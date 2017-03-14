Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Lexington 10, Irmo 0
W: Scott. L: Felkel. Hitters: L: Lansdowne 2-3 (double), Evans 2-3, Kirven 2-4, Lemacks 2-3 (double), Muse 2-3 (double, 3 RBIs). Rec: L: 6-1, 3-0.
Gilbert 2, Swansea 1
W: Jacob Rye 2-0. L: Michael Rish 1-1. Rec: G: 8-0 (1-0), S: 2-2 (0-1).
River Bluff 9, Blythewood 0
W: Stephen Kight. L: Landon Lucas. Hitters: RB: Josh Senter 2-4 3 RBI; Patrick Manley 2-2 HR, RBI; Victor Kelly 1-3 2 RBI; Aaron Adams 1-3 RBI. B: Ben Splitter 1-3.
A.C. Flora 15, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 (4 innings)
W: Charles Chapman (10 Ks) Hitters: ACF: Jack Stokes 1-3 3 RBI; Harmon Cox 2-3 4 RBI; Coleman Pope 1-1 RBI.
White Knoll 2, Spring Valley 1
W: Jacob Jeffcoat (3-0). L: Baylor Berry. Hitters WK: Ryan Harbin 2-3, Jacob Horton 1-3 RBI. Recs: WK: 7-0 (2-0), SV: 2-5 (0-3).
Pelion 4, Brookland-Cayce 3
W: Dalton Smith. L: Chandler Sox. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 2-3, Pelion Ethan Gentry, Jacolby Myers 2-3.
Softball
Swansea 16, Pelion 1
W: Bri Rogers (3-0). L: A. Northcutt. Hitters: S: Bri Rogers 2-3, Kaitlyn Studebaker 2-3, Hannah Chavis 2-3, Tiffani Joyner 3-3. Rec: S: 6-0, (1-0).
Lugoff-Elgin 8, Hartsville 1
W: Baleigh Lunsford. L: Liz Stroud. Hitters: LE: Kaley Goerlich 3-4 (2 2Bs, 3 RBIs, Run), Baleigh Lunsford 2-4 (RBI), Kelly Graham 1-4 (HR, 2 RBIs, Run), Erica Rawl 2-3 (2B). H: Jessica McWhorter 2-2, Taylor Lawhan 2-3.
Girls Soccer
Chapin 5, Dreher 2
Goals: C: Salley Slice, Jordan Whiteside, Katie Waites, Rachel Cosby, Kylie Cosby. D: Naomi Matthusen (2). Rec: C: 6-2 (1-0), D: 6-1 (0-1).
Columbia 2, Fairfield Central 1
Goals: C: Christ Bible, Cruz Escobedo.
Irmo 4, Spring Valley 0
Goals: I: Bellah Reinhard 2, Haley Hernandez.
River Bluff 2, White Knoll 0
Goals: RB: Hannah Rose Corley, Jordan Mishoe.
Lexington 3, Dutch Fork 0
Goals: L: Mary Katherine Waters, Megan Classer, Julia Gherardi. Recs: L: 7-2, DF: 2-6.
Brookland-Cayce 6, Gilbert 0
Goals: BC: Elizabeth McGee (4), Shannon Favor and Evelyn Frierson. Rec: BC: 5-4-1 (1-0).
Boys Soccer
River Bluff 3, Lexington 0
Goals: RB: Westen Wingard (2), own goal.
Lexington 3, Dutch Fork 2
Goals: L: Charles Shealy, Edwin Contreras, Alex Karp. DF: Jonathan Kaufmann, Josh Herter. Recs: L: 8-1 (3-1), DF 5-3 (1-2).
Saluda 20, Keenan 0
Goals: S: Dylan Strickland (8), Sergio Sorcia (6), Abisai Rosales (2), Johnathan Riggs (2), Hector Ortiz, Moises Sorcia.
Brookland-Cayce 2, Gilbert 1 (PK)
Goals: BC: Braxton Lewter (2). G: Matthew Crews. Recs: BC: 7-3, (1-0), G: 2-2, (1-1).
Ridge View 4, South Pointe 0
Goals: RV: Leo Moya 1, Lahsen Grich (3).
Dreher 2, Chapin 1 (PK)
Goals: C: Austin Belue. D: Dave Hamilton.
Irmo 4, Spring Valley 0
Goals: I: Teddy Tarekegne, Will Dudley, Jordan Johnson, Halim Ransom.
Boys Tennis
River Bluff 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Dawson Stebbins (RB) d. Kyle Stansell 6-0, 6-0; Avery Adams (RB) d. Connor Dupree 6-3, 6-2; JT Reeves (RB) d. Jalen Williams 6-0, 6-1; Sai Nallu (RB) d. Ryan Mullen 6-0, 6-2; Robert Weiss (RB) d. Antonio Curcic 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: RB wins by forfeit.
Westwood 6, Richland Northeast 0
Singles: Steven Massey (W) d. Alex Winslow 6-4, 6-4; Ryan Hiller (W) d. Nessim Flores 6-3, 7-5; Oliver Ellis (W) d. Josh Acree 6-2, 6-1; Zackery Gonzales (W) d. Garrett Ellis 6-1, 4-6, 10-7; John Heath (W) d. Brandon Dennis 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Calvin Shin/Thomas Holmes (W) d. Noah Boykin/Jayden Adams 6-2, 6-2.
Irmo 5, Spring Valley 1
Singles: Sean Nguyen (I) d. Vikranth Reddy 6-0, 6-0; Noah Guyton (S) d. Greg Rast 6-1, 6-1; Henry Cooper (I) d. Austin Bridgers 6-1, 6-2; Andy Reed (I) d. John Anthony Hurley 6-0, 6-4; Vihar Dalal (I) d. Shyan Ganash 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Adam DiMaggio and Kevin Yang (I) d. Ben Wagner and Brayden McGuirt 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.
Lexington 5, Dutch Fork 1
Singles: Nick Neal (L) d. Drew Gardiner 6-2, 6-0; Justin Huynh (DF) d. Daniel Mahoney 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Zack Howard (L) d. Matt Herbst 6-3, 6-3; Alex Fellers (L) d. Sunjay Jararam 6-2, 6-4; Mehul Jain (L) d. Jackson Ward 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Connor Hewson and Griffin McMillan (L) d. Will Crittenden and Tony DiNicola 7-5, 6-2.
Boys Golf
Mid-Carolina 174, Batesburg-Leesville 177, Newberry 215
Low Scores: MC: PJ Jacobs 38, BL: Wills Swygert and Butler Moore 40, N: Hagen Waldrop 44.
White Knoll 170, River Bluff 179, Spring Valley 189
Golden Hills CC, Par 36
Low Scores: WK: Justin Fowler 40, RB: Logan Biggers 40, SV: Fulton Jones 41. Recs: WK 2-1, RB 4-1, SV 2-2.
