High school scores, March 23

Baseball
Camden 15, Columbia 0
W: Holden Bunch (no-hitter). Hitters: C: Tate Abbott 2-2 3B, 3 RBI
Softball
Gray Collegiate Academy 14, Fox Creek 4
W: Carsten Puckett. L: Tana Cagle. Hitters: GCA: Ashley Evans, 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Hallie Henderson, 3-4, 2B; Chaston Huntly, 2-3, 2B; Dayona George, 2-4, 2B; Deja Robinson, 2-4
Swansea 11, Dreher 1
W: Sara Lackey. L: Jakayla. Hitters: D: Abree 2-3; S: Bri Rogers 2-4, Kaitlyn Studebaker 2-5
Lexington 7, Gilbert 4
W: Allie Light. L: S. Rossen. Hitters: L:Denaed Santini 2-3 Grand Slam, Allie Light HR, Autumn Garling 2-3. G: M. Hendrix 2-4
Boys Golf
Lexington 166, Gilbert 169, Fox Creek 174
Low scores: Alec Vardas (L) 39. Chad Carter (FC) 40, Jeremiah Kubilus and Blake Dimsdale (G) 41
Mid-Carolina 163, Woodruff 176, Newberry 184
Low scores: PJ Jacobs 39 (MC), Daniel Brasington 40 (W), Patrick Griffith 42 (N)
Ben Lippen 165, Cardinal Newman 170, Heathwood Hall 186, Augusta Christian 188
Low scores: BL: Austin Murray and Patrick McClure 38. CN: Bradley Meade 40. HH: John Weiss 43. AC: Jackson Todd 44
Batesburg Leesville 175, Bamberg Earhardt 184
Low scores: BL: Shelton Shealy 40
River Bluff 157, Providence A.C. 171, Brookland- Cayce 185
Low Scores: Benjamin Nicholson 36 (RB), Blaine WIlliams 42 (PAC), Phoebe Carles 42 (PAC), Casey Britt 42 (PAC), Jeremiah Holmes 44 (BC). Recs: River Bluff 8-2, PAC (n/a), Brookland-Cayce 3-2
Boys Soccer
Chapin 5, Dreher 0
Goals: Cooper Woodham, Matthew Greco, Josh Corning, Nader Almassri, Tanner Martin
Girls Soccer
Airport 1, Camden 0
Goal: Heather Turner
Lexington 4, White Knoll 1
Goals: (L) Julia Gherardi 2, Mary Katherine Waters, Megan Classer. (WK) Harley King.
AC Flora 2, N. Augusta 2 (Flora advances 5-4 on PKs)
Goals: Elizabeth Thomas, Sarah Glenn Leventis
Boys Tennis
Spring Valley 6, Blythewood 0
Singles: Vikranth Reddy (SV) def. Colin Miles, 6-0, 6-1; Noah Guyton (SV) def. Mason Marshall, 6-1, 6-0; Austin Bridgers (SV) def. Reed Broderick 6-2, 6-2; Johnanthony Hurley (SV) def. Ben Cutlip 6-0, 6-1; Chase Brantley (SV) def. Morgan Marshall 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Brayden McGuirt/Ben Wagner (SV) def. Garrett Miles/Turner Hoffman, 6-3, 7-5.
Gilbert 4, Saluda 2
Singles: Noah Richardson (G) def. Logan Edward (S) 6-3, 6-3; Zach Henley (G) def. Joshua Cobbler (S) 6-1, 6-1; Thomas Spencer (G) def. Zach Aull (S) 5-7, 6-4, 9-11; Nick Best (G) def. William Yonce (S) 2-6, 6-2, 12-10; Peyton Davis (G) - Cameron Campbell ( S) 1-6, 0-6. Doubles: Gilbert wins by forfeit.
Late Wednesday
Baseball
Airport 12, Westwood 2
W: Lowery. L: Caldwell. Hitters: A: Corbitt 3-5; Caughman 2-4 4 RBI; Beckham 2-3 2RBI; Stewart 2-4 2 RBI. W: Henson 1-3 2B
Girls Soccer
Batesburg-Leesville 10, Dixie 0
Boys Lacrosse
Blythewood 10, Lexington 8
Track & Field
Girls
Team Scores: Wilson Hall 143.5; Heathwood Hall 143; Augusta Prep 117.5; Ben Lippen 57; Trinity-Byrnes 18; Hammond 15; Augusta Christian 10.
Midlands winners: 100: Ashli Neal (Ham); 800: Maryah Nasir (HH); 1,600: Maryah Nasir (HH); 3,200: Maryah Nasir (HH); 100 Hurdles: Rachael Whittaker (HH); 4x100 relay: Heathwood Hall; High Jump: Janie Hicks (HH); Pole Vault: Louise Tester (HH); Long Jump: Erin Taylor (BL); Triple Jump: Rachael Whittaker (HH); Shot put: Shaniya Parker (HH);
Boys
Team scores: Augusta Prep 140; Wilson Hall 119; Ben Lippen 85l Heathwood Hall 62; Hammond 51; Trinity-Byrnes 28; Augusta Christian 26; Richland Northeast 4.
Midlands winners: 100: Michael Ogburu (Ham); 200: Michael Ogburu (Ham); 400: Michael Ogburu (Ham); 800: Trey Schmoyer (BL); 4x100 relay: Ben Lippen; High Jump: Josh Caldwell (HH); Pole Vault: Lane Clarkson (HH)
