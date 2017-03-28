Monday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

High school
Baseball
North Central 7, Andrew 6 (11 innings)
W: Chase Stephen. L: Will Hudson. Hitters: NC: Cam Holley 3-4, Chance Mangum 2-3.
Boys Soccer
Lower Richland 2, Eau Claire 1
Goals: LR: Cedric Adams, Onis Washington.
Clover 1, Chapin 0
Girls Soccer
Airport 3, Batesburg-Leesville 2
Goals: A: Ashlen Earl (2), Baileigh Cheeks. BL: Kaitlyn Anderson, Nicole Lee.
Camden 2, Lugoff-Elgin 1
Goals: C: Brooke Galdeen 2.
Softball
River Bluff 4, Gilbert 1
W: Ashley Willis. Hitters: Claire Cole 2-3 RBI; Kayla Oswell 2-3; Caitlyn Burke 2-3 HR, RBI.
Dutch Fork 6, Chapin 5
WP: C. Lusk. LP: Truesdale.
DF. M. Stone 1-4 3b; L Beatson 1-4 2 RBI; M. Stozenbauch 1-1; M. Scott 1-2 CH. Posey 2-3 2 RBI ; Truesdale 1-3.
Boys Golf
Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational Individual
After Round One
Team Scores: Boiling Springs 294; A.C. Flora 296; Gaffney 306; Wando 314; Byrnes 317; Waccamaw 317; Lexington 320; Hilton Head Christian 323; Bishop England 329; South Aiken 331; Nations Ford 333; Sumter 333; Buford 334; Gilbert 337; Dutch Fork 342; North Augusta 345; River Blufff 345; Easley 346; Fort Dorchester 347; Fort Mill 350; Oakbrook Prep 352; Blythewood 355; Oceanside 357; Northwestern 361; Aiken 364; Spring Valley 365l Cardinal Newman 375.
Top 10 Individuals: Trent Phillips (BS) 67; Ian Stewart (ACF) 69; Palmer Mason (DF) 70 Ryan Marter (ACF) 71; Patrick Golden (WAC) 71; Anthony Sutton (BUF) 72; Kyle Spencer (Wando) 72; Jack Parrott (ACF) 73; Harrison Corbin (BS) 73; Ben Quinque (BE) 74; Graham Corbin (BS) 74; Reed Bentley (BYR) 74; Zack Gordon (GAF) 74; Dillon Hite (LEX) 74.
Hammond 148, Camden 167, Irmo 214
Low scorers: H: Blake Weinbach 35. C: Wills Kelly 35. I: Noah Loquist 41. Played at Camden CC par 35.
Lugoff-Elgin 200, Ridge View 236
Medalists: LE: Zach Young 44. RV: Jacob Fink 48.
Boys Lacrosse
Dutch Fork 11, Riverside 10
Comments