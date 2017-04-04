River Bluff remains in top 10 of USA Today soccer poll

River Bluff stayed in the top 10 but dropped in USA Today/National Soccer Association Super 25 boys soccer polls released Tuesday.
The Gators went from No. 2 to No. 10 in the rankings after suffering a loss to Dutch Fork on March 28.
Wando, which lost to River Bluff in the playoffs last year, moved up to No. 1. Mauldin is at No. 14.
J.L Mann out of Greenville is No. 1 in the girls Super 25 poll.
USA Today/National Soccer Association Poll
1. Wando (SC) 10-0-0 11
2. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 11-0-0 1
3. Dalton (Ga.) 12-1-0 1
4. McIntosh (Ga.) 10-1-0
5. Creighton Prep (Neb.) 6-1-0 24
6. Clarkston (Ga.) 12-1-1 17
7. Battlefield (Va.) 4-0-0 NR
8. Edmond North (Okla.) 6-1-0 15
9. Berkmar (Ga.) 10-0-1 25
10. River Bluff (SC) 10-1-1 10
11. Stillwater (Okla) 8-0-0 NR
12. Auburn Mountainview (Wash.) 5-0-1 21
13. Johnson (Ga.) 9-1-0 12
14. Mauldin (SC) 12-1-0 NR
15. American Form (Utah) 6-0-2 NR
16. Camas (Wash.) 6-0-1 NR
17. Walton (Ga.) 10-2-2 NR
18. Omaha South (Neb.) 6-1-0 NR
19 (tie). Har-ber (Ark.) 9-1-1 NR
19. James Madison (Va.) 6-1-0 NR
21. Stadium (Wash.) 6-0-0 NR
22. Riverwood (Ga.) 12-2-1 NR
23. Etowah (Ga.) 10-1-1 19
24. McCallie School (Tenn.) 3-0-2 NR
25. West Potomac (Va.) 3-0-2 NR
Also receiving votes: Archbishop Murphy (Wash.)
