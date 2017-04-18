High School Sports

April 18, 2017 4:26 PM

River Bluff moves up in Super 25 Boys Soccer poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

The River Bluff High boys moved up three sports in USA Today/National Soccer Association Super 25 boys soccer poll released Tuesday.

The Gators are No. 7 in the poll and are 13-1-1 on the season. River Bluff has clinched the Region 5-5A title and finish up region play this week against Spring Valley and Irmo before a pair of non-region matchups the following week.

USA Today/National Soccer Association Poll

1. Wando (SC) 17-0-0 1

2. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 15-0-0 2

3. Dalton (Ga.) 15-0-1 3

4. McIntosh (Ga.) 14-0-1 4

5. First Colonial (Va.) 3-0-0 NR

6. Creighton Prep (Neb.) 12-0-1 5

7. River Bluff (SC) 13-1-1 10

8. Stillwater (Okla) 12-0-0 11

9. Camas (Wash.) 8-1-0 16

10. Clarkston (Ga.) 13-1-1 6

11. McCallie School (Tenn.) 5-3-0 24

12 Father Ryan (Tenn.) 7-1-0 NR

13. Berkmar (Ga.) 12-1-0 9

14. Iowa City (Iowa) 5-0-0 NR

15. Har-ber (Ark.) 12-1-1 19

16. Archbishop Murphy (Wash.) 11-0-0 NR

17. Langley (Va.) 4-2-0 NR

18. Edmond North (Okla.) 9-1-1 8

19. Stadium (Wash.) 8-0-0 21

20. Walton (Ga.) 12-2-2 17

21. North Star (Neb.) 9-0-1 NR

22. Patrick Henry (Va.) 6-0-0 NR

23. Mauldin (SC) 14-0-1 14

24. Broken Arrow (Okla.) 10-0-2 NR

25. Collierville (Tenn.) 8-2-0 NR

Also receiving votes: Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.), Berea (Greenville, S.C.), Washington (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Union (Tulsa, Okla.)

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Savannah Hillmeyer discusses decision to swim at South Carolina

Savannah Hillmeyer discusses decision to swim at South Carolina 1:55

Savannah Hillmeyer discusses decision to swim at South Carolina
Boys' Player of Year: Jalek Felton shines in lone season for Gray Collegiate 2:08

Boys' Player of Year: Jalek Felton shines in lone season for Gray Collegiate
Girls' Player of Year: Dreher's Murray has big year despite team's struggles 1:13

Girls' Player of Year: Dreher's Murray has big year despite team's struggles

View More Video

Sports Videos