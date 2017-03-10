Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Lexington 12, Spring Valley 2
W: Howlett. L: Rogers. Hitters: L: Kirven 2-2 2B 2 RBIs; Lemacks 1-3 2B 2 RBIs; Crouch 1-1 2B RBI; Muse 1-2 2B RBI; Asbil 1-2 2B RBI; Smith 1-2 2B
Airport 7, North Augusta 6 (8 innings)
W: Brandon Caughman. L: Flanders. Hitters: A: Corbitt 2-3, Beckham 2-3. NA: Mottel 2-4, Barfield 2-4 HR
Blythewood 2, Irmo 1
W: Ben Spitler (CG, 8Ks)
Gray Collegiate 12, Saluda 2
W: Drake Meredith. L: Slater Waters. Hitters: GCA: Brett Munger 3-4, BB: Jay Beebe 3-4 3B 3RS, Austin Albea 2-4. S: Cade Gentry 1-3 3B
SOFTBALL
Gray Collegiate 13, Spring Valley 7
W: Ashley Evans. L: Molly Coleman. Hitters: G: Ashley Evans, 3-3, HR, 5 RBIs; Dayona George, 2-4 , 2 doubles; McKenzie Thackston, 2-3; Chaston Huntly, 2-4; Hallie Henderson, 2-3. SV: Jordan Bostic, 3-4, double; Mary Freeman, 2-4, double; Hannah Bostic, 2-4, double. Record: GC 3-1
Chapin 10, Cardinal Newman 0
W: Tracy Truesdale (2-0). L: Maddie Dinkins. Hitters: C: Kimber Bradley 2-3, Hannah Davis 3-5, Molly Burns 3-4, Kaitlyn Borcky 2-2. Record: C 2-0.
SOCCER
BOYS
Spring Valley 4, Richland Northeast 0
Goals: Todd Thomas, Jacob Ayala, Matthew Hamzy, Ryan Rescigno
Saluda 5, Gray Collegiate 0
Goals: S: Dylan Strickland 3, Jahdiel Anzaldo, Johnathan Riggs.
Dutch Fork 2, Blythewood 2 (Dutch Fork wins in penalty kicks)
Goals: B: Shi’ Heem Watkins, Vance Strobel. DF: Grant Wagner, Christian English. Records: B 1-6-1 (0-3), DF 5-2 (1-1)
Brookland-Cayce 1, Hanahan 0
Goal: Luis Lopez.
GIRLS
Airport 9, Midland Valley 0
Goals: Ashlen Earl 4, Heather Turner 2, Rusti Boulware, Lindsey Sightler, Cassidy Tronco. Records: A 3-1, MV 1-2
Blythewood 2, Dutch Fork 0
Goals: Elisabeth Schossler, Hayley Haskins. Assists: Loranna Austin, Ariana Paez
Brookland-Cayce 4, Hanahan 0
Late Thursday
Baseball
Easley 2, Dutch Fork 0
W: Logan Chapman (15 Ks). L: Noah Jackson. Hitters: DF: Ward Hacklen 1-3. E: Andrew Stanifer 2-3, Griffen Cassell 1-3 RBI.
Cardinal Newman 1, Augusta Christian 0
W: Doug Crider. L: Nyle Grove. SV: Patrick Parnell. Hitters: CN: Cam Tringali 1-3, R; Jake Rehling 1-3, RBI.
Pinewood Prep 10, Ben Lippen 8
W: C. Powell. L: Gray. Hitters: PP: A. Rushing 3-4 3 RBI; S. Casey 2-4 HR, 5 RBI; D. Hair 2-3 2B. BL: G. Summers 3-5 HR, 2B; N. Turner 2-4, 2 2B; T. Estridge 2-5 2B; R. Satcher 2-4, T. Beatty HR.
Softball
Ridge View 16, Lower Richland 15
W: Ashley Zawisza. L: Staci Garrick. Hitters : LR: Jada Garrick 2-4 2 RBI. RV: Ashley Zawisza 3-4 RBI. Jae'la Simmons 2-2.
Pelion 12, Silver Bluff 11
W: Amber Northcutt. L: AnJoria Evans. Hitters: P: Ocean Bowers 4-5, Ashley Walker 2-4. SB: Jamey Monroe 3-5, Madison Morgan 3-4, Keeley Bowman 3-4.
Boys Tennis
Irmo 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Henry Cooper (I) d Kyle Stansell 6-0 6-0; Vihar Dalal (I) d Connor Dupree 6-0 6-1; Kevin Yang (I) d Jalen Williams 6-0 6-1; Sean Dougherty (I) d Ryan Mullen 6-4 6-2; Reese Petruzzi (I) d Antonio Currcic 6-0 6-0. Doubles: Henry Cooper and Kevin Yang (I) d Kyle Stansell and Conner Dupree 6-1 6-0.
Girls Soccer
Batesburg-Leesville 8, Pelion 0
Goals: Rylee Williams, Eve Robinson, Megan Cobb, Nicole Lee, Paige Kaiser 3.
