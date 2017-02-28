High School Sports

February 28, 2017 10:44 PM

Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

BASEBALL

Ben Lippen 4 Westwood 3

W: C. Gray. L: Caldwell. Hitters: BL: N. Turner, 1-2 (2B), G. Summers 1-2 (RBI) L. Metts 1-1 (2 runs) W: Anderson 2-2 (2 runs).

Record: BL: 2-0 .

LATE MONDAY

Fairfield Central 4, Gray Collegiate 3

W: A. Jacobson. L: H. Eargle. Hitters: GC: B. Fields 2-3 2 RBIs; FC: T. Williams (GW RBI).

SOCCER

BOYS

Brookland-Cayce 2, Airport 0

Goals: BC: Horace Harling, Seth Lewter. Goalie: BC: Noah Scott.

Records: BC: 2-2-0. A: 1-2-1.

GIRLS

Brookland-Cayce 4, Airport 0

Goals: BC: Catherine McKeown, Shannon Favor (2), Bri Mack. Goalie: BC: Alyssa Stevens.

Records: BC: 1-2-1. A: 0-1.

Spring Valley 4, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: SV: Austin Lea, Mika McAnally, Maya Hamzy, Alex Ramos. Goalie: SV: Alex Ramos, Karlee Williams.

Records: SV: 1-1-2.

GOLF

LATE MONDAY

Patriot Invitational

Top 10 Teams: A.C. Flora 610 (won in playoff); Wando 610; Lexington 613; Myrtle Beach 615; Sumter 641; James Island 644; Beaufort 649; Fort Dorchester 653; Bishop England 667; Easley 676.

Top 10 Individuals: Holden Grigg (MB) 139; Dixon Flowers (S) 143; Ryan Marter (ACF) 144; Will Sheppard (W) 144; Dillon Hite (Lex) 145; Sam Manning (BE) 148; Austin Mosher (W) 149; Jacob Dailey (AR) 150; JJ Keane (JI) 151; Dock Jarnan (MB) 152; Matt Campbell (B) 152.

TENNIS

A.C. Flora 6, River Bluff 0

High School Sports

