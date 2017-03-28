Tuesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Baseball
Gilbert 4, Pelion 2
W: Boyce Kobleur (2-0). L: Austin Fogle (2-2). Hitters: G: Joseph Mims 2-3, Mark Kneece 1-3 2 RBIs. P: Derek Williamson 2-4. Recs: G: 14-0 (5-0). P: 7-7 (2-3).
Richland Northeast 1, York 0
W: Tucker Bates (CG). Hitters: RNE: Tucker Dove 2-2, 2 doubles.
Lexington 5, Dutch Fork 3
W: Jon Scott. L: Beatson. S: Peyton Evans. Hitters: L: Cole Lemacks 2-3, 2 RBIs; David Jacobs 1-3, RBI. DF: Taylor Wiggins 2-3, 3 RBIs; Jordan Beatson 3-4.
Chapin 15, Lower Richland 0
W: Jacob Wright. L: Joseph Gilmore. Hitters: C: Robert King (2-5), Wade King (2-4), Tanner Steffi (HR).
Batesburg-Leesville 8, Barnwell 0
W: Nasir Clark (1-hitter, 12 Ks). L: Seth Pritchard. Hitters: B-L: Parker Eargle 2-4; Jake Scruggs 2-4 2 RBIs; Hunter Bedenbaugh 2-4 RBI.
Brookland-Cayce 3, Storm Thurmond 1
W: Tristen Watts. L: Hunter Cadiere.
White Knoll 3, River Bluff 2
W: Ryan Harbin. L: Hunter Garris Hitters: WK: Ryan Harbin 2-2; Caleb Sheldon 2-3. Recs: RB: 10-2 (6-2). WK: 12-1 (6-0).
Softball
Swansea 10, Brookland-Cayce 0
W: Bri Rogers (5-1). L: Madison Ezzelle. Hitters: S: Kaitlyn Studebaker 2-4, 3 RBIs, Hannah Chavis 2-4 2 RBIs. Recs: S: 10-2 (4-1).
White Knoll 8, Lexington 7
W: Andrea Lyon. L: Allie Light. Hitters: WK: Ariel Johnson 2-4; Ginna Leaphart 3-4 HR; Andrea Lyon 2-4. L: Ashley Jacoby 2-3 HR.
Gray Collegiate 8, Saluda 2
Gray clinches Region 3-2A title
W: Carsten Puckett. L: Dakota Bradham. Hitters: GC: Carsten Puckett, 2-3, HR; Ashley Evans, 2-4, 2 doubles. Rec: GC: 11-3 (8-0).
Dutch Fork 14, Irmo 3
W: C. Lusk. L: S. Rudiz. Hitters: DF: J. Elkins 3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBIs; M. Scott 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs; H. Putlock 2-4; K. Koch 2-5; C. Lusk 2-4. I: R. Abernathy 2-4; S. Rudiz 2-4.
Gilbert 3, Edisto 1
W: Savana Rosson. L: Zorn. Hitters: G: Gracen Chambless 1-2, RBI, Sac; Michaela Derrick 1-3, 2 R, 2B. E: Bingham 1-3, 2B.
North Augusta 13, Airport 2
Boys Golf
Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational Individual
Final Round
Team Scores: A.C. Flora 589; Boiling Springs 590; Gaffney 609; Byrnes 627; Wando 633; Lexington 641; Hilton Head Christian 641; Waccamaw 643; Sumter 651; South Aiken 654; Buford 657; Bishop England 658; Gilbert 665; Nations Ford 683; Fort Dorchester 686; River Bluff 687; Oakbrook Prep 687; Easley 688; Dutch Fork 691; Northwestern 700; Blythewood 707; Fort Mill 709; North Augusta 711; Oceanside 712; Aiken 715; Cardinal Newman 733 Spring Valley 737.
Top 10 Individuals: Trent Phillips (BS) 136; Palmer Mason (DF) 140; Jack Parrott (ACF) 141; Ryan Marter (ACF) 142; Harrison Corbin (BS) 143; Dillon Hite (LEX) 143; Ian Stewart (ACF) 145; Kyle Spencer (Wando) 147; Graham Corbin (BS) 148; Seth Taylor (Gaffney) 148.
Mid-Carolina 159, Newberry 178, Clinton 209
at Lakeside CC
MC: Trini Martinez 36, PJ Jacobs 38. N: Hagen Waldrop 42.
Boys Tennis
River Bluff 6, Dutch Fork 0
Singles: Albert Zhu (RB) d. Drew Gardiner 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Thatcher (RB) d. Justin Huyah 6-1, 6-0; Robby Cope (RB) d. Tony Dinicola 6-0, 6-1; Dawson Stebbins (RB) d. Matt Herbst 6-3, 7-5; JT Reeves (RB) d. Jackson Ward 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Surya Korrapati/Jackson Cox (RB) d. Will Crittender/Andrew Crawford 6-2, 6-2.
Gilbert 4, Batesburg-Leesville 2
Singles: Noah Richardson (G) d. Ethan Leary 7-5, 6-0; Zach Henley (G) d. Taylor Jeffcoat (BL) 6-2, 6-2; Thomas Spencer (G) d. Aza McMillan 6-0, 6-0; Nick Best (G) d. Daniel Miranda 7-5, 6-1; Lucas Swygert (BL) d. Peyton Davis 7-6, 6-3. Doubles: Z Brown/Tresean Toten (BL) d. Blaine Hardee/Adam Smith 6-3, 6-1.
AC Flora 4, Dreher 2
Singles: Daniel Brown (D) d. Lukas McClamrock 6-3, 6-3; Wilson Stone (D) d. Hal Fant 6-2, 6-3; Alex Echols (ACF) d. Todd Downey 6-0, 6-0; Michael Davis (ACF) d. Conner Smith 6-1, 6-1; Griffin Rentz (ACF) d. Thomas Postic 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Charlie Carson/Hampton Williams (ACF) d. Julian Downey/Tyler Wesley 6-1, 6-0.
Irmo 6, Blythewood 0
Singles: Andy Reed (I) d. Colin Miles 6-0, 6-0; Greg Rast (I) d. Reed Broderick 6-2, 6-4, Henry Cooper (I) d. Mason Marshall 6-0, 6-0; Vihar Dalal (I) d. Ben Cutlip 6-0, 6-1; Adam DiMaggio (I) d. Garrett Miles 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Jack Ostergaard/Kevin Yang (I) d. Turner Hoffman/Morgan Marshall 6-2, 6-1.
Lexington 4, Spring Valley 2
Singles: Nick Neal (L) d. Vikranth Reddy 6-4, 1-6, 10-7; Noah Guyton (SV) d. Daniel Mahoney 7-6, 6-0; Zack Howard (L) d. Austin Bridgers 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; Alex Fellers (L) d. Shyam Ganesh 6-3, 7-6; Mehul Jain (L) d. Chase Brantley 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Ben Wagner/Johnanthony Hurley (SV) d. Connor Hewson/Henry Sims 6-4, 6-2.
Late Monday
River Bluff 4, Cardinal Newman 2
Singles: Max Miller (CN) d. Albert Zhu 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; Tyler Thatcher d. Andrei Bolshakov (CN) 6-1, 6-1; Robby Cope d. Matthew Michalski (CN) 6-1, 6-3; Thomas Liebenow (CN) d. Dawson Stebbins 6-4, 6-4; Phoenix Springer d. Matt Morant (CN) 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Surya Korrapati/Jackson Cox d. Miguel Sy/Kirk Nguyen (CN) 6-0, 6-1.
Boys Soccer
Spring Valley 1, Lexington 0
Goal: Jake Hamilton.
Saluda 6, Eau Claire 0
Goals: S: Sergio Sorcia (4), Dylan Strickland (2).
Brookland-Cayce 9, Edisto 0
Goals: BC: Donovan Branch (2), Braxton Lewter (2), Noah Davis, Horace Harling, Seth Lewter, Brian Lozano, Dereck Murguia. Recs: BC: 10-4 (3-0). E: 3-6 (0-2).
A.C. Flora 3, Dreher 2
ACF: Griggs Vinsant, Owen Rohde, Parker Stokes. D: Steffen Dressen, Pierce Myrick.
Ridge View 6, Westwood 0
Goals: Leo Moya (3), Lahsen Grich, Evan Vaughn, Geraldo Bracete 1.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3, Lower Richland 1
Late Monday
White Knoll 5, Batesburg-Leesville 1
Goals: WK: Miguel Rodriguez 2, Caleb Chasteen, Harris Kouasseu, Isaiah Daley.
Dutch Fork 2, River Bluff 1 (PK)
Goals: RB: Austin Floyd. DF: Mark Kasir. Recs: RB: 10-1-1 (6-1). DF: 6-6 (2-5).
Girls Soccer
River Bluff 2, Dutch Fork 1
Goals: RB: Bailey Schaberg, Nicolle Malpartida.
Lexington 3, Spring Valley 0
Goals: Jessica Fedorka, Callaway Grady, Mary Katherine Waters.
Airport 4, Midland Valley 0
Goals: A: Brooke Still (2), Ashlen Earl, Heather Turner. Recs: A: 8-3-1. MV: 2-5.
