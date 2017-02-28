Talented field set for second annual NaturChem Invitational

Banks Faulkner has fond memories of being at Lexington High School’s baseball field in May.
It was there Faulkner’s Summerville team defeated JL Mann to win the Class 4A state title. Faulkner returns to Lexington on Thursday as the new Blythewood coach and the Bengals open the season against JL Mann on the first day of the NaturChem Invitational.
"It’s funny when I saw the schedule, we are going to be in the same dugout, playing the same team and probably against the same pitcher we went against at Summerville in the state championship," Faulkner said. "It has come full circle."
Faulkner was hired in June and replaced longtime coach Barry Mizzell. The former Lexington standout will dress 11 or 12 freshmen or sophomores on varsity. Landon Lucas, one of those freshmen and a South Carolina commit, is expected to get the start on the mound against JL Mann.
"Biggest thing when you go take over a program is get kids to believe and I think our kids think we are going to win every game," Faulkner said. "We are going to have some bumps in the road but our team chemistry is really good and that is going to sustain us. It’s going to be fun watching these guys grow up."
Blythewood is one of five Midlands teams in the talented field for the second annual tournament. The other area teams are co-hosts Lexington and River Bluff, Airport and A.C. Flora. The rest of the field includes Sumter, J.L. Mann, Nation Ford, Dorman, Belton-Honea Path, Summerville and Wren.
"The purpose of this tournament is to bring as much attention and publicity to Lexington County, our area high schools players," River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette said. "We have been fortunate to get really good teams in two years of the tournament."
"This is becoming a destination tournament," Lexington coach Brian Hucks said. "If you are a top team in our state, we want this to be the tournament you play at to see where you stand before you begin your region games."
Hucks’ Lexington team is the defending champion of the event and ranked No. 5 in Class 5A preseason poll. Of the 12 teams in the tournament, eight are ranked in the S.C. Baseball Coaches Preseason polls and two won state championships last season.
The tournament will include a home run derby and base-running competition Saturday and wraps up Sunday. The championship game will be played at Lexington’s Blowfish Stadium.
NaturChem Invitational
THURSDAY
At Lexington
JL Mann vs. Blythewood, 2:30 p.m.
Sumter vs. Airport, 5 p.m.
Dorman vs. Lexington, 7:30 p.m.
At River Bluff
Wren vs. A.C. Flora, 2:30 p.m.
Belton-Honea Path vs. Summerville, 5 p.m.
Nation Ford vs. River Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
At Lexington
Blythewood vs. Sumter, 2:30 p.m.
Wren vs. Nation Ford, 5 p.m.
Lexington vs. Airport, 7:30 p.m.
At River Bluff
Summerville vs. JL Mann, 2:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora vs. Dorman, 5 p.m.
River Bluff vs. Belton-Honea Path, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Lexington
Belton-Honea Path vs. A.C. Flora, 10 a.m.
Dorman vs. Wren, 12:30 p.m.
Lexington vs. Summerville, 3 p.m.
At River Bluff
Nation Ford vs. Sumter, 10 a.m.
Airport vs. Blythewood, 12:30 p.m.
JL Mann vs. River Bluff, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
At Lexington
9th place game, 9:30 a.m.
7th place game, noon
5th place game, 2:30 p.m.
At River Bluff
11th place game, 9:30 a.m.
3rd place game, noon
At Lexington County Stadium
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
