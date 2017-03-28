High School Sports

March 28, 2017 10:55 AM

Monday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

High school

Baseball

North Central 7, Andrew 6 (11 innings)

W: Chase Stephen. L: Will Hudson. Hitters: NC: Cam Holley 3-4, Chance Mangum 2-3.

Boys Soccer

Lower Richland 2, Eau Claire 1

Goals: LR: Cedric Adams, Onis Washington.

Clover 1, Chapin 0

Girls Soccer

Airport 3, Batesburg-Leesville 2

Goals: A: Ashlen Earl (2), Baileigh Cheeks. BL: Kaitlyn Anderson, Nicole Lee.

Camden 2, Lugoff-Elgin 1

Goals: C: Brooke Galdeen 2.

Softball

River Bluff 4, Gilbert 1

W: Ashley Willis. Hitters: Claire Cole 2-3 RBI; Kayla Oswell 2-3; Caitlyn Burke 2-3 HR, RBI.

Dutch Fork 6, Chapin 5

WP: C. Lusk. LP: Truesdale.

DF. M. Stone 1-4 3b; L Beatson 1-4 2 RBI; M. Stozenbauch 1-1; M. Scott 1-2 CH. Posey 2-3 2 RBI ; Truesdale 1-3.

Boys Golf

Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational Individual

After Round One

Team Scores: Boiling Springs 294; A.C. Flora 296; Gaffney 306; Wando 314; Byrnes 317; Waccamaw 317; Lexington 320; Hilton Head Christian 323; Bishop England 329; South Aiken 331; Nations Ford 333; Sumter 333; Buford 334; Gilbert 337; Dutch Fork 342; North Augusta 345; River Blufff 345; Easley 346; Fort Dorchester 347; Fort Mill 350; Oakbrook Prep 352; Blythewood 355; Oceanside 357; Northwestern 361; Aiken 364; Spring Valley 365l Cardinal Newman 375.

Top 10 Individuals: Trent Phillips (BS) 67; Ian Stewart (ACF) 69; Palmer Mason (DF) 70 Ryan Marter (ACF) 71; Patrick Golden (WAC) 71; Anthony Sutton (BUF) 72; Kyle Spencer (Wando) 72; Jack Parrott (ACF) 73; Harrison Corbin (BS) 73; Ben Quinque (BE) 74; Graham Corbin (BS) 74; Reed Bentley (BYR) 74; Zack Gordon (GAF) 74; Dillon Hite (LEX) 74.

Hammond 148, Camden 167, Irmo 214

Low scorers: H: Blake Weinbach 35. C: Wills Kelly 35. I: Noah Loquist 41. Played at Camden CC par 35.

Lugoff-Elgin 200, Ridge View 236

Medalists: LE: Zach Young 44. RV: Jacob Fink 48.

Boys Lacrosse

Dutch Fork 11, Riverside 10

High School Sports

