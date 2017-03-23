Wednesday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

High School Sports

Baseball

North Central 9, Chesterfield 5

W: Chase Stephens. L: Thomas. S: Tyler Faulkenberry. Hitters: (NC) Cam Holley 3-4, 4 RBI; Kevin Smith 2-4, 2 RBI; Jeremiah Jenkins 2-4, 2 RBI.

River Bluff 11, Irmo 1

W: Hunter Garris. L: Bryce Allen Hitters: (RB) McDowell 2-2, 2B; Manley 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Adams 2-3; Senter 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Kight 2-2, 2 RBI. (I) Burdette 2-3

Dutch Fork 4, Spring Valley 3

W: Jack Samonsky L: Baylor Berry. Hitters: (SV) Ronald Hollins RBI; Hunter Rogers 2 RBI. (DF) Jonathan Thomas 2-4; Jordan Beatson 2-4, RBI; Ward Hacklen 2 RBI; Crosby Jones RBI.

Swansea 9, Ben Lippen 2

W: Sandifer. L: R. Hooks. Hitters: (S) C. Jones 2-4; L. Sox 2-4; J. Sightler 2B, 2 RBI. (BL) T. Johnson 2-4; B. Satcher 2B, RBI; C. Gray 2B, RBI

Mid-Carolina 5, Chapin 3

W: John Steven Trammell. L: Trent Polly. Rec: C 6-4

Aiken 10, Dreher 7

W: Landon Dupert L: Jake Collins. Hitters: (A) Ethan Baughman 2-5; Landon Dupert 2-3; Garrett Spires 2-2; (D) Nic Webster 2-4

Softball

White Knoll 12, Airport 2

W: Karoline Kitchings. L: Destiny Weaver. Hitters: (WK) Taylor Antley 3-4; Ariel Johnson 2-4; Andrea Lyon 2-3; Madison Miller 2-3; Shelby Davies 2-3; Libby Williams 2-2; Ginna Leaphart HR. (A) Gracy Dorn 2-3; Hannah Fisher HR

Boys Soccer

Brookland-Cayce 1, Heathwood Hall 0

Goal: Luis Lopez

Girls Soccer

Saluda 2, Aiken 1

Goals: Bailey Will 2

Lexington 2, Cardinal Newman 0

Goals: Callaway Grady, Megan Classer

Boys Tennis

Gilbert 5, White Knoll 1

Singles: Noah Richardson (G) d. Kyle Stansell 6-3, 6-2; Zach Henley (G) d. Connor Dupree 6-3, 6-2; Thomas Spencer (G) d. Jalen Williams 6-4, 6-1; Ryan Mullen (WK) d. Blaine Hardee 3-6, 4-6; Peyton Davis (G) d. Antonio Curcic 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Gilbert wins by forfeit.

Irmo 5, Brookland-Cayce 1

Singles: Andy Reed (I) d. Cal Calcina 6-4, 6-4; Greg Rast (I) d. Cutler Fitzgerald 6-2, 6-1; Henry Cooper (I) d. Clayton Thomas 6-2, 6-1; Vihar Dalal (I) d. Logan Corley 6-1, 6-2; Kevin Yang (I) d. Cole Epting, 7-5, 7-5. Doubles: Lawson Giles/Zack Caldwell (BC) d. Sean Dougherty/Jack Ostergaard, 6-1, 6-1.

Late Tuesday

Baseball

Richland Northeast 14 Ridge View 1 (5)

W: Tucker Bates. Hitters: (RNE) Isaiah Manning 2-4; Tucker Bates 2-4; Henry Taylor 2-4, 3 RBI; Shane Thomas 2-2; Chase Asbill 2-3, 4 RBI; John Mueller HR

Camden 10, Indian Land 6

W: Tate Abbott. Hitters: (C) Tyler Maxwell 3-4; Devin Beckley 2-3

Brookland Cayce 2, Edisto 1

W: Tristen Watts. L: A. Sandifer. S: Quintin Hook. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 3-3, Austen Linenbrink 2-4

Boys soccer

Ridge View 2, Richland Northeast 1

Goals: Lahsen Grich, Craig Frole

Boys Tennis

Ridge View 5, Richland Northeast 1

Singles: Alex Winston (RNE) d. Jefferson Fulmore; Ethan Kene (RV) d. Andrew Chang 6-4, 6-0; Kaleb Phelps (RV) d. Nessim Flores 6-0, 6-1; Alex Kivett (RV) d. Josh Acree 6-3, 7-6; Marc Bumanglag (RV) d. Garrett Ellis 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Jack Talledo/Chris Gibson (RV) d. Noah Boykin/Jeremiah Poole 6-0, 6-1.

Spring Valley 4, Dutch Fork 2

Singles: Vikronth Reddy (SV) d. Drew Gardiner 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Noah Guyton (SV) d. Justin Huynh 4-6, 2-6; Austin Bridgers (SV) d. Tony DiNicola 3-6, 1-6; John Anthony (SV) d. Matt Herbst 5-7, 1-6; Jackson Ward (DF) d. Abni Nair 6-0, 6-4; Doubles: Sunjay Jayaram / Will Crittenden (DF) d. Brayden McGuirt / Ben Wagner 6-2, 6-1.

Baseball

Spring training

Thursday, March 23

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

basketball

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W

L

Pct

GB

x-Boston

46

26

.639

Toronto

42

29

.592

3 1/2

New York

27

43

.386

18

Philadelphia

26

45

.366

19 1/2

Brooklyn

14

56

.200

31

Southeast

W

L

Pct

GB

Washington

42

28

.600

Atlanta

37

33

.529

5

Miami

35

36

.493

7 1/2

Charlotte

32

39

.451

10 1/2

Orlando

26

46

.361

17

Central

W

L

Pct

GB

x-Cleveland

46

23

.667

Indiana

36

35

.507

11

Milwaukee

35

35

.500

11 1/2

Chicago

34

38

.472

13 1/2

Detroit

34

38

.472

13 1/2

Western Conference

Southwest

W

L

Pct

GB

x-San Antonio

54

16

.771

x-Houston

49

22

.690

5 1/2

Memphis

40

31

.563

14 1/2

Dallas

30

40

.429

24

New Orleans

30

41

.423

24 1/2

Northwest

W

L

Pct

GB

Utah

43

28

.606

Oklahoma City

41

30

.577

2

Denver

33

37

.471

9 1/2

Portland

32

38

.457

10 1/2

Minnesota

28

42

.400

14 1/2

Pacific

W

L

Pct

GB

z-Golden State

57

14

.803

L.A. Clippers

43

29

.597

14 1/2

Sacramento

27

43

.386

29 1/2

Phoenix

22

49

.310

35

L.A. Lakers

20

51

.282

37

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched division

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 122, Chicago 120, OT

Brooklyn 98, Detroit 96

Miami 112, Phoenix 97

New Orleans 95, Memphis 82

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

San Antonio 100, Minnesota 93

Milwaukee 93, Portland 90

L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 109

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 109, Orlando 102

Boston 109, Indiana 100

Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.

Chicago 117, Detroit 95

Oklahoma City 122, Philadelphia 97

Cleveland at Denver, late

Milwaukee at Sacramento, late

New York at Utah, late

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Portland, 10 p.m.

college

men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

At Madison Square Garden

New York

Friday, March 24

South Carolina (24-10) vs. Baylor (27-7), 7:29 p.m.

Wisconsin (27-9) vs. Florida (26-8), 9:59 p.m.

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 26

Semifinal winners

SOUTH REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

At FedEx Forum

Memphis, Tenn.

Friday, March 24

Butler (25-8) vs. North Carolina (29-7), 7:09 p.m.

Kentucky (31-5) vs. UCLA (31-4), 9:40 p.m.

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 26

Semifinal winners

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

At The Sprint Center

Kansas City, Mo.

Thursday, March 23

Michigan (26-11) vs. Oregon (31-5), 7:09 p.m.

Purdue (27-7) vs. Kansas (30-4), 9:40 p.m.

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 25

Semifinal winners

WEST REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

At SAP Center

San Jose, Calif.

Thursday, March 23

Gonzaga (34-1) vs. West Virginia (28-8), 7:39 p.m.

Xavier (23-13) vs. Arizona (32-4), 10:10 p.m.

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 25

Semifinal winners

FINAL FOUR

At University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 1

East champion vs. West champion

South champion vs. Midwest champion

National Championship

Monday, April 3

Semifinal winners

NIT

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 22

UCF 68, Illinois 58

CS Bakersfield (24-9) at Texas-Arlington (27-8), late

women

NCAA Tournament

BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 25

At Bridgeport, Conn.

Maryland (32-2) vs. Oregon (22-13), 11:30 a.m.

UConn (34-0) vs. UCLA (25-8), 2 p.m.

Regional Championship

Monday, March 27

Semifinal winners

OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 24

At Oklahoma City

Mississippi State (31-4) vs. Washington (29-5), 7 p.m.

Baylor (32-3) vs. Louisville (29-7), 9:30 p.m.

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 26

Semifinal winners

LEXINGTON REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 24

At Lexington, Ky.

Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Ohio State (28-6), 7 p.m.

Texas (25-8) vs. Stanford (30-5), 9:30 p.m.

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 26

Semifinal winners

STOCKTON REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

Saturday, March 25

At Stockton, Calif.

South Carolina (29-4) vs. Quinnipiac (29-6), 4 p.m.

Florida State (27-6) vs. Oregon State (31-4), 6:30 p.m.

Regional Championship

Monday, March 27

Semifinal winners

FINAL FOUR

At Dallas

National Semifinals

Friday, March 31

Bridgeport winner vs. Oklahoma City winner

Lexington winner vs. Stockton winner

National Championship

Sunday, April 2

Semifinal winners

WNIT

Third Round

Thursday March 23

St. John’s at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 7 p.m.

SMU at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Alabama, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington State, 10 p.m.

hockey

NHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

Montreal

73

41

23

9

91

200

182

Ottawa

72

40

24

8

88

191

187

Toronto

72

34

23

15

83

221

212

Boston

73

38

29

6

82

209

195

Tampa Bay

72

34

29

9

77

197

202

Florida

72

31

30

11

73

183

208

Buffalo

74

30

32

12

72

183

214

Detroit

72

29

32

11

69

180

213

Metropolitan

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

x-Washington

72

47

17

8

102

232

161

x-Pittsburgh

72

46

17

9

101

252

199

x-Columbus

72

47

19

6

100

230

169

N.Y. Rangers

73

45

24

4

94

233

192

N.Y. Islanders

71

33

26

12

78

210

218

Carolina

71

31

27

13

75

186

206

Philadelphia

72

33

31

8

74

188

216

New Jersey

72

27

33

12

66

167

211

Western Conference

Central

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

x-Chicago

73

47

20

6

100

222

183

Minnesota

72

44

22

6

94

235

180

St. Louis

72

39

28

5

83

201

195

Nashville

72

36

25

11

83

212

202

Winnipeg

73

33

33

7

73

220

232

Dallas

72

29

33

10

68

196

233

Colorado

72

20

49

3

43

140

238

Pacific

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

San Jose

73

42

24

7

91

198

169

Edmonton

72

39

24

9

87

209

186

Anaheim

72

38

23

11

87

186

178

Calgary

73

41

28

4

86

203

197

Los Angeles

72

34

31

7

75

175

181

Vancouver

72

29

34

9

67

166

211

Arizona

73

27

37

9

63

178

233

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1

New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Washington 4, Calgary 2

Ottawa 3, Boston 2

Detroit 2, Montreal 1, OT

Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 4, Florida 3

Winnipeg 3, Philadelphia 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 4, OT

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2

St. Louis 4, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, late

Edmonton at Anaheim, late

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Atlanta United FC

2

1

0

6

11

3

Orlando City

2

0

0

6

3

1

New York

2

1

0

6

4

4

Toronto FC

1

0

2

5

4

2

New York City FC

1

1

1

4

5

2

Columbus

1

1

1

4

4

4

Chicago

1

1

1

4

3

5

Montreal

0

1

2

2

3

4

Philadelphia

0

1

2

2

3

4

D.C. United

0

2

1

1

0

6

New England

0

2

0

0

1

3

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Portland

3

0

0

9

10

3

FC Dallas

2

0

1

7

4

2

Houston

2

1

0

6

7

6

San Jose

2

1

0

6

5

4

Sporting Kansas City

1

0

2

5

2

1

Seattle

1

1

1

4

6

5

Colorado

1

1

1

4

3

3

Los Angeles

1

2

0

3

3

4

Vancouver

0

2

1

1

2

5

Real Salt Lake

0

2

1

1

1

4

Minnesota United

0

2

1

1

4

13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 4 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTP

Miami Open

Wednesday

At The Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Purse: Men, $6.99 million (Masters 1000); Women, $6.99 million (Premier)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Singles

Men — First Round

Nicolas Mahut d. Michael Mmoh, 6-3, 6-2; Benoit Paire d. Martin Klizan, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Jeremy Chardy d. Facundo Bagnis, 6-2, 6-2; Yoshihito Nishioka d. Jordan Thompson, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Fabio Fognini d. Ryan Harrison, 6-4, 7-5; Donald Young d. Dustin Brown, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Ernesto Escobedo d. Dan Evans, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3; Dudi Sela d. Christian Harrison, 6-1, 6-1; Jan-Lennard Struff d. Aljaz Bedene, 7-5, 4-0, ret.; Federico Delbonis d. Juan Monaco, 7-5 7-6 (4); Jiri Vesely d. Tommy Haas, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5; Kevin Anderson d. Dusan Lajovic, 6-2, 7-5; Viktor Troicki d. Thiago Monteiro, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Women — First Round

Veronica Cepede Royg d. Misaki Doi, 6-2, 6-4; Yaroslava Shvedova d. Jelena Jankovic, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3); Christina McHale d. Annika Beck, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-0; Lucie Safarova d. Yanina Wickmayer, 7-6 (2), 6-4; Jana Cepelova d. Andrea Petkovic, 6-2, 6-4; Madison Brengle d. Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; Bethanie Mattek-Sands d. Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Ashleigh Barty d. Eugenie Bouchard, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Patricia Maria Tig d. Heather Watson, 7-6 (4), 6-1; Wang Qiang d. Donna Vekic, 0-6, 6-4, 6-2; Ajla Tomljanovic d. CiCi Bellis, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; Varvara Lepchenko d. Lauren Davis, 6-3, 6-3; Risa Ozaki d. Louisa Chirico, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; Taylor Townsend d. Amanda Anisimova, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Pauline Parmentier d. Oceane Dodin, 6-2, 6-1.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned 3B Yoan Moncada and RHPs Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned C Max Stassi outright to Fresno (PCL). Optioned OF Teoscar Hernandez, 3B Colin Moran and 1B A.J. Reed and Tyler White to Fresno.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 3B Kaleb Cowart to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of LHP Craig Breslow from Rochester (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Tyler Wagner to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Evan Marshall to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Anthony Recker to Gwinnett (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 2B Breyvic Valera to Memphis (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Omar Garcia.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed LHPs Cody Forsythe and Bryan Radziewski.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Kyle Roller.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed INF Beamer Weems.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OF TJ Mittelstaedt.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DL CJ Wilson to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Shaun Draughn.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Justin Hickman from Providence (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Colin Sullivan.

READING ROYALS — Loaned F Steven Swavely to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Sophomore F Ivan Rabb will enter the NBA draft.

DUKE — Freshman F Jayson Tatum will enter the NBA draft.

ILLINOIS — Named Nancy Fahey women’s basketball coach.

TULANE — Announced men’s basketball G’s Kain Harris and Von Julien and F Darian Jones have been granted releases and will transfer.

Odds

Home team in all caps

NBA

Thursday

Favorite

Line

O/U

Underdog

MIAMI

4

(204)

Toronto

BROOKLYN

4

(222)

Phoenix

LA Clippers

4

(20 61/2)

at DALLAS

SAN ANTONIO

8

(199)

Memphis

PORTLAND

10 1/2

(218 1/2)

New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

Favorite

Line

Underdog

Kansas

5

Purdue

Michigan

1

Oregon

Gonzaga

3

West Virginia

Arizona

7 1/2

Xavier

Friday

Florida

2

Wisconsin

Baylor

3 1/2

South Carolina

UCLA

PK

Kentucky

No Carolina

7 1/2

Butler

