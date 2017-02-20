Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
BOYS
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lower State
Irmo at Goose Creek
Lexington at Blythewood
Class 4A
Upper State
Ridge View at Wren
Lower State
Wilson at A.C. Flora
Dreher at Lower Richland
Class 3A
Lower State
Brookland-Cayce at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Class 2A
Upper State
Saluda at Gray Collegiate at Allen University
Keenan vs. Greenville Tech at Carolina High School
GIRLS
Monday
Class 5A
Lower State
Goose Creek 51, Irmo 36
Class 4A
Upper State
Greenville 69, Ridge View 44
North Augusta 63, Richland Northeast 33
Lower State
Lower Richland 35, Myrtle Beach 34
Class 3A
Upper State
Newberry 64, Fairfield Central 35
Class 2A
Upper State
Christ Church 58, Keenan 50
Lower State
Batesburg-Leesville 65, Marion 58
Friday
Lower State championships
At Florence Civic Center
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mullins, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Lower Richland vs. Wilson 7 p.m.
Saturday
Upper State championship
At Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Class 3A
Newberry vs. Seneca, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Box Scores
Goose Creek 51, Irmo 36
I: DeMoss 9, Hampton 6, Scott 9, Johnson 5 , Woodruff 3, M. Brown 2, Evans 2. GC: Mariah Linney 15, Shivers 4, Aniyah Oliver 10, Davis 2, Shaylia Nelson 10, Saylor 6, Goodman 4
N. Augusta 63, Richland Northeast 33
RNE: Dashia Jackson 12, Britt 9, Godfrey 5, Toney 5, Brooks 1, Windley 1. NA: Mya Burns 25, Amari Young 18, Kiara Jackson 11, Bell 5, Lee 4.
Greenville 69, Ridge View 44
G: Hall 2, Mon’yai Eichelberger 10, Savannah Hughes 33, Madisen Smith 12, Goodjoines 4, K. Irby 8. RV: Ajukwa 2, Tyler 1, A. Kelley 4, Grice 8, Beshear 8, Scott 1, Whitmore 4, M. Harts 16.
Batesburg-Leesville 65, Marion 58
B-L: Mylasia Gates 28, Sabrona Gantt 15, Taleah Tolen 12, Lott 5, Cheeseboro 4, Culbreath 1.
Richard Winn 49, Curtis Baptist 44
RW leading scorer: Alyssa Atkerson 27
SCISA
BOYS
Tuesday
Class A
Covenant Classical vs. Beaufort Academy at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 3A
At Sumter Civic Center
Cardinal Newman vs. Ben Lippen, 3:30 p.m.
Hammond vs. Porter-Gaud, 6:30 p.m.
Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 3A
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 6:20 p.m.
Hammond vs Northwood at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday
Class A
Richard Winn 49, Curtis Baptist 44
Tuesday
Class 3A
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall, 5 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Florence Christian at Wilson Hall, 6:20 p.m.
Hammond vs Northwood at Wilson Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Dorchester at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.
All Region Teams
Region 6-4A Boys
Tabias Dixon, Darlington; Kyron Gray, Hartsville; Tre Hannibal, Hartsville; Dakota Jennings, Crestwood; Ja’ Morant, Crestwood; Dontrea Osborne, Lakewood; Devontae Pack, Lakewood; Kevon Roberson, Lugoff-Elgin; Bradwin Salmond, Lugoff-Elgin; Malik Wilson, Senior, Lakewood.
Coach of the Year: Bryan Brown, Lakewood
Player of the Year: Grant Singleton, Junior, Lakewood
Region 6-4A Girls
Mary Bishop-Tucker, Hartsville; LaDaysha Bonaparte, Senior, Darlington; Ki’Ari Cain, Lakewood; Brooke Grant, Lugoff-Elgin; Destinee Jamison, Crestwood; Jasmin Johnson, Hartsville; Myra McDonald, Hartsville; Lindsey Rogers, Crestwood; Tyana Saunders, Senior, Crestwood; Deja Turner, Darlington
Coach of the Year: Tony Wilson, Crestwood
Co-Player of the Year: Jah’Cha Whitfield, Crestwood and Saquita Joyner, Hartsville
