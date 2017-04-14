River Bluff wins second straight Forest Acres Classic

In a preview of the upcoming Class 5A baseball playoffs, River Bluff took advantage of a few Sumter mistakes for a 10-4 victory in the championship contest of the Forest Acres Classic title.
Both River Bluff and Sumter are ranked in the top 10 and could be considered favorites to advance deep into the playoffs that begin April 25. But playing for the fourth time in as many days, neither team was at its sharpest. That didn’t matter for the Gators as they won the Forest Acres Classic for the second straight season.
“This was a championship atmosphere,” River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette said. “That’s what every night in the playoffs are. We know Sumter, we’ve already played them once and we play them again next week. Playing games like this will get us prepared for what we face in less than two weeks.”
The floodgates opened for River Bluff (17-4) in a six-run fifth inning. Gary Burnett and Aaron Adams opened with singles before Walker McDowell sacrificed them to second and third with one out. Sumter elected to intentionally walk Patrick Manley to load the bases.
Stephen Kight drove in the first run with a groundout to short. The Gamecocks had a couple of changes to get out of the inning but couldn’t make plays on two hard hit balls on the infield. That led to two runs, then pitcher Victor Kelly helped his own cause with a two-run double. Cameron Cribb ended the big inning by scoring on a wild pitch.
“There were times this week where teams put up big numbers against us, and we always came back and answered,” Bonnette said. “That’s the reason we’re sitting here as champs. I credit our guys for their fight.”
Sumter (17-2) had taken a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Rylan Williamson, Dawson Price and Daniel Twitty opened the inning with singles to load the bases. After a pop up on the infield, Joshua Sykes delivered an RBI single and Lanthan Todd followed with a 2-run double.
Sumter coach Brooks Shumake was hoping for a better effort but understands this only makes his team better. The Gamecocks only two losses have come against River Bluff.
“This lets us know what we can expect to see every night once the playoffs begin,” he said. “We have to come to the park every day ready to play.”
Kelly improved to 6-0 on the season. He scattered nine hits in four innings. Kolby Leitner pitched the final three innings for the save.
“Victor was on one day short of rest, but I thought he battled for us,” Bonnette said. “I don’t think he had his best stuff against a good hitting lineup. But he was able to make enough pitches to keep them where we needed it to be.”
W: Victor Kelly L: Lanthan Todd. Hitters: RB: Aaron Adams (MVP) 2-3; Alex Urban 2-3. S: Rylan Williamson 3-4, Hampton Rowe 2-4.
