Photos: White Knoll baseball remembers Brett Williams as season starts

Laurie Williams, mother of Brett Williams, gets a hug from Parker Welder (4) before a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March. 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
White Knoll Jacob Jeffcoat wears a hat honoring teammate Brett Williams before a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March. 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
A woman photographs game action during a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. The painted number 22 behind home plate honors former White Knoll player Brett Williams. March 1, 2017
Nathan and Laurie Williams, parents of Brett Williams, with White Knoll head coach Charles Assey, participate in a moment of silence honoring their son before a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March. 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
A flag flies in honor of Brett Williams during a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. The painted number 22 behind home plate honors former White Knoll player Brett Williams. March 1, 2017
The White Knoll lineup honoring Brett Williams is posted in the dugout during a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
South Carolina head baseball coach Chad Holbrook, center, stands in the dugout with the White Knoll coaching staff, including head coach Charles Assey, left, before a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
White Knoll baseball jerseys honoring Brett Williams hang on the third base fence before a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
Caleb Sheldon stands in the dugout before a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
White Knoll players stand prepare for a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
The Newberry team intentionally walks the first batter to honor White Knoll's Brett Williams during a preseason game at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
White Knoll's Parker Welder dives back to first base while pinch running in the spot of former teammate Brett Williams during a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. March 1, 2017
White Knoll starting pitcher Jacob Jeffcoat delivers a pitch during a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. A sign in center field honors former White Knoll player Brett Williams. March 1, 2017
A flag flies in honor of Brett Williams during a preseason game against Newberry at White Knoll High School Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lexington, S.C. The painted number 22 behind home plate honors former White Knoll player Brett Williams. March 1, 2017
