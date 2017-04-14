Heathwood swimmer Savannah Hillmeyer signs with USC

Savannah Hillmeyer had no desire to continue her swimming career close to home.
But that changed after the Heathwood Hall senior visited South Carolina’s campus over the winter. And on Thursday, Hillmeyer signed with the Gamecocks on the second day of the spring signing period.
Hillmeyer chose USC over Colorado State and Richmond.
“South Carolina was kind of unexpected because at first, I decided I wanted to go as far a way as possible,” Hillmeyer said. “But after my recruiting trip, I decided that there was no place like home.
“To be able to swim at a Division I school is truly an honor, and I’m glad all the hard work I put in has paid off.”
Hillmeyer has been part of the Highlanders’ SCISA Class 3A runner-up teams the past three years. This season was her best as she set two SCISA records and was part of three first-place finishes at the state meet.
Hillmeyer set the state marks in the 100 freestyle (53.47) and the 100 backstroke (58.21) and on the state champion 200 freestyle relay squad.
Hillmeyer also competes for her South Carolina Aquatics club team and dropped four seconds off her 200 backstroke and two seconds in the 100 backstroke to make the Junior National Cut times and qualified for USA Swimming’s Scholastic All-America team.
Hillmeyer is unsure which events she will swim for the Gamecocks.
The USC signee estimates she spends about 17-18 hours a week practicing swimming or lifting.
“Thing I love about swimming is getting to go in the water for two hours a day or more,” Hillmeyer said. “There is nothing like … going underwater and you can’t hear anything going on around you. It holds a special place in my heart.”
