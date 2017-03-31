High School Sports

March 31, 2017 11:15 AM

Westwood High athlete dies in car wreck

From staff reports

A rising senior student and athlete at Westwood High has died.

Ellis Hawkins died Thursday night in a wreck that happened at Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, according to Richland Two officials. The S.C. Highway Patrol reported working a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the area shortly after 6 p.m.

Ellis was an junior and a member of the school’s varsity football and basketball teams, according to Westwood High Principal Chery Guy.

“We are saddened and our hearts are heavy here,” Guy said in a statement. “On behalf of all of the students, teachers and staff at Westwood, I extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the Hawkins family. Ellis will be missed by his friends, teammates and teachers and will always be part of the Redhawk Family.”

Guy also said additional counselors are on campus to help students and employees.

Hawkins played linebacker and defensive end for the Redhawks. He had 38 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss this season on the football field.

He was remembered on social media, many posting to Twitter with the hashtag #EH45.

