Westwood High athlete dies in car wreck

A rising senior student and athlete at Westwood High has died.
Ellis Hawkins died Thursday night in a wreck that happened at Wilson Boulevard in Blythewood, according to Richland Two officials. The S.C. Highway Patrol reported working a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the area shortly after 6 p.m.
Ellis was an junior and a member of the school’s varsity football and basketball teams, according to Westwood High Principal Chery Guy.
“We are saddened and our hearts are heavy here,” Guy said in a statement. “On behalf of all of the students, teachers and staff at Westwood, I extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the Hawkins family. Ellis will be missed by his friends, teammates and teachers and will always be part of the Redhawk Family.”
Guy also said additional counselors are on campus to help students and employees.
Hawkins played linebacker and defensive end for the Redhawks. He had 38 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss this season on the football field.
He was remembered on social media, many posting to Twitter with the hashtag #EH45.
We are sad to say that we lost a Redhawk tonight. Please keep Ellis Hawkins and his family in your thoughts and prayers. #EH45 ❤ pic.twitter.com/614fJ5ik8c— Westwood StuCo ‼️ (@WestwoodStuGov) March 31, 2017
Heaven gained an angel #EH45— Coach McDermott (@Coach_McDermott) March 31, 2017
ellis was always smiling and having fun man , ima miss his smile & being goofy , rest easy we all love you ❤— maliyah lockett (@MaliyahL11) March 31, 2017
Its crazy how you were talking to someone at the end of school and now you find out they are gone.. Don't take life for granted RIP#EH45— Bryce Henson (@Bhenson21) March 31, 2017
You'll always have a seat in my class son...miss you so much already #EH45— Westwood Sports Med (@redhawksprtmed) March 31, 2017
May God wrap His arms around the family and friends of Ellis Hawkins. He is loved by so many!!! pic.twitter.com/GxWvueSpse— Wendy Keene (@zin721) March 31, 2017
Rip Brother❤ pic.twitter.com/6bJy9Zo0BW— ®Russell Jones (@ballerruss) March 31, 2017
Teen Life News: @whsredhawks student-athlete, Ellis Hawkins, died in car accident tonight. Our prayers are with the family. ❤️#EH45 pic.twitter.com/pQAroDnpxY— Life As We Know It (@LifeAsWeKnow4) March 31, 2017
