Saturday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Baseball
South Florence 13, White Knoll 3
W: Austin Boggs. L: Tanner Lane. Hitters: SF: Hardee 2-4, Graham 2-3. WK: Parker Wieder 1-2.
Gilbert 8, South Aiken 1
W: Boyce Kobleur. L: Hunter Mills. Hitters: G: Joseph Mims 3-3, Mark Kneece 2-3.
Ben Lippen 13 Spring Valley 7
W: T. Williams. L: C. Neal. Hitters: BL: T. Estridge 4-4 (2B, 3B, 6RBIs), B. Satcher 3-4 (RBI), R. Satcher 2-3 (3R), T Johnson 2-4 (2RBIs) SV: G. Wells 2-3 (2RBIs), D. Sumpter 2-4 (2RBIs). Rec: BL: 12-4.
West Florence 3, Blythewood 1 (11)
L: Landon Lucas. Hitters: B: Aidan Massey 2-5, Zach Bailes 2-5.
Late Friday
Blythewood 9, Lexington 5
W: Ben Spittler Hitters: B: Josh Cowan 3-4, RBI; Ben Spittler 2-4 RBI. L: Jared Kirven 1-3 RBI.
A.C. Flora 20, Lower Richland 0 (5 )
W: Caleb Speedy (12 Ks). L: Ralph King Hitters: ACF: Leighton Long 2-3 5 RBIs; Coleman Pope 4-4 4 RBI; Lane Botkin 3-4 3 RBIs; Nic Poole 2-3 RBI.
Calhoun County 1, Batesburg-Leesville 0
W: Andrew Isgett. L: Nasir Clark.
Girls Soccer
Late Friday
Lexington 3, Dutch Fork 2
Goals: L: Megan Classer (2), Jessica Fedorka. DF: Mary Moosbrugger (2).
Softball
Late Friday
Lexington 7, River Bluff 3
W: Allie Light. L: Ashley Willis. Hitters: L: Denaed Santini 3-4 HR; Jaci Fleming 3-4; Mckenzie Kaiser 3-4; Ashley Jacoby 2-3. RB: K. Culcleasure 2-4; K. Orwell 2-4 HR; C Cole 2-3.
Track & Field
Bojangles Track & Field Classic
At Spring Valley
Event Winners
Girls
100: Kylia Wright SE Raleigh, 11:56; 200: Kylia Wright, SE Raleigh, 24.33; 400: Shaniya Hall, Bullis 55.56; 800: Emoni Coleman, Miller Grove, 2:13.73; 1,600: Lainey Phelps, Homewood, 5:03.59; 3,200: Libby Davidson, Glass EC 10:50; 100 hurdles: Alexis Jones, Campbell 13.86; 400 hurdles: Alexis Jones, Campbell 59.44; 4x100 relay: Bullis 46.2; 4x400 relay: Bullis 46.3; 4x800 relay: Hilton Head 9:33.18; Triple jump: Michelle Cobb, TC Roberson, 38-05; High Jump: Caroline Lawrence, Homewood 5-08. Pole vault: Carson Dingler, Mary Persons 13-06. Shot put: Carisma Holland, Seneca 47-05. Discus: Tedreanna Britt, Woodland 142-10.
Boys
100: Terrell Smith, South Gwinnett, 10.57; 200: Elija Godwin, Newton, 21.31; 400: Elija Godwin, Newton, 46.34; 800: Canoy Tyree, Mallard Creek, 1:54.11; 1,600: Sam Gilman, Hilton Head, 4:16.33; 1,600: Eric Potaro, St. Xavier, 4:44.16. 3,200: Asheville, 9:18.73; 110 hurdles: Antuane Dennard, South Gwinnett, 14:17. 400 hurdles: Julian McDuffie, Shiloh, 53.73; 4x100 relay: South Gwinnett, 42.22; 4x400 relay: South Gwinnett, 3:24.97. 4x800 relay: Hilton Head 7:55.39; Triple Jump: DJ Ledell, River Bluff, 48-06; High jump: Semaj Anderson, Pendleton 6-07. Pole Vault: Hunter Mallard, Gainesville, 16-00. Discus: Jordan Geist, Knoch, 189-04. Shot put thunder: Jordan Geist,, Knoch, 74-10.
