Former Hammond coach remembered for how he helped players

Charles “Mac” McAllister’s impact on his former players was felt right until his death.
Around 50 to 60 former players, coaches and even referees gathered at McAllister’s house Sunday night for a dinner in the former Hammond coach’s honor. Shortly after the gathering broke up, McAllister died from his battle with cancer at the age of 77.
“I think he waited for his team to be there,” said Lucy Mahon, who played at Hammond her final two years after transferring from Heathwood Hall. “It was never about him, even last night. That isn’t how he wanted it; it always about the players. We were just kind of his flock and we are grateful for his family to let us spend his last night with him.”
McAllister’s health prevented him from being in the room with the players, which included some from other schools, but they all shared stories throughout the evening and took turns spending time with the former coach who had a major impact on their lives.
“He was more focused on development on character. He was so committed to helping us grow as people,” said Margaret Ellen Pender, who was a part several of his Hammond championship teams and was an assistant with him a few seasons. “Sometimes you forget wins and losses but you always remember the lessons and things he taught us.”
McAllister coached at Hammond for more than 20 years, won seven girls state championships, winning three in a row from 1983-85 and four straight from 1990-93. He coached the boys two seasons, but won a state title in his first year in 1990, a few hours after the girls won their championship.
McAllister is one of only a handful of coaches in South Carolina to win boys and girls state basketball championships. He and former Terrell’s Bay coach Taft Watson are the only ones to do it in the same year and on same day. Watson’s happened in 1994.
“My enduring memory from him was his pregame speech for us before the championship game,” said Scott Huebel, a member of the 1990 boys’ championship team. “He came in and put the trophy he won from girls’ game on table and said I want another to book end it.
“He brought calmness and order and system that season. If he didn’t coach us, it might have been a disaster.”
