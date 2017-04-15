Playoff races heating up in the final weeks of season

The River Bluff baseball team is getting hot at the right time of the season.
The Gators went 4-0 this week and won their second consecutive Forest Acres Classic, beating Sumter, 10-4, in the championship game.
River Bluff has won eight of its past 10 games and is control of Region 5-5A heading into the final week of the regular season. The Gators (17-4, 9-2) can clinch their second region championship with a win over Dutch Fork on Saturday, or if White Knoll (8-2) loses one of its final two games. The Wolves finish play Lexington on Tuesday and Friday.
The Wildcats (6-4) can finish second in the region with a sweep. There’s a chance of a three-way tie for second place if Lexington wins both and Dutch Fork goes 3-0 in the final week. The Silver Foxes (5-4) have to play Irmo twice before the season finale against River Bluff.
Blythewood (5-5) has the final spot in the region secured, but could move up by sweeping Spring Valley this week.
Here is a look at some of the other races as they enter the final week.
Baseball
Region 5-5A: Chapin (7-1) has finished region play and leads A.C. Flora (5-1), which still has two region games left. The Falcons play Dreher on Tuesday and Friday this week. If A.C. Flora wins both, it will tie with the Eagles and a tiebreaker will be used to determine the top seed in the region. Dreher (4-2) has clinched a playoff spot and would finish second if it beats ACF twice.
Region 6-4A: Lugoff-Elgin, which won the Kershaw-Richland Invitational this week, has clinched the second spot.
Region 5-3A: Gilbert (21-0, 8-0) has clinched the region title and is the Midlands lone unbeaten team. The rest of the region is tightly bunched up with Brookland-Cayce (5-3), Strom Thurmond (4-4), Swansea (3-5), Pelion (2-6) and Edisto (2-6).
Region 4-3A: Camden has clinched the region championship.
Region 3-2A: Gray Collegiate is 5-3 in region and looks to lock up second place with two wins this week.
Region 4-2A: North Central (6-4) is in third place, a game ahead of Buford and two up on Chesterfield with two games left.
Softball
Region 5-5A: White Knoll (8-1) leads the standings game over Lexington (7-1) and Dutch Fork (7-2). The Wolves play Lexington and Dutch Fork in the last week. The final two guaranteed spots are between Blythewood (4-5), Spring Valley (3-6) and River Bluff (3-7).
Region 6-4A: Lugoff-Elgin is in a three-way tie with Hartsville and Darlington. The Demons split with both teams.
Region 5-4A: Chapin has clinched the region title.
Region 5-3A: Gilbert has clinched the region championship.
Region 3-2A: Gray Collegiate has clinched the region title.
Boys Soccer
Region 5-5A: River Bluff (9-1) has clinched the top spot, but the rest of the region is tight. Lexington (6-4) is second followed by Irmo (5-5), Spring Valley (4-4), Dutch Fork (4-5), White Knoll (3-5) and Blythewood (1-8).
Region 3-4A: Ridge View (5-3) has clinched a playoff spot and is in a three-way tie for second place with two games left.
Region 4-4A: Airport (3-3) is tied for third, a ½-game behind second-place North Augusta with two games left.
Region 5-5A: A.C. Flora (4-1) can win the region by winning its final three games. The biggest test will be Friday against Dreher (3-2), which is in third place but finish in a three-way tie for first by winning the final three games. Chapin (5-2) is in second with one game left.
Region 5-3A: Brookland-Cayce (4-0) leads but has four region games left to go. Gilbert (4-2) and Swansea (3-3) follow.
Girls Soccer
Region 5-5A: Lexington has clinched the region title with River Bluff (8-2) securing the second spot. The rest of the region is Blythewood (5-4), Irmo (4-6), White Knoll (2-7), Dutch Fork (2-7) and Spring Valley (2-7).
Region 3-4A: Richland Northeast (5-1) has wrapped up a playoff berth and is in second place with four games left.
Region 5-4A: Chapin (7-0) clinched the region title with Dreher (5-2) in second and A.C. Flora (2-3) third.
Region 4-4A: Airport (3-3) is in third place with two games left.
Region 5-3A: Swansea (8-0) leads with Brookland-Cayce (4-1) in second and Gilbert (4-3) in third. Swansea and B-C have one game left against each other.
Lacrosse
The SCHSL lacrosse playoffs begin Tuesday.
5A boys: Blythewood will host Riverside and Dutch Fork will host Boiling Springs. River Bluff is at Wando and Lexington will host JL Mann. In 4A boys, A.C. Flora is No. 1 seed in the Upper State and has a first-round bye. Chapin is at Greenville and Westwood is at Christ Church.
5A girls: Blythewood is at Wando and Spring Valley is at Spartanburg. In 4A girls, Chapin is No. 1 seed in the Upper State and hosts Ridge View. A.C. Flora hosts Eastside.
The state championships are April 29 at Chapin.
