Six Midlands wrestlers capture state titles

Lugoff-Elgin’s Noah North won his second state title, and five other Midlands wrestlers won championships on Saturday in the South Carolina High School League Individual wrestling meet at the Anderson Civic Center.
North won 15-2 to claim the Class 4A, 152-pound championship.
Other state title winners included Lexington’s Jacob Brasseur, Dutch Fork’s Marcus Montgomery, River Bluff’s Ben Emery, Chapin’s Hank Manos and North Central’s Mason Gomez. Brasseur and Manos finished their seasons undefeated.
Brasseur won the Class 5A 113-pound title with a 9-2 decision. Manos won the Class 4A 285-pound crown with a 2-1 decision.
Montgomery was victorious in the 195-pound, Class 5A division with a 3-1 decision. Emery won the Class 5A 145-pound title with a 8-3 deicision.
Gomez won by by fall at 1:17 to win the Class A/2A 120-pound division.
Other Midlands wrestlers who made it to their championship bouts included Irmo’s Marcus Johnson, River Bluff’s Fabian Leon, Lufoff-Elgin’s Taylor Catoe, Chapin’s Shaun and Cole Haile, Mid-Carolina’s Bishop, North Central’s Ricky Hinson.
Third-place finishers were White Knoll’s Selwyn Porter, Spring Valley’s Jordan Stiffler, Ridge View’s Deon Wallace, Chapin’s Taylor Cabe, Westwood’s Darieus McCaskill and Brice Harkness Camden’s Caid Cokley, Donovan Engram and Javontae Salmond.
