March 10, 2017 10:36 PM

Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

BASEBALL

Lexington 12, Spring Valley 2

W: Howlett. L: Rogers. Hitters: L: Kirven 2-2 2B 2 RBIs; Lemacks 1-3 2B 2 RBIs; Crouch 1-1 2B RBI; Muse 1-2 2B RBI; Asbil 1-2 2B RBI; Smith 1-2 2B

Airport 7, North Augusta 6 (8 innings)

W: Brandon Caughman. L: Flanders. Hitters: A: Corbitt 2-3, Beckham 2-3. NA: Mottel 2-4, Barfield 2-4 HR

Blythewood 2, Irmo 1

W: Ben Spitler (CG, 8Ks)

Gray Collegiate 12, Saluda 2

W: Drake Meredith. L: Slater Waters. Hitters: GCA: Brett Munger 3-4, BB: Jay Beebe 3-4 3B 3RS, Austin Albea 2-4. S: Cade Gentry 1-3 3B

SOFTBALL

Gray Collegiate 13, Spring Valley 7

W: Ashley Evans. L: Molly Coleman. Hitters: G: Ashley Evans, 3-3, HR, 5 RBIs; Dayona George, 2-4 , 2 doubles; McKenzie Thackston, 2-3; Chaston Huntly, 2-4; Hallie Henderson, 2-3. SV: Jordan Bostic, 3-4, double; Mary Freeman, 2-4, double; Hannah Bostic, 2-4, double. Record: GC 3-1

Chapin 10, Cardinal Newman 0

W: Tracy Truesdale (2-0). L: Maddie Dinkins. Hitters: C: Kimber Bradley 2-3, Hannah Davis 3-5, Molly Burns 3-4, Kaitlyn Borcky 2-2. Record: C 2-0.

SOCCER

BOYS

Spring Valley 4, Richland Northeast 0

Goals: Todd Thomas, Jacob Ayala, Matthew Hamzy, Ryan Rescigno

Saluda 5, Gray Collegiate 0

Goals: S: Dylan Strickland 3, Jahdiel Anzaldo, Johnathan Riggs.

Dutch Fork 2, Blythewood 2 (Dutch Fork wins in penalty kicks)

Goals: B: Shi’ Heem Watkins, Vance Strobel. DF: Grant Wagner, Christian English. Records: B 1-6-1 (0-3), DF 5-2 (1-1)

Brookland-Cayce 1, Hanahan 0

Goal: Luis Lopez.

GIRLS

Airport 9, Midland Valley 0

Goals: Ashlen Earl 4, Heather Turner 2, Rusti Boulware, Lindsey Sightler, Cassidy Tronco. Records: A 3-1, MV 1-2

Blythewood 2, Dutch Fork 0

Goals: Elisabeth Schossler, Hayley Haskins. Assists: Loranna Austin, Ariana Paez

Brookland-Cayce 4, Hanahan 0

Late Thursday

Baseball

Easley 2, Dutch Fork 0

W: Logan Chapman (15 Ks). L: Noah Jackson. Hitters: DF: Ward Hacklen 1-3. E: Andrew Stanifer 2-3, Griffen Cassell 1-3 RBI.

Cardinal Newman 1, Augusta Christian 0

W: Doug Crider. L: Nyle Grove. SV: Patrick Parnell. Hitters: CN: Cam Tringali 1-3, R; Jake Rehling 1-3, RBI.

Pinewood Prep 10, Ben Lippen 8

W: C. Powell. L: Gray. Hitters: PP: A. Rushing 3-4 3 RBI; S. Casey 2-4 HR, 5 RBI; D. Hair 2-3 2B. BL: G. Summers 3-5 HR, 2B; N. Turner 2-4, 2 2B; T. Estridge 2-5 2B; R. Satcher 2-4, T. Beatty HR.

Softball

Ridge View 16, Lower Richland 15

W: Ashley Zawisza. L: Staci Garrick. Hitters : LR: Jada Garrick 2-4 2 RBI. RV: Ashley Zawisza 3-4 RBI. Jae'la Simmons 2-2.

Pelion 12, Silver Bluff 11

W: Amber Northcutt. L: AnJoria Evans. Hitters: P: Ocean Bowers 4-5, Ashley Walker 2-4. SB: Jamey Monroe 3-5, Madison Morgan 3-4, Keeley Bowman 3-4.

Boys Tennis

Irmo 6, White Knoll 0

Singles: Henry Cooper (I) d Kyle Stansell 6-0 6-0; Vihar Dalal (I) d Connor Dupree 6-0 6-1; Kevin Yang (I) d Jalen Williams 6-0 6-1; Sean Dougherty (I) d Ryan Mullen 6-4 6-2; Reese Petruzzi (I) d Antonio Currcic 6-0 6-0. Doubles: Henry Cooper and Kevin Yang (I) d Kyle Stansell and Conner Dupree 6-1 6-0.

Girls Soccer

Batesburg-Leesville 8, Pelion 0

Goals: Rylee Williams, Eve Robinson, Megan Cobb, Nicole Lee, Paige Kaiser 3.

