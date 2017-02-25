High School Sports

Midlands Boys Soccer Teams to Watch

By Lou Bezjak

A.C. FLORA

Coach: David Schroer (First year)

Last Year: 14-8

Preseason Ranking: No. 8 in Class 4A

Key Players Lost: Jack Pondy, Tanner Reagle, Numera Sturgeon

Starters Returning: 4

Key Returnees: Parker Stokes, John Gressette, Cooper Black

Newcomers to Watch: Griggs Vinsant, Alex Mallis

AIRPORT

Coach: Sam Masone (9th year)

Last Year: 14-12

Key Players Lost: Alejandro Ragoitia, Jeremy Cheeks, Juan Carlos Sandoval, Paxton Brooks

Starters Returning: 6

Key Returnees: Rob Shumpert, Gabe Shampy, Sam Shannon

Newcomers to Watch: Bryant Zepeda, Jru Rhodes

BROOKLAND-CAYCE

Coach: Robby Setzler (Interim Coach)

Last Year: 17-7-2

Preseason Ranking: No. 3 in Class 3A

Key Players Lost: Dominik Byars, Ivan Vasquez

Starters Returning: 7

Key Returnees: Noah Scott (0.49 GAA last year, school record), Ilyass Balota, Noah Davis; Braxton Lewter; Luis Lopez, Horace Harling, Jhony Solorio

Newcomers to Watch: Cameron Ramirez

BLYTHEWOOD

Coach: Peter Wittig

Last Year: 20-4-2

Key Players Lost: Liam Murphy, Cody Turner, Justin Germano, Adam Haltiwanger, Derek Ryan, Eric Ayala

Starters Returning: 5

Key Returnees: Nick Orr, Paddy Orr, Aidan Shay, Logan Shay, Devin Shepard

Newcomers to Watch: Josh Burkhead, Tyler Kurtz, Shi’Heem Watkins, Vance Strobel- Freshman midfielder

CARDINAL NEWMAN

Coach: Will Eudy (11th year, 211-63-8)

Last Year: 17-8

Preseason Ranking: No. 1 in SCISA 3A

Key Players Lost: Jackson Gossett, Jack Patten, Shand Terreni (ACL Tear)

Starters Returning: 9

Key Returnees: Wyatt Millard, Ben Mizeur, Andrew Tilton, Will Chontos, William Maracich, Max Lapin, German Jaramillo, Matthew Binette

Newcomers to Watch: Matthew Benson, Garen Presnal

CHAPIN

Coach: Ben Bosco

Last Year: 21-3

Preseason Ranking: No. 1 in Class 4A

Key Players Lost: Smith Dawsey, Caleb White, Gabe Tibbets, Turner Bonham

Starters Returning: 8

Key Returnees: Nader Almassri, Cooper Woodham, Tanner Martin, Josh Corning, Colin Harris, Jack Humpharies, Jon Humpharies

Newcomers to Watch: Tyler Martin, Ethan Dawsey

DREHER

Coach: Jamie McClendon (1st year, 112-46 overall)

Last Year: 20-3-1

Preseason Ranking: No. 6 in Class 4A

Key Players Lost: Cole Gaston, Evan Phillips, Sean O’Neill, Darian McKnight

Starters Returning: 4

Key Returnees: Cody Bach, Ian Devlin, Walker LaHaise, Chris Alencar, Tucker Smoak

Newcomers to Watch: Jonnie Morgan, Jalen Mobley-Lee, Steffen Dreesan, Shemar Smith

DUTCH FORK

Coach: Jovan Brdarski (2nd year)

Last Year: 12-10

Preseason Ranking: No. 9 in Class 5A

Starters Returning: 7

Key Returnees: Grayson Horton, Austin Dugar, Christian English, Grant Wagner Jesse Swearingen, Robert Gardiner

Newcomers to Watch: Elliot Fish, Damon Williams, Mark Kasir, Dylan Collins

HEATHWOOD HALL

Coach: Andrew Richardson (6th year, 48-41-1)

Last Year: 14-7-1

Preseason Ranking: No. 3 in SCISA 3A

Key Players Lost: Brandon Hill, Nygel Vaughn, Woodson Bagnal, Thomas Barton, Griffin Burts, Paul Jones

Starters Returning: 7

Key Returnees: Aidan Powers (6 goals, 10 assists), John Davis (Missed 2016 with injury, 14 goals, 4 assists in 2015)

Newcomers to Watch: Adam Bennett, Victor Ran

MID-CAROLINA

Coach: Anthony Pelton (35th year overall)

Last Year: 14-5

Key Players Lost: Jesus Reyes,Christian Benitez, Jesus Velazquez, Kent Alford

Starters Returning: 6

Key Returnees: Miguel Gonzalez (19 goals, 20 assists), Keenan Boland (7 goals, 6 assists) Brayan Perez, D.J. Huichapa

Newcomers to Watch: Kaleb Boland, Calen McManus, Austin Summers, Alex Rodriguez

LEXINGTON

Coach: William Gettys (15th season)

Last Year: 11-13

Key Players Lost: Conley Waters, Trey Mitchell

Starters Returning: 6

Key Returnees: Sam Plumer, Connor Johnson, Alex Karp, Cameron Smith, Kolin Fringer, Charles Shealy, Nolan Pollard, Adam Baker

Newcomers to Watch: Campbell Shealy, Stephen Bailey

RIVER BLUFF

Coach: Phil Savitz (4th year at RB, 37th overall, 700-91-5)

Last Year: 24-1

Preseason Ranking: No. 1 in Class 5A

Key Players Lost: 12 seniors

Starters Returning: 5

Key Returnees: Marcelo Malpartida, Connor Slattery, Austin McNair, Logan Platt, Evan Dowdy, Preston Floyd, Hampton Scott, Jonathan Foster, McLean Robertson

