February 20, 2017 10:26 PM

Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

BOYS

Tuesday

Class 5A

Lower State

Irmo at Goose Creek

Lexington at Blythewood

Class 4A

Upper State

Ridge View at Wren

Lower State

Wilson at A.C. Flora

Dreher at Lower Richland

Class 3A

Lower State

Brookland-Cayce at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Class 2A

Upper State

Saluda at Gray Collegiate at Allen University

Keenan vs. Greenville Tech at Carolina High School

GIRLS

Monday

Class 5A

Lower State

Goose Creek 51, Irmo 36

Class 4A

Upper State

Greenville 69, Ridge View 44

North Augusta 63, Richland Northeast 33

Lower State

Lower Richland 35, Myrtle Beach 34

Class 3A

Upper State

Newberry 64, Fairfield Central 35

Class 2A

Upper State

Christ Church 58, Keenan 50

Lower State

Batesburg-Leesville 65, Marion 58

Friday

Lower State championships

At Florence Civic Center

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mullins, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Lower Richland vs. Wilson 7 p.m.

Saturday

Upper State championship

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Class 3A

Newberry vs. Seneca, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Box Scores

Goose Creek 51, Irmo 36

I: DeMoss 9, Hampton 6, Scott 9, Johnson 5 , Woodruff 3, M. Brown 2, Evans 2. GC: Mariah Linney 15, Shivers 4, Aniyah Oliver 10, Davis 2, Shaylia Nelson 10, Saylor 6, Goodman 4

N. Augusta 63, Richland Northeast 33

RNE: Dashia Jackson 12, Britt 9, Godfrey 5, Toney 5, Brooks 1, Windley 1. NA: Mya Burns 25, Amari Young 18, Kiara Jackson 11, Bell 5, Lee 4.

Greenville 69, Ridge View 44

G: Hall 2, Mon’yai Eichelberger 10, Savannah Hughes 33, Madisen Smith 12, Goodjoines 4, K. Irby 8. RV: Ajukwa 2, Tyler 1, A. Kelley 4, Grice 8, Beshear 8, Scott 1, Whitmore 4, M. Harts 16.

Batesburg-Leesville 65, Marion 58

B-L: Mylasia Gates 28, Sabrona Gantt 15, Taleah Tolen 12, Lott 5, Cheeseboro 4, Culbreath 1.

Richard Winn 49, Curtis Baptist 44

RW leading scorer: Alyssa Atkerson 27

SCISA

BOYS

Tuesday

Class A

Covenant Classical vs. Beaufort Academy at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A

At Sumter Civic Center

Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen, 3:30 p.m.

Hammond vs. Porter-Gaud, 6:30 p.m.

Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 3A

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 6:20 p.m.

Hammond vs Northwood at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday

Class A

Richard Winn 49, Curtis Baptist 44

Tuesday

Class 3A

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 6:20 p.m.

Hammond vs Northwood at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Class A

Richard Winn vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.

All Region Teams

Region 6-4A Boys

Tabias Dixon, Darlington; Kyron Gray, Hartsville; Tre Hannibal, Hartsville; Dakota Jennings, Crestwood; Ja’ Morant, Crestwood; Dontrea Osborne, Lakewood; Devontae Pack, Lakewood; Kevon Roberson, Lugoff-Elgin; Bradwin Salmond, Lugoff-Elgin; Malik Wilson, Senior, Lakewood.

Coach of the Year: Bryan Brown, Lakewood

Player of the Year: Grant Singleton, Junior, Lakewood

Region 6-4A Girls

Mary Bishop-Tucker, Hartsville; LaDaysha Bonaparte, Senior, Darlington; Ki’Ari Cain, Lakewood; Brooke Grant, Lugoff-Elgin; Destinee Jamison, Crestwood; Jasmin Johnson, Hartsville; Myra McDonald, Hartsville; Lindsey Rogers, Crestwood; Tyana Saunders, Senior, Crestwood; Deja Turner, Darlington

Coach of the Year: Tony Wilson, Crestwood

Co-Player of the Year: Jah’Cha Whitfield, Crestwood and Saquita Joyner, Hartsville

