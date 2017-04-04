Former Midlands athletes racking up national titles

It was a good weekend for former Midlands athletes.
Former Heathwood Hall standout A’ja Wilson helped lead South Carolina to its first women’s basketball national championship while former Hammond standout Seventh Woods was part of North Carolina’s sixth national championship in school history.
Wilson averaged 17.9 points a game, was SEC Player of Year and Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four.
Woods, a freshman, played in all of the Tar Heels’ games this season and played minutes in Monday’s championship game against Gonzaga. He averaged 1.5 points a game.
Wilson and Woods add to an impressive run of 11 former Midlands athletes and one coach who have won Division I or FCS national championships in the last calendar year.
Midlands title winners
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: A’ja Wilson (Heathwood Hall)
North Carolina Men’s Basketball: Seventh Woods (Hammond)
Clemson football: Denzel Johnson (A.C. Flora), Jalen Williams (Blythewood), Cameron Smith (Hammond), Greg Huegel (Blythewood), Marcus Edmond (Lower Richland)., Coach Jeff Scott (Hammond).
Coastal Carolina baseball: Andrew Beckwith (Blythewood), Connor Owings (Gilbert)
James Madison football: Domo Taylor and John Miller (Spring Valley)
