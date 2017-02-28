Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit Pause

1:05 Zion Williamson leads Spartanburg Day to state championship appearance

1:08 Blythewood celebrates first lower state basketball title

0:12 Zion Williamson dunks during semi-final game

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

1:41 Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments