Wednesday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

Baseball
North Central 9, Chesterfield 5
W: Chase Stephens. L: Thomas. S: Tyler Faulkenberry. Hitters: (NC) Cam Holley 3-4, 4 RBI; Kevin Smith 2-4, 2 RBI; Jeremiah Jenkins 2-4, 2 RBI.
River Bluff 11, Irmo 1
W: Hunter Garris. L: Bryce Allen Hitters: (RB) McDowell 2-2, 2B; Manley 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Adams 2-3; Senter 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Kight 2-2, 2 RBI. (I) Burdette 2-3
Dutch Fork 4, Spring Valley 3
W: Jack Samonsky L: Baylor Berry. Hitters: (SV) Ronald Hollins RBI; Hunter Rogers 2 RBI. (DF) Jonathan Thomas 2-4; Jordan Beatson 2-4, RBI; Ward Hacklen 2 RBI; Crosby Jones RBI.
Swansea 9, Ben Lippen 2
W: Sandifer. L: R. Hooks. Hitters: (S) C. Jones 2-4; L. Sox 2-4; J. Sightler 2B, 2 RBI. (BL) T. Johnson 2-4; B. Satcher 2B, RBI; C. Gray 2B, RBI
Mid-Carolina 5, Chapin 3
W: John Steven Trammell. L: Trent Polly. Rec: C 6-4
Aiken 10, Dreher 7
W: Landon Dupert L: Jake Collins. Hitters: (A) Ethan Baughman 2-5; Landon Dupert 2-3; Garrett Spires 2-2; (D) Nic Webster 2-4
Softball
White Knoll 12, Airport 2
W: Karoline Kitchings. L: Destiny Weaver. Hitters: (WK) Taylor Antley 3-4; Ariel Johnson 2-4; Andrea Lyon 2-3; Madison Miller 2-3; Shelby Davies 2-3; Libby Williams 2-2; Ginna Leaphart HR. (A) Gracy Dorn 2-3; Hannah Fisher HR
Boys Soccer
Brookland-Cayce 1, Heathwood Hall 0
Goal: Luis Lopez
Girls Soccer
Saluda 2, Aiken 1
Goals: Bailey Will 2
Lexington 2, Cardinal Newman 0
Goals: Callaway Grady, Megan Classer
Boys Tennis
Gilbert 5, White Knoll 1
Singles: Noah Richardson (G) d. Kyle Stansell 6-3, 6-2; Zach Henley (G) d. Connor Dupree 6-3, 6-2; Thomas Spencer (G) d. Jalen Williams 6-4, 6-1; Ryan Mullen (WK) d. Blaine Hardee 3-6, 4-6; Peyton Davis (G) d. Antonio Curcic 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Gilbert wins by forfeit.
Irmo 5, Brookland-Cayce 1
Singles: Andy Reed (I) d. Cal Calcina 6-4, 6-4; Greg Rast (I) d. Cutler Fitzgerald 6-2, 6-1; Henry Cooper (I) d. Clayton Thomas 6-2, 6-1; Vihar Dalal (I) d. Logan Corley 6-1, 6-2; Kevin Yang (I) d. Cole Epting, 7-5, 7-5. Doubles: Lawson Giles/Zack Caldwell (BC) d. Sean Dougherty/Jack Ostergaard, 6-1, 6-1.
Late Tuesday
Baseball
Richland Northeast 14 Ridge View 1 (5)
W: Tucker Bates. Hitters: (RNE) Isaiah Manning 2-4; Tucker Bates 2-4; Henry Taylor 2-4, 3 RBI; Shane Thomas 2-2; Chase Asbill 2-3, 4 RBI; John Mueller HR
Camden 10, Indian Land 6
W: Tate Abbott. Hitters: (C) Tyler Maxwell 3-4; Devin Beckley 2-3
Brookland Cayce 2, Edisto 1
W: Tristen Watts. L: A. Sandifer. S: Quintin Hook. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 3-3, Austen Linenbrink 2-4
Boys soccer
Ridge View 2, Richland Northeast 1
Goals: Lahsen Grich, Craig Frole
Boys Tennis
Ridge View 5, Richland Northeast 1
Singles: Alex Winston (RNE) d. Jefferson Fulmore; Ethan Kene (RV) d. Andrew Chang 6-4, 6-0; Kaleb Phelps (RV) d. Nessim Flores 6-0, 6-1; Alex Kivett (RV) d. Josh Acree 6-3, 7-6; Marc Bumanglag (RV) d. Garrett Ellis 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Jack Talledo/Chris Gibson (RV) d. Noah Boykin/Jeremiah Poole 6-0, 6-1.
Spring Valley 4, Dutch Fork 2
Singles: Vikronth Reddy (SV) d. Drew Gardiner 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Noah Guyton (SV) d. Justin Huynh 4-6, 2-6; Austin Bridgers (SV) d. Tony DiNicola 3-6, 1-6; John Anthony (SV) d. Matt Herbst 5-7, 1-6; Jackson Ward (DF) d. Abni Nair 6-0, 6-4; Doubles: Sunjay Jayaram / Will Crittenden (DF) d. Brayden McGuirt / Ben Wagner 6-2, 6-1.
Baseball
Spring training
Thursday, March 23
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
basketball
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W
L
Pct
GB
x-Boston
46
26
.639
—
Toronto
42
29
.592
3 1/2
New York
27
43
.386
18
Philadelphia
26
45
.366
19 1/2
Brooklyn
14
56
.200
31
Southeast
W
L
Pct
GB
Washington
42
28
.600
—
Atlanta
37
33
.529
5
Miami
35
36
.493
7 1/2
Charlotte
32
39
.451
10 1/2
Orlando
26
46
.361
17
Central
W
L
Pct
GB
x-Cleveland
46
23
.667
—
Indiana
36
35
.507
11
Milwaukee
35
35
.500
11 1/2
Chicago
34
38
.472
13 1/2
Detroit
34
38
.472
13 1/2
Western Conference
Southwest
W
L
Pct
GB
x-San Antonio
54
16
.771
—
x-Houston
49
22
.690
5 1/2
Memphis
40
31
.563
14 1/2
Dallas
30
40
.429
24
New Orleans
30
41
.423
24 1/2
Northwest
W
L
Pct
GB
Utah
43
28
.606
—
Oklahoma City
41
30
.577
2
Denver
33
37
.471
9 1/2
Portland
32
38
.457
10 1/2
Minnesota
28
42
.400
14 1/2
Pacific
W
L
Pct
GB
z-Golden State
57
14
.803
—
L.A. Clippers
43
29
.597
14 1/2
Sacramento
27
43
.386
29 1/2
Phoenix
22
49
.310
35
L.A. Lakers
20
51
.282
37
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 122, Chicago 120, OT
Brooklyn 98, Detroit 96
Miami 112, Phoenix 97
New Orleans 95, Memphis 82
Golden State 112, Dallas 87
San Antonio 100, Minnesota 93
Milwaukee 93, Portland 90
L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 109
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 109, Orlando 102
Boston 109, Indiana 100
Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.
Chicago 117, Detroit 95
Oklahoma City 122, Philadelphia 97
Cleveland at Denver, late
Milwaukee at Sacramento, late
New York at Utah, late
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Portland, 10 p.m.
college
men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Friday, March 24
South Carolina (24-10) vs. Baylor (27-7), 7:29 p.m.
Wisconsin (27-9) vs. Florida (26-8), 9:59 p.m.
Regional Championship
Sunday, March 26
Semifinal winners
SOUTH REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
At FedEx Forum
Memphis, Tenn.
Friday, March 24
Butler (25-8) vs. North Carolina (29-7), 7:09 p.m.
Kentucky (31-5) vs. UCLA (31-4), 9:40 p.m.
Regional Championship
Sunday, March 26
Semifinal winners
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
At The Sprint Center
Kansas City, Mo.
Thursday, March 23
Michigan (26-11) vs. Oregon (31-5), 7:09 p.m.
Purdue (27-7) vs. Kansas (30-4), 9:40 p.m.
Regional Championship
Saturday, March 25
Semifinal winners
WEST REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
At SAP Center
San Jose, Calif.
Thursday, March 23
Gonzaga (34-1) vs. West Virginia (28-8), 7:39 p.m.
Xavier (23-13) vs. Arizona (32-4), 10:10 p.m.
Regional Championship
Saturday, March 25
Semifinal winners
FINAL FOUR
At University of Phoenix Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.
National Semifinals
Saturday, April 1
East champion vs. West champion
South champion vs. Midwest champion
National Championship
Monday, April 3
Semifinal winners
NIT
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 22
UCF 68, Illinois 58
CS Bakersfield (24-9) at Texas-Arlington (27-8), late
women
NCAA Tournament
BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 25
At Bridgeport, Conn.
Maryland (32-2) vs. Oregon (22-13), 11:30 a.m.
UConn (34-0) vs. UCLA (25-8), 2 p.m.
Regional Championship
Monday, March 27
Semifinal winners
OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Friday, March 24
At Oklahoma City
Mississippi State (31-4) vs. Washington (29-5), 7 p.m.
Baylor (32-3) vs. Louisville (29-7), 9:30 p.m.
Regional Championship
Sunday, March 26
Semifinal winners
LEXINGTON REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Friday, March 24
At Lexington, Ky.
Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Ohio State (28-6), 7 p.m.
Texas (25-8) vs. Stanford (30-5), 9:30 p.m.
Regional Championship
Sunday, March 26
Semifinal winners
STOCKTON REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Saturday, March 25
At Stockton, Calif.
South Carolina (29-4) vs. Quinnipiac (29-6), 4 p.m.
Florida State (27-6) vs. Oregon State (31-4), 6:30 p.m.
Regional Championship
Monday, March 27
Semifinal winners
FINAL FOUR
At Dallas
National Semifinals
Friday, March 31
Bridgeport winner vs. Oklahoma City winner
Lexington winner vs. Stockton winner
National Championship
Sunday, April 2
Semifinal winners
WNIT
Third Round
Thursday March 23
St. John’s at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Villanova at James Madison, 7 p.m.
SMU at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Alabama, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington State, 10 p.m.
hockey
NHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
Montreal
73
41
23
9
91
200
182
Ottawa
72
40
24
8
88
191
187
Toronto
72
34
23
15
83
221
212
Boston
73
38
29
6
82
209
195
Tampa Bay
72
34
29
9
77
197
202
Florida
72
31
30
11
73
183
208
Buffalo
74
30
32
12
72
183
214
Detroit
72
29
32
11
69
180
213
Metropolitan
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
x-Washington
72
47
17
8
102
232
161
x-Pittsburgh
72
46
17
9
101
252
199
x-Columbus
72
47
19
6
100
230
169
N.Y. Rangers
73
45
24
4
94
233
192
N.Y. Islanders
71
33
26
12
78
210
218
Carolina
71
31
27
13
75
186
206
Philadelphia
72
33
31
8
74
188
216
New Jersey
72
27
33
12
66
167
211
Western Conference
Central
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
x-Chicago
73
47
20
6
100
222
183
Minnesota
72
44
22
6
94
235
180
St. Louis
72
39
28
5
83
201
195
Nashville
72
36
25
11
83
212
202
Winnipeg
73
33
33
7
73
220
232
Dallas
72
29
33
10
68
196
233
Colorado
72
20
49
3
43
140
238
Pacific
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
San Jose
73
42
24
7
91
198
169
Edmonton
72
39
24
9
87
209
186
Anaheim
72
38
23
11
87
186
178
Calgary
73
41
28
4
86
203
197
Los Angeles
72
34
31
7
75
175
181
Vancouver
72
29
34
9
67
166
211
Arizona
73
27
37
9
63
178
233
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1
New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Washington 4, Calgary 2
Ottawa 3, Boston 2
Detroit 2, Montreal 1, OT
Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 4, Florida 3
Winnipeg 3, Philadelphia 2
Vancouver 5, Chicago 4, OT
Minnesota 3, San Jose 2
St. Louis 4, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, late
Edmonton at Anaheim, late
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
soccer
MLS
Eastern
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Atlanta United FC
2
1
0
6
11
3
Orlando City
2
0
0
6
3
1
New York
2
1
0
6
4
4
Toronto FC
1
0
2
5
4
2
New York City FC
1
1
1
4
5
2
Columbus
1
1
1
4
4
4
Chicago
1
1
1
4
3
5
Montreal
0
1
2
2
3
4
Philadelphia
0
1
2
2
3
4
D.C. United
0
2
1
1
0
6
New England
0
2
0
0
1
3
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Portland
3
0
0
9
10
3
FC Dallas
2
0
1
7
4
2
Houston
2
1
0
6
7
6
San Jose
2
1
0
6
5
4
Sporting Kansas City
1
0
2
5
2
1
Seattle
1
1
1
4
6
5
Colorado
1
1
1
4
3
3
Los Angeles
1
2
0
3
3
4
Vancouver
0
2
1
1
2
5
Real Salt Lake
0
2
1
1
1
4
Minnesota United
0
2
1
1
4
13
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 25
Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New York, 4 p.m.
Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTP
Miami Open
Wednesday
At The Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Key Biscayne, Fla.
Purse: Men, $6.99 million (Masters 1000); Women, $6.99 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men — First Round
Nicolas Mahut d. Michael Mmoh, 6-3, 6-2; Benoit Paire d. Martin Klizan, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Jeremy Chardy d. Facundo Bagnis, 6-2, 6-2; Yoshihito Nishioka d. Jordan Thompson, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Fabio Fognini d. Ryan Harrison, 6-4, 7-5; Donald Young d. Dustin Brown, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Ernesto Escobedo d. Dan Evans, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3; Dudi Sela d. Christian Harrison, 6-1, 6-1; Jan-Lennard Struff d. Aljaz Bedene, 7-5, 4-0, ret.; Federico Delbonis d. Juan Monaco, 7-5 7-6 (4); Jiri Vesely d. Tommy Haas, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5; Kevin Anderson d. Dusan Lajovic, 6-2, 7-5; Viktor Troicki d. Thiago Monteiro, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
Women — First Round
Veronica Cepede Royg d. Misaki Doi, 6-2, 6-4; Yaroslava Shvedova d. Jelena Jankovic, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3); Christina McHale d. Annika Beck, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0; Lucie Safarova d. Yanina Wickmayer, 7-6 (2), 6-4; Jana Cepelova d. Andrea Petkovic, 6-2, 6-4; Madison Brengle d. Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Bethanie Mattek-Sands d. Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Ashleigh Barty d. Eugenie Bouchard, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Patricia Maria Tig d. Heather Watson, 7-6 (4), 6-1; Wang Qiang d. Donna Vekic, 0-6, 6-4, 6-2; Ajla Tomljanovic d. CiCi Bellis, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; Varvara Lepchenko d. Lauren Davis, 6-3, 6-3; Risa Ozaki d. Louisa Chirico, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; Taylor Townsend d. Amanda Anisimova, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Pauline Parmentier d. Oceane Dodin, 6-2, 6-1.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned 3B Yoan Moncada and RHPs Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned C Max Stassi outright to Fresno (PCL). Optioned OF Teoscar Hernandez, 3B Colin Moran and 1B A.J. Reed and Tyler White to Fresno.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 3B Kaleb Cowart to Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of LHP Craig Breslow from Rochester (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Tyler Wagner to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Evan Marshall to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Anthony Recker to Gwinnett (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 2B Breyvic Valera to Memphis (PCL).
American Association
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Omar Garcia.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed LHPs Cody Forsythe and Bryan Radziewski.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Kyle Roller.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed INF Beamer Weems.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OF TJ Mittelstaedt.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DL CJ Wilson to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Shaun Draughn.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Justin Hickman from Providence (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Colin Sullivan.
READING ROYALS — Loaned F Steven Swavely to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
COLLEGE
CALIFORNIA — Sophomore F Ivan Rabb will enter the NBA draft.
DUKE — Freshman F Jayson Tatum will enter the NBA draft.
ILLINOIS — Named Nancy Fahey women’s basketball coach.
TULANE — Announced men’s basketball G’s Kain Harris and Von Julien and F Darian Jones have been granted releases and will transfer.
Odds
Home team in all caps
NBA
Thursday
Favorite
Line
O/U
Underdog
MIAMI
4
(204)
Toronto
BROOKLYN
4
(222)
Phoenix
LA Clippers
4
(20 61/2)
at DALLAS
SAN ANTONIO
8
(199)
Memphis
PORTLAND
10 1/2
(218 1/2)
New York
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
Favorite
Line
Underdog
Kansas
5
Purdue
Michigan
1
Oregon
Gonzaga
3
West Virginia
Arizona
7 1/2
Xavier
Friday
Florida
2
Wisconsin
Baylor
3 1/2
South Carolina
UCLA
PK
Kentucky
No Carolina
7 1/2
Butler
