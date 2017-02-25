Midlands Boys Soccer Teams to Watch

A.C. FLORA
Coach: David Schroer (First year)
Last Year: 14-8
Preseason Ranking: No. 8 in Class 4A
Key Players Lost: Jack Pondy, Tanner Reagle, Numera Sturgeon
Starters Returning: 4
Key Returnees: Parker Stokes, John Gressette, Cooper Black
Newcomers to Watch: Griggs Vinsant, Alex Mallis
AIRPORT
Coach: Sam Masone (9th year)
Last Year: 14-12
Key Players Lost: Alejandro Ragoitia, Jeremy Cheeks, Juan Carlos Sandoval, Paxton Brooks
Starters Returning: 6
Key Returnees: Rob Shumpert, Gabe Shampy, Sam Shannon
Newcomers to Watch: Bryant Zepeda, Jru Rhodes
BROOKLAND-CAYCE
Coach: Robby Setzler (Interim Coach)
Last Year: 17-7-2
Preseason Ranking: No. 3 in Class 3A
Key Players Lost: Dominik Byars, Ivan Vasquez
Starters Returning: 7
Key Returnees: Noah Scott (0.49 GAA last year, school record), Ilyass Balota, Noah Davis; Braxton Lewter; Luis Lopez, Horace Harling, Jhony Solorio
Newcomers to Watch: Cameron Ramirez
BLYTHEWOOD
Coach: Peter Wittig
Last Year: 20-4-2
Key Players Lost: Liam Murphy, Cody Turner, Justin Germano, Adam Haltiwanger, Derek Ryan, Eric Ayala
Starters Returning: 5
Key Returnees: Nick Orr, Paddy Orr, Aidan Shay, Logan Shay, Devin Shepard
Newcomers to Watch: Josh Burkhead, Tyler Kurtz, Shi’Heem Watkins, Vance Strobel- Freshman midfielder
CARDINAL NEWMAN
Coach: Will Eudy (11th year, 211-63-8)
Last Year: 17-8
Preseason Ranking: No. 1 in SCISA 3A
Key Players Lost: Jackson Gossett, Jack Patten, Shand Terreni (ACL Tear)
Starters Returning: 9
Key Returnees: Wyatt Millard, Ben Mizeur, Andrew Tilton, Will Chontos, William Maracich, Max Lapin, German Jaramillo, Matthew Binette
Newcomers to Watch: Matthew Benson, Garen Presnal
CHAPIN
Coach: Ben Bosco
Last Year: 21-3
Preseason Ranking: No. 1 in Class 4A
Key Players Lost: Smith Dawsey, Caleb White, Gabe Tibbets, Turner Bonham
Starters Returning: 8
Key Returnees: Nader Almassri, Cooper Woodham, Tanner Martin, Josh Corning, Colin Harris, Jack Humpharies, Jon Humpharies
Newcomers to Watch: Tyler Martin, Ethan Dawsey
DREHER
Coach: Jamie McClendon (1st year, 112-46 overall)
Last Year: 20-3-1
Preseason Ranking: No. 6 in Class 4A
Key Players Lost: Cole Gaston, Evan Phillips, Sean O’Neill, Darian McKnight
Starters Returning: 4
Key Returnees: Cody Bach, Ian Devlin, Walker LaHaise, Chris Alencar, Tucker Smoak
Newcomers to Watch: Jonnie Morgan, Jalen Mobley-Lee, Steffen Dreesan, Shemar Smith
DUTCH FORK
Coach: Jovan Brdarski (2nd year)
Last Year: 12-10
Preseason Ranking: No. 9 in Class 5A
Starters Returning: 7
Key Returnees: Grayson Horton, Austin Dugar, Christian English, Grant Wagner Jesse Swearingen, Robert Gardiner
Newcomers to Watch: Elliot Fish, Damon Williams, Mark Kasir, Dylan Collins
HEATHWOOD HALL
Coach: Andrew Richardson (6th year, 48-41-1)
Last Year: 14-7-1
Preseason Ranking: No. 3 in SCISA 3A
Key Players Lost: Brandon Hill, Nygel Vaughn, Woodson Bagnal, Thomas Barton, Griffin Burts, Paul Jones
Starters Returning: 7
Key Returnees: Aidan Powers (6 goals, 10 assists), John Davis (Missed 2016 with injury, 14 goals, 4 assists in 2015)
Newcomers to Watch: Adam Bennett, Victor Ran
MID-CAROLINA
Coach: Anthony Pelton (35th year overall)
Last Year: 14-5
Key Players Lost: Jesus Reyes,Christian Benitez, Jesus Velazquez, Kent Alford
Starters Returning: 6
Key Returnees: Miguel Gonzalez (19 goals, 20 assists), Keenan Boland (7 goals, 6 assists) Brayan Perez, D.J. Huichapa
Newcomers to Watch: Kaleb Boland, Calen McManus, Austin Summers, Alex Rodriguez
LEXINGTON
Coach: William Gettys (15th season)
Last Year: 11-13
Key Players Lost: Conley Waters, Trey Mitchell
Starters Returning: 6
Key Returnees: Sam Plumer, Connor Johnson, Alex Karp, Cameron Smith, Kolin Fringer, Charles Shealy, Nolan Pollard, Adam Baker
Newcomers to Watch: Campbell Shealy, Stephen Bailey
RIVER BLUFF
Coach: Phil Savitz (4th year at RB, 37th overall, 700-91-5)
Last Year: 24-1
Preseason Ranking: No. 1 in Class 5A
Key Players Lost: 12 seniors
Starters Returning: 5
Key Returnees: Marcelo Malpartida, Connor Slattery, Austin McNair, Logan Platt, Evan Dowdy, Preston Floyd, Hampton Scott, Jonathan Foster, McLean Robertson
Lou Bezjak
Comments