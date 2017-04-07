Baseball, soccer events will feature top Midlands teams

Several Midlands schools will keep busy during spring break with baseball and soccer tournaments this week.
The Forest Acres Classic features four South Carolina high school teams and four out-of-state squads. All four Palmetto State teams are ranked in latest S.C. Baseball Coaches Poll, including host A.C. Flora. The Falcons are the top-ranked team in Class 4A. River Bluff is the defending champion and ranked No. 6 in Class 5A.
The 4 and 7 p.m. games each day will be carried on Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM and online at www.foxsportsradio1400.com.
The SC Diamond Invitational at Blythewood features some of the top Class 4A and 5A teams in the state. Midlands teams in the event include No. 8 Lexington, Dutch Fork and Blythewood. Belton-Honea Path is the defending champion, and seven of the eight teams in the tournament were ranked at one point this season.
Airport and Gilbert also are hosting baseball tournaments. The Bojangles’ Baseball Invitational at Airport started Saturday and will run through Wednesday. White Knoll, which is leading Region 5-5A and ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, and Mid-Carolina are other Midlands team in the event along with host Airport.
Gilbert’s Sandlapper Invitational began Friday and ends Wednesday. The unbeaten Indians, who have clinched the Region 5-3A title, are one of five Midlands teams in the event with Ben Lippen, Cardinal Newman, Swansea and Spring Valley.
The Nike Palmetto Cup at Brookland-Cayce is in its 24th year and features some of the top boys soccer teams in South Carolina. Seven teams are ranked in the latest S.C. Soccer Coaches polls, including defending champion Wando, which is ranked No. 1 in USA Today Super 25 poll.
Midlands teams in the event are host B-C, A.C. Flora, Lexington and Cardinal Newman. The tournament begins on Monday and wraps up Thursday.
