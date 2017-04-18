River Bluff moves up in Super 25 Boys Soccer poll

The River Bluff High boys moved up three sports in USA Today/National Soccer Association Super 25 boys soccer poll released Tuesday.
The Gators are No. 7 in the poll and are 13-1-1 on the season. River Bluff has clinched the Region 5-5A title and finish up region play this week against Spring Valley and Irmo before a pair of non-region matchups the following week.
USA Today/National Soccer Association Poll
1. Wando (SC) 17-0-0 1
2. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 15-0-0 2
3. Dalton (Ga.) 15-0-1 3
4. McIntosh (Ga.) 14-0-1 4
5. First Colonial (Va.) 3-0-0 NR
6. Creighton Prep (Neb.) 12-0-1 5
7. River Bluff (SC) 13-1-1 10
8. Stillwater (Okla) 12-0-0 11
9. Camas (Wash.) 8-1-0 16
10. Clarkston (Ga.) 13-1-1 6
11. McCallie School (Tenn.) 5-3-0 24
12 Father Ryan (Tenn.) 7-1-0 NR
13. Berkmar (Ga.) 12-1-0 9
14. Iowa City (Iowa) 5-0-0 NR
15. Har-ber (Ark.) 12-1-1 19
16. Archbishop Murphy (Wash.) 11-0-0 NR
17. Langley (Va.) 4-2-0 NR
18. Edmond North (Okla.) 9-1-1 8
19. Stadium (Wash.) 8-0-0 21
20. Walton (Ga.) 12-2-2 17
21. North Star (Neb.) 9-0-1 NR
22. Patrick Henry (Va.) 6-0-0 NR
23. Mauldin (SC) 14-0-1 14
24. Broken Arrow (Okla.) 10-0-2 NR
25. Collierville (Tenn.) 8-2-0 NR
Also receiving votes: Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.), Berea (Greenville, S.C.), Washington (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
