Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Basketball
SOUTH CAROLINA HOOPS FESTIVAL
Capital City All-Star game Rosters
Boys
Gray team
Trakell Fleming, Ridge View; Brandon Martin, Cardinal Newman; James Reese, A.C. Flora; Christiaan Jones, Cardinal Newman; Tariq Simmons, Keenan; Deshawn Thomas, A.C. Flora; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Cameron Wormack, Westwood; C.J. Wright, Airport; Alex Stewart, Chapin; Marquis McCoy, Brookland-Cayce; Rodriguez Marshall, Keenan.
Coach: Robert Wells, Brookland-Cayce
Blue Team
James Fuller-Davis, RNE; Marquise Riley, RNE; Josh Caldwell, Heathwood Hall; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Caleb Shackleford, Lexington; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Willie Dunbar, Dutch Fork; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Kylie Blackett, White Knoll; x-Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland; Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland; Noah Jenkins, Irmo
x-injured, won’t play
Coach: Devin Liferidge, White Knoll
Girls
White team
Armanii Grice, Ridge View; Laura Ajukwa, Ridge View, Narjai Beshear, Ridge View; Mak Whitman, Chapin; Alex Fulmer, Mid-Carolina; Rachael Whittaker, Heathwood Hall; Chelsea Wilson, Dreher; Jamkea Henderson, Fairfield Central; Jewell Watson, C.A. Johnson; Camryn Bostick, Blythewood
Coach: Steve Inabinet, Blythewood
Black team
Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Keondra Archie, Lower Richland; Taiylar Demoss, Irmo; Malayah Montgomery, Ben Lippen; Talia Roberts, Ben Lippen, Janai Crim, Camden; Courtney Evans, Irmo; Emily Whitsett, White Knoll, Zaria Walker, Brookland-Cayce; Isis Hill, Keenan; Alexis James, Swansea.
Coach: Jessica Barr-Dennis, Batesburg-Leesville
Junior Showcase Rosters
Boys
East Team
Jake Lanford, Porter-Gaud; Dontarius James, Andrew Jackson; Sharone Wright Jr., West Florence; Jerrel Kelly, Laurence Manning; Aaron Nesmith, Porter-Gaud; Rashane Duncan, Wade Hampton; Winston Hill, Irmo; Jalen Slawson, Pinewood Prep; Travion McCray, West Florence; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton; Lucas Prickett, Hammond; Raymond Williams, Berea.
Coach: Caleb Gaither, Lower Richland
West Team
Ryan McCray, Ben Lippen, Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day; Jimmy Nichols, Conway; Robert Braswell, Blythewood; Jaron Williams, York; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; Trey McGowens, Wren, Gabe Bryant, Dorman; Samien Tyner, Easley; Isaiah Moore, Sumter; Braden Galloway, Seneca; Grant Singleton, Lakewood
Coach: Derrick McQueen, Wilson
Girls
West Team
Amari Young, North Augusta, Alex Tomlin, Carolina Forest; Laneasha Evans, Conway; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek; Mylasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Quin Byrd, Hillcrest, Lawren Cook, Christ Church; Hayliah Sumter, Dreher, Madisen Smith, Greenville, Tyra Beadle, Cardinal Newman; Saquita Joyner
Coaches: Tammy Gibson, Hartsville and Kristen Dickerson, Ben Lippen
East Team
D’Asia Gregg, Wilson, Shmira Myers, Ashley Ridge, Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill, Ahlea Myers, Hammond, Star Ergle, Saluda; Mya Belton, Westwood; Jordan Strange, A.C. Flora; Logan McDaniel, Keenan; Janche Whitfield, Crestwood; Kristian Wall, Spring Valley; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Dashia Jackson, RNE
Coach: Tony Wilson, Crestwood
BASEBALL
Blythewood 10, Irmo 0 (6)
W: Daniel Zippel. L: Cam Felkel. Hitters: B: Ben Spittler 2-4 2 RBI; Todd Mattox 2-4 RBI; Aidan Massey 1-3 RBI; Josh Cowan 1-4 RBI; Landon Cruz 1-4 RBI.
Dutch Fork 4, River Bluff 1
W: Jordan Beatson. L: Kight. Hitters: DF: Reece Cormier 2-4 RBI; Noah Jackson 2-3 RBI. RB: Walker McDowell 1-4.
Airport 9, Midland Valley 1
W: Justin Allen (1-1) L: Ethan Deer. Hitters: A: Justin Allen Grand Slam 4 RBIs.
Lexington 10 Spring Valley 1
W: Davis. L: Neal. Hitters: L: Lansdowne 3-5, Muse 3-3, Lemacks 2-4. SV: Sumpter 2-3.
Keenan 5, Gray Collegiate 4
W: Lorick. L: Wood. Hitters: GCA: Jay Beebe 1-4, 3B. K: Lorick 2-3
Late Monday
Richland Northeast 6, Dreher 2
W: Tucker Bates. Hitters: RNE: Isaiah Manning 4-4, Chase Asbill 3-3, Henry Taylor 2-3.
Gray Collegiate 13, Wagener-Salley 2
W: Jack Crouch. L: Hearn. Hitters: GCA: Eargle 2-4, Beebe 2-4 2B, Albea 2-4, Munger 2-3. WS: Shiffner 2-3 2 RBI
BOYS SOCCER
River Bluff 7, Blythewood 1
Goals: RB: Marcelo Malpartida (2), McLean Robertson, Jonathan Foster (2), Hampton Scott, Matthew Bochette. B: Logan Shay.
Lexington 1, Irmo 0
Goals: Brian Santoyo.
Saluda 8, Eau Claire 0
Goals: Rafael Leyva 6, Dylan Thompson 2.
Spring Valley 2 White Knoll 0
Goals: Alex Herrera, Thomas McLean.
Dutch Fork 6, Mid-Carolina 0
Goals: Parker Cain, Christian English, Alex Williams, Damon Williams, Kyle Brown, Jesse Swearingen.
Brookland-Cayce 3, Indian Land 0
G: Moritz Geppert (2), Cameron Ramirez.
A.C. Flora 3, Gilbert 0
Goals: Cooper Black, Parker Stokes, Alexander Mallis.
Chapin 2, South Aiken 0
Goals: Austin Belue, Andrew Gallagher.
Cardinal Newman 2, Hammond 0
Goals: German Jaramillo, Wyatt Millard.
Gray Collegiate 3, Keenan 1
GIRLS SOCCER
River Bluff 3, Blythewood 1
Goals: RB: Hannah Coats, Jordan Mishoe, Sara Kelly.
Lexington 2, Irmo 1
Goals: L: Megan Classer (2). I: Julia Gamble.
Chapin 3 South Aiken 1
Goals: C: Kennedy Waring, Rachel Cosby, Salley Slice. SA: Gracie Beason.
A.C. Flora 9, Gilbert 0
Goals: Amelia Gavin, Elizabeth Thomas, Kathryn Roberts, Sarah Glenn Leventis (2), Madison Sterne, Kate Timbes, Copeland Reynolds (2).
Airport 11, Pelion 1
Goals: A: Heather Turner (2), Ashlen Earl (2), Lindsey Sightler (2), Brooke Still, Cassidy Tronco, Baileigh Cheeks, Naseeha Sabree, Samantha Turner. P: Alexis Mickley.
Brookland-Cayce 3, Indian Land 0
Goals: Lizzy McGee, Catherine McKeown, Shannon Favor.
Saluda 13, Eau Claire 0
Goals: Belen Juarez (4), Bailey Will (2), Ashley Strawbridge (2), Noelia Flores (2), Grace Hipp (2), Ana Jaramillo.
Cardinal Newman 4, Hammond 0
Goals: Caitlyn Murphy (3), McKenna Trogdon.
Batesburg-Leesville 6, Newberry 0
Gray Collegiate 4, Lewisville 2
BOYS TENNIS
River Bluff 6, Blythewood 0
Singles: Albert Zhu (RB) d. Colin Miles 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Thatcher (RB) d. Mason Marshall 6-0, 6-0; Phoenix Springer (RB) d. Reed Broderick 6-2, 6-3; Robby Cope (RB) d. Ben Cutlip 6-0, 6-2; Sol Shafer (RB) d. Garrett Miles 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Surya Korrapati/Jackson Cox (RB) d. Turner Hoffman/David Burns 6-1, 6-1.
Spring Valley 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Johnanthony Hurley (SV) d. Kyle Stansell 6-1, 6-2; Shyam Ganesh (SV) d. Connor Dupree 6-1 6-1; Ben Wagner (SV) d. Jalen Williams 6-0 6-0; Brayden McGuirt (SV) d. Ryan Mullen 6-0 6-0; Chase Brantley (SV) d. Antonio Cirul 6-1 6-0. Doubles: Ethan Bidwell/Siddharth Gianey (SV) d. TJ Edmondson/Ryan Mullen 6-1 6-1.
Westwood 4, Lugoff-Elgin 2
Singles: Steven Massey (W) d. Matthew Mills 6-1, 6-3; Ryan Hiller (W) d. Ryan Hill 6-1, 6-1; Oliver Ellis (W) d. Tyler Matthews 6-3, 6-2; Elijah Jordan (L-E) d. Zachery Gonzales 6-1, 6-2; John Heath (W) d. Holdren Roberts 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Coby Morrison/Trey Stephens (L-E) d. Calvin Shin/Thomas Holmes 6-2, 6-1.
A.C. Flora 6, Dutch Fork 0
Singles: Zach Kirkland (ACF) d. Justin Huyah. 6-3, 6-1; Hal Fant (ACF) d. Matt Herbst. 6-0, 6-2; Alex Echols (ACF) d. Sunjay Jayaram. 6-1, 6-0; Michael Davis (ACF) d. Jackson Ward. 6-2, 6-0; Griffin Rentz (ACF) d. Bryce Ratchford 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Talley Moorman/Charlie Carson (ACF) d. Tony Denicola/Will Crittendon 6-3, 6-2.
Late Monday
Ridge View 5, Airport 1
Singles: Jeremy Best (A) def. Jefferson Fulmore (RV) 7-6,6-0; Ethan Kene (RV) def. Caleb Laulder (A) 6-4, 6-0; Kaleb Phelps (RV) def. Kevin Acevedo (A) 6-0,6-1; Alex Kivett (RV) def. Noah Gonzalez (A) 6-3, 7-5; Marc Bumangalag (RV) vs James Heustes (A) 6-4,1-6,10-4. Doubles: Jack Talledo/Daniel Gooding (RV) def. Gabe Hoover/Bryson Sheppard 6-1,6-2
SOFTBALL
Gray Collegiate 19, Keenan 0
W: McKenzie Thackston. L: Briana Samuel. Hitters: G: Ashley Evans 2-2, double; Anonda Hicks, 1-1; McKenzie Thackston, 1-2.
Dutch Fork 7, River Bluff 6
W: M. Scott 1-0. L: A. Willis (0-1). Hitters: DF: J. Elkins 2-4 (HR) 3 RBIs, M. Scott 3-4, K. Koch 2-4 (double), C. Lusk 3-4. RB: K. Culcleasure 4-4, Burke 2-4.
Lexington 13, Spring Valley10
W: Allie Light. SV: Molly Coleman. Hitters: L: Allie Light 3-5, Aleah Waters 2-4, Mackenzie Carver 2-4, Denaed Santini 2-3. SV: Hannah Bostic 2-4, Hunter Hayes 2-4, Jade Mickle 2-4.
Late Monday
Fairfield Central 14, Westwood 1
L: Cayla Petty.
BOYS GOLF
Spring Valley 180, Ridge View 237
At Windermere Club, Par 36
Medalists: SV: Carson Holroyd 41. RV: Christian Wilson 52
Comments