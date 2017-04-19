Three Midlands coaches headed to S.C. Coaches Hall of Fame

Three Midlands coaches will be part of this year’s South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.
Lower Richland girls basketball coach Debbie (Stroman) Wardlaw, Columbia girls basketball coach Bobby Young and wrestling coach B.D. Laprad will be part of the five-member class to be inducted July 23 in Charleston. They will be joined by Wren’s Fran Campbell and Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls track coach Hercules Salley.
Wardlaw helped build the Diamond Hornets into a basketball power in her 24 years there. She won 482 games and seven state titles, including four straight from 2006-09. Lower Richland is one of only five girls’ basketball programs in the state to win four straight titles in a row.
Wardlaw, who went 7-0 in title games, retired last year and is the school’s athletic director.
Young led the Capitals to five state championships and eight appearances in his 35 years of coaching.
Laprad coached 40 years and won three state titles at three different schools at Irmo, Dutch Fork and Fort Dorchester. Laprad’s teams made nine championship appearances. He also was the first coach of the River Bluff wrestling program when the school opened in 2013.
Comments