Thursday’s Midlands High School scoreboard

High School
Baseball
SC DIAMOND INVITATIONAL
At Blythewood
Nation Ford 6, Belton-Honea Path 1
W: Joseph Wyatt. L: Griffin Jester. Hitters: NF: Tim Kelson 2-4 RBI; Greg Izzo 2-3 RBI. BHP: Landon Wadsworth 2-3.
Dorman 6, JL Mann 1
W: Hunter Smith. L: Myles Daniels. Hitters: D: Hunter Smith 1-3 2 RBI; Douglas Angeli 2-3 RBI; Daniel Wetmore 2-3 RBI.
TL Hanna 5, Blythewood 3
W: Tyler Kirkland. L: John Lanier. Hitters: TL: Jackson Kelley 1-4 3 RBI; Gaines Yates 2-4. B: Todd Mattox 1-2 RBI.
Lexington 6, Dutch Fork 0
W: Nathan Roof. L: Deric Hanko. Hitters: L: Cole Lemacks 2-3 RBI; Noah Huthmaker 1-3 RBI; Chase Crouch 2-3 RBI; Josh Asbill 2-3 RBI.
Friday Schedule
TL Hanna vs. Nation Ford, 8:30 a.m.
Dutch Fork vs. JL Mann, 11 a.m.
Dorman vs. Lexington, 1:30 p.m.
HR Derby and baserunning competition, 4 p.m.
Blythewood vs. Belton Honea-Path, 5:30 p.m.
Fourth-place game, 8 p.m.
FOREST ACRES CLASSIC
Miller (Va.) 6, A.C. Flora 0
W: Ethan Chenault. L: Caleb Speedy. S: Matt Sykes. Hitters: M: Adam Hackenberg 2-3 RBI; Tanner Morris 1-2 RBI; Will Wagner 1-3 RBI; Carson Atkins 2-3. ACF: Coleman Pope 1-3; Leighton Long 1-3; Nic Poole 1-3.
Voyager (NC) 5, Greenville 3
KERSHAW-RICHLAND TOURNAMENT
Lugoff-Elgin 1, Chapin 0 (Championship)
W: Jay Lynch. L: Cade Austin. Hitters: LE: JC Legrand 2-3. C: Tanner Steffy 1-2
Dreher 9 North Central 0
W: EJ Branson L: Kevin Smith. Hitters: D: Craig Harrill 3-4 Nic Webster 2-4 Jay Washington 2-2
Boys Soccer
Saluda 6, Strom Thurmond 0
Goals: S: Sergio Sorcia (4), Dylan Strickland (1), Abisai Rosales (1).
NIKE PALMETTO CUP
Wando 1, Clover (Championship)
Clover 2, Brookland-Cayce 0 (Semifinals)
Wando 6, South Aiken 0 (Semifinals)
Lexington 1, Fort Mill 1
Goal: L: Alex Karp.
Cardinal Newman 2, TL Hanna 0
Goals: CN: Binette, Boyer.
Spring Valley 6, Gilbert 1
Goals: SV: A. Herrera 3, Thomas, Soto.
A.C. Flora 2, Lakeside, Ga. 1
Stratford 2, Belton-Honea Path 1
ICA-PR 2, Crestwood 0
Late Wednesday
Baseball
Hammond 9, Gray Collegiate 8
L: Drake Meredith. Hitters: GCA: Hunter Brazzell 3-4, 2RS; Carsen Crumpton 2-4, RBI; Drake Meredith 2-4, 2RS; Spencer Wood 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2RS, 2RBI. H: Seth Addeo 2-4, 1RS, 2BI; Reece Holbrook 2-4, RS; Seth Garbowski 2-4, GW RBI 2.
SANDLAPPER CLASSIC
At Gilbert
Gilbert 8, Fox Creek 3 (Championship)
W: Zach Elliott L: Michael Ray. Hitters: G: Chase Swygert 2-4. FC: Neko Williams 2-4. Record: G 21-0
Ben Lippen 3, Swansea 3 (tie)
Hitters: BL: G. Summers 2-2; C. Gray 1-2, R. Satcher 3B, RBI. S: J. Sightler 2-4 RBI; M. Rish 1-2; A. Sandifer 1-2
Batesburg-Leesville 14, Newberry 1
W: Tristan Wheeler. Hitters: BL: Parker Eargle 4-4 3 RBI; Hunter Bedenbaugh 3-3 2 RBI.
