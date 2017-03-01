White Knoll baseball team honors fallen teammate

2:51 Midlands baseball coaches ready to begin season at NaturChem Invitational Pause

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

2:58 White Knoll baseball begins practice with Brett Williams on players' minds

5:54 From January: Brandon McIlwain talks football-baseball split

1:25 Position Preview: What it takes to be a Gamecock wide receiver

0:52 Brandon McIlwain takes BP with the Gamecocks

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

0:43 Will Muschamp address Facebook post made by Brandon McIlwain's mom