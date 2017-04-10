Monday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Baseball
Brookland-Cayce 13, Oceanside Academy 4
W: Chandler Sox. L: Gray Sobel. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 3-5, Blair Price 3-5, Sox 3-4, Garrett Drew 3-4.
SANDLAPPER CLASSIC
Gilbert 6, Spring Valley 3
W: Jackson Dennis. L: Kyle Rogers. Hitters: G: Boyce Kobleur 2-4, Jacob Rye 2-4. SV: Khyree Miller 2-3
FOREST ACRES CLASSIC
River Bluff 9, Miller (Va.) 8
W: Stephen Kight. L: Wagner. S: Nate Brittingham. Hitters: RB: Manley 2-4, Kight 2-3, Burnett 1-3 2 RBIs. M: Morris 3-4.
A.C. Flora 7, Springboro 3
W: Willis Bethea. L: Snyder. Hitters: ACF: Willis Bethea 2-3 2 RBIs, Nic Poole 1-3 2 RBIs; Lane Botkin 1-2 RBI.
Sumter 11, Voyager 0
Leesville Road 4, Greenville 1
BOJANGLES’ INVITATIONAL
Mauldin 6, White Knoll 2
W: Moore. L: Ryan Harbin. Hitters: M: Cooper Guest 1-2. WK: Harbin 2-3, Sheldon 2-2.
Eastside 12, White 11
W: Noah Mitchell. L: Jacob Horton. Hitters: E: Dixon Douglas 3-4. W: Ryan Harbin 2-3, Caleb Sheldon 2-3.
Airport 6, Mid-Carolina 5
W: Brandon Caughman. Hitters: MC: Ruff 3-3 HR. A: Corbitt 2-4 HR, Allen 2-3. Rec: A: 10-8.
Mid-Carolina 7, Strom Thurmond 3
KERSHAW RICHLAND CLASSIC
Chapin 25 Crestwood 2
W: Lawson Bemis. L: Shane Gaymon. Hitters: CH: Tanner Steffy 3-5, 3RBIs ; Robert King 2-2, 4RBIs, Colin Kitchens 2-2, 2RBIs. Records: CH: 14-5.
Dreher 14 Ridge View 2
W: Craig Harrill (1-1). L: Corey Miller. Hitters: D: Logan Fredericks 3-3; Ethan Mattocks 2-2. Record: D: 12-7.
Boys Soccer
NIKE PALMETTO CUP
Brookland-Cayce 2, Spring Valley 1
Goals: BC: Cameron Ramirez (2). SV: Todd Thomas. Records: BC: 12-4. SV: 7-7.
Lexington 6, Crestwood 1
Lakeside (Ga.) 5, Gilbert 1
Clover 5, Stratford 2
Cardinal Newman 5, Fort Mill 1
A.C. Flora 9, Belton-Honea Path 0
Wando 2, Immaculate Conception Academy-PR 0
South Aiken 3, T.L. Hanna 1
Tuesday’s Schedule
Fort Knox
Belton-Honea Path (6-8, 0-1) vs. Brookland-Cayce (12-4, 1-0) 11:30 a.m.
Spring Valley (7-7, 0-1) vs. A.C. Flora (10-3, 1-0) 1:30 p.m.
Fort Mill (6-5-1, 0-1) vs. Wando (12-0, 1-0) 3:30 p.m.
Gilbert (6-5, 0-1) vs. Stratford (6-9, 0-1) 5:30 p.m.
South Aiken (9-4, 1-0) vs. Lexington (12-5, 1-0) 7:30 p.m.
The Cage
Crestwood (10-6, 0-1) vs. T.L. Hanna (7-5-2, 0-1) 3:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman (8-0-1, 1-0) vs. ICA-PR (0-1) 5:30 p.m.
Lakeside (Ga.) (8-5-1, 1-0) vs. Clover (10-4-1, 1-0) 7:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Cardinal Newman 176, Spring Valley 193
Woodlands CC
Medalists: CN: Elliott Pope 42, James Reedy 42. SV: Matt Payne 44, Johnnie Hyman 44.
Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational
Florence CC
Team Standings
1. AC Flora 284; 2. Hartsville 305; 3. Lexington 307; 4. Myrtle Beach 311; T5. River Bluff 330; T5. Wilson Hall 330; 7. Ft. Dorchester 335; 8. Dutch Fork 340; 9. Carolina Forest 341; 10. Chapin 342; 11. Blythewood 349; 12. Airport 352; 13. North Augusta 356; 14. Brookland Cayce 368; 15. Darlington 375; 16. Aynor 401.
Individuals
1. Jack Parrott (ACF) 68; 2. Ryan Marter (ACF) 69; T3. Micah Westermeyer (Chapin) 71; T3 Palmer Mason (DF) 71; T5. Connor Patterson (Lex) 72; T5 Ian Stewart (ACF) 72; T5 Zach Steen (Hart) 72.
