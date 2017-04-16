Midlands well-represented for S.C. All-Star soccer matches

Twenty-three Midlands soccer players, including six from River Bluff, were selected to play in South Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-Star games.
South Carolina Gatorade Player of Year Marcelo Malpartida was among the six selections from the Gators picked for the games. Malpartida and Connor Slattery were picked for the Clash of the Carolinas boys’ match, while Jordan Thomas was picked for the girls’ match. The Gators’ Evan Dowdy and Hampton Scott will play in the North-South boys’ match and Bailey Schaberg in the girls’ contest.
The North-South Soccer Classic is June 23-24 in Rock Hill, while the Clash of the Carolinas set for July 7-8 at Raleigh, N.C.
White Knoll’s Victor Oladipo was picked for the Clash of the Carolinas boys’ match and Brookland-Cayce’s Lizzy McGee and Lexington’s Grady Callaway for the girls’ contest.
Other Midlands players picked for North-South boys match are Brookland-Cayce’s Noah Scott and Donovan Branch, Chapin’s Nader Almassri, Dreher’s Ian Devlin and Lexington’s Sam Plumer.
North-South girls’ selection are Swansea’s Ashleigh Bankert, Lexington’s Madison Carrier and Gabby Carter, Lexington. Chapin’s Rachel Cosby, Irmo’s Julia Gambill and White Knoll’s Harley King and Cassie King.
Clash of Carolinas Rosters
Boys
Shane Berson, Riverside; Zach Aversano, Wando; Drake Byrd, J.L Mann; Sam Friedrch, Bishop England; Gareth Greenem Wade Hampton; Jared Gulden, Mauldin; Alex Henderson, Wando; Marcelo Malpartida, River Bluff; Will Martin Nation Ford; Brian Munson; Mauldin; Mitchell Myers, South Aiken; Victor Oladipo, White Knoll; Olufemi Olalere, West Ashley; Cody Prentiss, Woodland; Connor Slattery, River Bluff; Michael Smith, Nation Ford; Adam Watkins, Nathan Wilcox, Christ Church
Head Coach: Ed Khouri, Bishop England. Assistant: Ben Brown, Ninety Six
Girls
Ashlyn Harris, Bluffton; Kristin Bane, Irmo; Malena Bruno, Wando; Grady Callaway, Lexington; Maddy Chamness, James Island; Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill; Meka Collett, Doman; Eva Dailey, Wando; Josie Gillespie, J.L. Mann; Mackenzie, McAvoy, Bishop England; Lizzy McGee, Brookland-Cayce; Emily Mullner, North Augusta; Estelle Murphy, J.L. Mann; Angela Pantuosco, Clover; Isbell Russell, Riverside; Jordan Thomas, River Bluff; Morrison Trnasky, Dorman
Head Coach: Shannon Champ, Wando. Assistant: Keith Morris, Airport
North-South All-Star Rosters’
Boys
North
Trevor Watson, Mauldin; Blake Baker, Nation Ford; Carl Brophy, T.L. Hanna; Fernando Calderilla, Gaffney; Charlie Chionakis, South Aiken; Phillip Clark, Dixie; Zhenya Deller, Rock Hill; Dillon Erkens, Wade Hampton; Diego Franco, St. Joseph’s; Ellis Gardner, Belton-Honea Path; Thomas LaFrancis, Gaffney; Rogelio Mendez, Rock Hill; Tommy Purucker, Fort Mill; Dalton Sheeks, Riverside; Gavin Shepherd, Clover; Austin Snow, Powdersville; Andrew Sweat, Eastside; Brad Young, Nation Ford.
Head Coach: Cesar Robles, Rock Hill. Assistant: Craig Joyner, Belton-Honea Path.
South
Evan Dowdy, River Bluff; Noah Scott, Brookland-Cayce; Nader, Almassri, Chapin; Trevor Ano-Ryba, Ashley Ridge; Donovan Branch, Brookland-Cayce; David Chappelear, Bluffton; Ian Devlin, Dreher; William Goshert, Socastee; John Gressette, A.C. Flora; Charles Grondines, James Island; Hunter Hardin, Myrtle Beach; Daniel Johnson, Hartsville; Kellan O’Hara, Fort Dorchester; Sam Plumer, Lexington; Irvin Rodriguez, West Ashley; Adrian Santiago, Stall; Hampton Scott, River Bluff; Garrett Smith, Academic Magnet
Coaches: Troy Alexander, Hartsville; Daniel Holbrook, Stall
Girls
North
Caroline Embler, T.L. Hanna; Liz Price, Clover; Sarah Aquino, South Aiken; Taylor Brown, Mauldin; Kendall Claxton, Riverside; Misha Dimmick, J.L. Mann; Katherine Gonzalez, Byrnes; Kimber Haley, Fort Mill; Emma Harris, Riverside; Marissa Lee, South Aiken; Liz Melton, Dorman; McKenzie Miller, T.L. Hanna; Dani Morris, Hillcrest; Nancy Neil, Wade Hampton; Abby Robinson, Eastside; CC Thompson, Indian Land; Cassidy Tronco, Airport; Jayce Ward, Wade Hampton
Coaches: Ed Humphrey, Lancaster; Jason Mouzon, Northwestern
South
Taylor Jarrett, West Ashley; Bryce Kinard, River Bluff; Ashleigh Bankert, Swansea; Madison Carrier, Lexington; Gabby Carter, Lexington; McKenna Costa, James Island; Rachel Cosby, Chapin; Julia Gambill, Irmo; Juliette Gamell, Waccamaw; Harley King, White Knoll; Cassie King, White Knoll; Caitlyn Marietti, West Ashley; Anna Moses, Ashley Ridge; Bailey Schaberg, River Bluff; Erin Schnell, Academic Magnet; Sophie Sherman, James Island; Sarah Studley, Fort Dorchester; Kalley Varney, West Florence
Coaches: Chad Meredith, Swansea; Rob Sloan, South Florence
