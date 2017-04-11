Former Hammond standout leaving College of Charleston

Former Hammond standout Chevez Goodwin is transferring from the College of Charleston basketball program after one season.
Goodwin posted his decision Monday on Twitter.
"I want to thank the College of Charleston, the coaching staff and the fans for everything they’ve done for me," Goodwin said. "I will always be grateful to coach Grant and everything he has done for me. After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I have decided to transfer and look for a new school."
Goodwin said Tuesday he is looking at transferring to a Power Five conference school and South Carolina definitely in the mix. He will start taking visits soon.
“I would like to attend a bigger school like ACC, SEC or Big Ten,” Goodwin said. I have schools in mind but right now I'm just looking to see what comes my way and then go from there. No scheduled visits right now, but I plan take a lot soon.”
If he transfers to a Division I school, Goodwin will have to sit out next season and have three years of eligibility remaining.
Goodwin appeared in all 35 games last season with three starts. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.9 minutes in just under 10 minutes per game for the Cougars, who lost to UNC Wilmington in the Colonial Athletic Conference title. His season high was eight points on three different occasions.
Goodwin averaged 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during his senior season at Hammond and was co-Midlands Player of Year along with teammate Seventh Woods. He was part of the Skyhawks’ 2015 SCISA 3A championship team as a junior.
Goodwin’s other offers before choosing C of C included Richmond, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, UNC Wilmington and East Tennessee State.
Comments