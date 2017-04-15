High School Sports

April 15, 2017 5:21 PM

Playoff races heating up in the final weeks of season

By Lou Bezjak

The River Bluff baseball team is getting hot at the right time of the season.

The Gators went 4-0 this week and won their second consecutive Forest Acres Classic, beating Sumter, 10-4, in the championship game.

River Bluff has won eight of its past 10 games and is control of Region 5-5A heading into the final week of the regular season. The Gators (17-4, 9-2) can clinch their second region championship with a win over Dutch Fork on Saturday, or if White Knoll (8-2) loses one of its final two games. The Wolves finish play Lexington on Tuesday and Friday.

The Wildcats (6-4) can finish second in the region with a sweep. There’s a chance of a three-way tie for second place if Lexington wins both and Dutch Fork goes 3-0 in the final week. The Silver Foxes (5-4) have to play Irmo twice before the season finale against River Bluff.

Blythewood (5-5) has the final spot in the region secured, but could move up by sweeping Spring Valley this week.

Here is a look at some of the other races as they enter the final week.

Baseball

Region 5-5A: Chapin (7-1) has finished region play and leads A.C. Flora (5-1), which still has two region games left. The Falcons play Dreher on Tuesday and Friday this week. If A.C. Flora wins both, it will tie with the Eagles and a tiebreaker will be used to determine the top seed in the region. Dreher (4-2) has clinched a playoff spot and would finish second if it beats ACF twice.

Region 6-4A: Lugoff-Elgin, which won the Kershaw-Richland Invitational this week, has clinched the second spot.

Region 5-3A: Gilbert (21-0, 8-0) has clinched the region title and is the Midlands lone unbeaten team. The rest of the region is tightly bunched up with Brookland-Cayce (5-3), Strom Thurmond (4-4), Swansea (3-5), Pelion (2-6) and Edisto (2-6).

Region 4-3A: Camden has clinched the region championship.

Region 3-2A: Gray Collegiate is 5-3 in region and looks to lock up second place with two wins this week.

Region 4-2A: North Central (6-4) is in third place, a game ahead of Buford and two up on Chesterfield with two games left.

Softball

Region 5-5A: White Knoll (8-1) leads the standings game over Lexington (7-1) and Dutch Fork (7-2). The Wolves play Lexington and Dutch Fork in the last week. The final two guaranteed spots are between Blythewood (4-5), Spring Valley (3-6) and River Bluff (3-7).

Region 6-4A: Lugoff-Elgin is in a three-way tie with Hartsville and Darlington. The Demons split with both teams.

Region 5-4A: Chapin has clinched the region title.

Region 5-3A: Gilbert has clinched the region championship.

Region 3-2A: Gray Collegiate has clinched the region title.

Boys Soccer

Region 5-5A: River Bluff (9-1) has clinched the top spot, but the rest of the region is tight. Lexington (6-4) is second followed by Irmo (5-5), Spring Valley (4-4), Dutch Fork (4-5), White Knoll (3-5) and Blythewood (1-8).

Region 3-4A: Ridge View (5-3) has clinched a playoff spot and is in a three-way tie for second place with two games left.

Region 4-4A: Airport (3-3) is tied for third, a ½-game behind second-place North Augusta with two games left.

Region 5-5A: A.C. Flora (4-1) can win the region by winning its final three games. The biggest test will be Friday against Dreher (3-2), which is in third place but finish in a three-way tie for first by winning the final three games. Chapin (5-2) is in second with one game left.

Region 5-3A: Brookland-Cayce (4-0) leads but has four region games left to go. Gilbert (4-2) and Swansea (3-3) follow.

Girls Soccer

Region 5-5A: Lexington has clinched the region title with River Bluff (8-2) securing the second spot. The rest of the region is Blythewood (5-4), Irmo (4-6), White Knoll (2-7), Dutch Fork (2-7) and Spring Valley (2-7).

Region 3-4A: Richland Northeast (5-1) has wrapped up a playoff berth and is in second place with four games left.

Region 5-4A: Chapin (7-0) clinched the region title with Dreher (5-2) in second and A.C. Flora (2-3) third.

Region 4-4A: Airport (3-3) is in third place with two games left.

Region 5-3A: Swansea (8-0) leads with Brookland-Cayce (4-1) in second and Gilbert (4-3) in third. Swansea and B-C have one game left against each other.

Lacrosse

The SCHSL lacrosse playoffs begin Tuesday.

5A boys: Blythewood will host Riverside and Dutch Fork will host Boiling Springs. River Bluff is at Wando and Lexington will host JL Mann. In 4A boys, A.C. Flora is No. 1 seed in the Upper State and has a first-round bye. Chapin is at Greenville and Westwood is at Christ Church.

5A girls: Blythewood is at Wando and Spring Valley is at Spartanburg. In 4A girls, Chapin is No. 1 seed in the Upper State and hosts Ridge View. A.C. Flora hosts Eastside.

The state championships are April 29 at Chapin.

Comments

