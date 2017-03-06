Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Late Sunday
RBI Invitational Championship
South Aiken 9, Saluda 6
Hitters: Saluda: Slayter Waters 3-4 4 RBIs, Cade Gentry 2-4, Madison Williams 2-4.
NaturChem Invitational All-Tournament team
Matthew Lumsden, JL Mann; Brodie Blanton, Summerville; Greg Izzo, Nation Ford High School; Carter Willis, Wren; Dalton Lansdowne, Lexington High School; Daniel Wetmore, Dorman; Griffen Jester, Belton-Honea Path High; Aiden Massey, Blythewood; Victor Kelly, River Bluff; Tyler Corbitt, Airport; Jordan Holliday, Sumter; Coleman Pope, A.C. Flora. Tournament MVP: Henry Mills, A.C. Flora
GOLF
Hammond 152, Cardinal Newman 173, Ben Lippen 175, Augusta Christian 189
Medalists: H: Henry Augenstein, Bronson Myers 36; BL: Austin Murray 38; CN: Elliott Pope 39; AC: Wesley Varnadore 44
TENNIS
BOYS
River Bluff 6, Dutch Fork 0
Singles: Albert Zhu (RB) d. Drew Gardiner 2-6, 7-5, 10-5; Tyler Thatcher (RB) d. Justin Nuyuh 6-1, 6-2; Dawson Stebbins (RB) d. Matt Herbst 6-4, 6-4; Phoenix Springer (RB) d. Sunjay Jayaram 6-1, 6-0; Robby Cope (RB) d. Jackson Ward 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Surya Korrapati/Avery Adams (RB) d. Will Crittenden/Tony DiNicola 6-4, 6-3
Gilbert 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Noah Richardson (G) d. Kyle Stansell 6-1, 6-1; Zach Henley (G) d. Connor Dupree 6-4, 6-0; Thomas Spencer (G) d. Jalen Williams 6-4, 6-0; Nick Best (G) d. Ryan Mullen 6-3, 6-4; Josh Griffin (G) d. Antonio Curcic 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Blaine Hardee/Adam Smith (G) d. T.J. Edmundson/Ryan Mullen 6-3, 6-2
Irmo 6, Blythewood 0
Singles: Sean Nguyen (I) d Colin Miles 6-0, 6-1; Greg Rast (I) d Mason Marshall 6-3, 6-0; Henry Cooper (I) d Reed Broderick 6-3, 6-0; Vihar Dalal (I) d Ben Cutlip 6-0, 6-0; Adam DiMaggio (I) d Garrett Miles 6-4, 7-5. Doubles: Kevin Yang/Sean Dougherty (I) d Turner Hoffman/David Burns 5-7, 7-5, 1-0
SOCCER
BOYS
Dutch Fork 1, Dreher 0
Goal: Grant Wagner. Records: D 1-3, DF 3-2
GIRLS
Dreher 5, Rock Hill 0
Goals: D: Naomi Matthusen 3, Emily Charlton, Sam Shaw.
Comments