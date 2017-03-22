Lexington baseball hosts second game in unique series

The Lexington baseball team will complete a unique home-and-home series this weekend against Wren.
The two teams played last week at Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive. On Saturday they will conclude the series at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
It will be the second high school baseball game played in the stadium. A.C. Flora played River Bluff last season.
Lexington (8-2) defeated Wren, 13-8, last week. The Wildcats were ranked No. 5 in latest Class 5A coaches’ poll and are a game behind White Knoll in the 5-5A standings.
Crescent Cup this weekend
The third annual Crescent Cup featuring some of the top girls’ soccer teams in the state will kick off Thursday at Airport and Brookland-Cayce high schools.
The field is made up of 32 teams, all of which made the postseason last year, and will be divided into four brackets. The four bracket winners will play in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Sunday at B-C with the two winners of those matches playing in the championship at 2 p.m.
Midlands teams in the tournament are Airport, Brookland-Cayce, Ben Lippen, Camden and A.C. Flora.
Bob Jenkins Classic on Saturday
One of the state’s biggest track and field events is set for Saturday.
Nearly 80 teams are scheduled to compete in the event in the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic at Dutch Fork High School.
Gary gets Team USA invite
Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary has been invited to Team USA Men’s Basketball U16 National Team training camp.
Gary is one of 24 players picked for the camp, which will take place June 1 in Colorado. The camp will be used to determine the 12-player roster to represent the USA in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 championship in Argentina on June 14-18.
The 6-foot-5 Gary participated in the USA Men’s Junior National Team mini camp in October. He is ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2019 by ESPN. He averaged 18.6 points a game.
Airport’s Wright picks Newberry
Airport senior C.J. Wright verbally committed to play basketball at Newberry on Tuesday.
Wright was an all-region selection and leaves Airport as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,300 points. He averaged 18.5 points a game, including a 36-point performance in the Eagles’ season finale.
