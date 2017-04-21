Friday’s high school scoreboard

Baseball
Gilbert 7, North Augusta 1
W: Boyce Kobleur 3-0. L: Mills Murphy 2-2. Record: G: 24-0. NA: 13-10.
PAC 4, Upstate Eagles 2
W: Danny Waller. L: Clayton Lancaster. Hitters: PACL Parker Pocock 1-1, 3 BB; John Edens 3-4; Austin Coates 1-2. UE: Noah Moore 2-3; Ian Moore 2-3; Braden Lancaster 2-3;Colson Lancaster 1-2.
A.C. Flora 7, Dreher 0
W: Caleb Speedy. L: Craig Harrill. Hitters: ACF: Willis Bethea 2-3 HR, 5 RBI; Nic Poole 1-3 2 RBI; Coleman Pope 2-3.
Game 1
Ben Lippen 15, Camden Military 2
W: R. Ashe. L: K. Phillips. Hitters: BL: R. Satcher 2-2 (HR,2RBI), N. Turner 2-2 (2R's), G. Summers 2-4 (HR,4RBI), T. Williams (HR). CMA: W. Alexander 1-2 (HR,2RBI).
Game 2
Ben Lippen 6, Camden Military 3
W: T. Johnson. L: N. Gilleland. Hitters: BL: T. Johnson 2-3 (2B,RBI), G. Summers 2-3 (2B,RBI), R. Satcher 1-3 (2RBI) T. Estridge 1-3 (2RBI). CMA: J. Rathbun 1-3 (RBI).
Brookland-Cayce 10, Strom Thurmond 3
W: Tristen Watts. L: Payton Smith. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 4-5; Hunter Huggins 2-4, Garrett Drew 2-4; Paul Edwards 2-4. ST: Smith 1-3 HR.
Dutch Fork 6, Irmo 4
W: Jack Samonsky. L: Aaron White. S: Ty Olenchuk. Hitters: DF: Kyle Ecton 1-2 RBI; Jordan Beatson 3-3 2 RBI; Brian Helms 3-3 RBI. I: Cam Felkel 3-3 2 RBI.
Blythewood 7, Spring Valley 4
W: Ben Spittler. L: Berry. Hitters: B: Aidan Massey 3-4 3 RBI; Todd Mattox 3-3; Ben Spittler 2-4 2 RBI. SV: Chase Hayes 2-4; Ronald Hollins 2-4.
Boys soccer
Heathwood Hall 11, Orangeburg Prep 0
Goals: Grayson Byrd 4, John Davis 2, Jackson Pringle, Aidan Powers, Jake Clarkson, Joseph French.
Dutch Fork 2, Spring Valley 1
Goals: DF Grant Wagner (p), Damon Williams. SV Todd Thomas. Keepers: DF: Grayson Horton. SV Michael Spicer. Records: DF: 12-7 (6-5). SV: 9-10 (4-6).
Brookland-Cayce 6, Strom Thurmond 1
Goals: BC: Donovan Branch, Noah Davis, Moritz Geppert, Horace Harling, Luis Lopez, Yonic Martinez. ST: Ignacio Martinez. Records: BC: 17-5, 7-0 Region 5-3A Champions. ST: 8-7, 3-5.
Lower Richland 2, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1
Goals: LR: Dejion Gilmore and Onis Washington.
Ridge View 6, Westwood-0
Goals: Lahsen Grich, Mamadou Secka Joseph Atkinson, Leo Moya, Geraldo Bracete, Gabriel Tull
Girls soccer
Heathwood Hall 8, Orangeburg Prep 0
Goals: Anna Davis 3, Grayson Miller 2, Frances James, Claiborne Bunch, Julia Faulds.
River Bluff 2, Irmo 1
Goals: RB: Sara Kelly, Bailey Schaberg
Lexington 1, Chapin 0
Goal: Julia Gherardi. Records: L: 16-2. C: 14-3.
Boys Tennis
ACF 6, Dreher 0
Singles: Lukas McClamrock (ACF) def Daniel Brown 3-6,6-3,1-0; Zach Kirkland (ACF) def Wilson Stone 6-1,6-2; Hal Fant (ACF) def Thomas Postic 6-0,6-0; Alex Echols (ACF) def Julian Downey 6-0,6-0; Griffin Rentz (ACF) def Achilles Hahn. 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Robert Echols/ Hampton Williams (ACF) def Todd Downey/Conner Smith 6-0,6-1.
Softball
Gray Collegiate Academy 25, CA Johnson 0
W: Ashley Evans. L: Taina Davis. Hitters: GCA: Ashley Evans, 3-3, HR (14), 2 Doubles, 4 RBI; Dayona George, 1-3, HR (4); Amber Hardee, 3-3; Olimbe Wilson, 2-4, 2 Doubles.
Swansea 8, Edisto 1
W: Bri Rogers. L: A. Zorn. Hitters: S: Bri Rogers 3-4, Aaliyah Felder 2-3, Caylee Busbee 2-4. E: M.C. Sanders 3-3.
Dreher 10, A.C. Flora 3
W: Laurel Shaw. L: Knowles. Hitters: D: Maggie Marsh 4-4 3 RBI; Laurel Shaw 2-5 2 RBI; Monique Berba 2-3; Caroline Peel 2-4 RBI. ACF: Johnson 2-4; Lowery 1-3 RBI.
White Knoll 9, Blythewood 3
W: Andrea Lyon. L: Emily Babbitt. Hitters: WK: Hannah Goodwin 2-4; Madison Miller 4-4 HR; Briannah Workman 2-3; Andrea Lyon HR. B: Kendall Parker 2-3; Sammy Hall 2-3; Erin Gifford 2-4.
Gilbert 15, Pelion 0 (3 innings)
Ridge View 9, Westwood 6
W: Aniaya Price. L: M. Perez. Hitters: RV: Alexis Guess 2-2; Jekaria Commander 2-4; Aniaya Price 3-4.
Late Thursday
Baseball
Gray Collegiate 17, Eau Claire 1 (3)
W: Jonathan Buster. L: Miller. Hitters: GC: Hunter Eargle 4-4, 2 RBI: Austin Albea 2-4, RBI; Drake Meredith 2-3 RBI. EC: Miller 1-2
PAC 7, Heathwood Hall 6
W: James Reed. L: Duffy Beal. Hitters: PAC: Parker Pocock 2-3, 1 RBI; Danny Waller 3-4, HR, 4 RBI. HH: Wade Allen 2-3; Benton Mason 3-4, 2RBI; Regan Olsen 2-4.
Boys Tennis
Lexington 6, White Knoll 0
Singles: Alex Fellers (L) def. Kyle Stansell (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Mehul Jain (L) def. Jalen Williams (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Henry Sims (I) def. Ryan Mullen (WK) 6-0, 6-1; Cade Neuberger (L) def. Antonio Curcic (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Patrick Cronin (L) def. T. J. Edmundson (WK) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Griffin McMillan/Lucas Boyer (L) def. Kyle Stansell/Ryan Mullen (WK) 6-0, 6-2.
Blythewood 4, White Knoll 3
Singles: Kyle Stansell (WK) d. Jonathan Jiang (B) 6-2, 6-3; Jalen Williams (WK) d. Morgan Marshall (B) 7-6, 6-4; Ryan Mullen (WK) d. DeKendrick Bullie (B) 7-6, 7-5; David Burns (B) d. Antonio Curcic (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Jake Brown (B) d T. J. Edmonds (WK) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Mason Marshall/Ben Cutlip (B) d. Kyle Stansell/Ryan Mullen (WK) 6-3, 6-1; FORFEIT by WK.
Softball
Batesburg-Leesville 9, Pelion 6
W: Barr. L:Amber Northcutt. Hitters: B-L: Barr 3-4, Bedenbaugh 2-3. P: Ashlynn Kayton 3-3, Ocean Bowers 2-3.
Lugoff-Elgin 8, Chapin 0
W: Gracie Holland. L: Tracy Truesdale. Hitters: L-E: Kaley Goerlich 3-4, 2B, Run; Kelly Graham: 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, Run; Kelly Branham: 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 Runs; Savannah Grigsby: 2-5, Run. Records: C:17-3 (8-0) Region V-AAAA . L-E: 13-9 (4-2) Region VI-AAAA.
Track and Field
Region 5-5A Championships
Girls Results: 100: Rhone Allen, White Knoll; 200: Rhone Allen, White Knoll; 400: Ashley Mitchell, Blythewood; 800: Hope Steger, Dutch Fork; 1,600: Riley Stuart, River Bluff; 3,200: Riley Stuart, River Bluff; 100 hurdles: Courtney Pratt, Spring Valley; 400 hurdles: Marie Smith, Blythewood; 4x100 relay: Blythewood; 4x400 relay: Irmo; 4x800 relay: Blythewood; Long Jump: Taiy’e Holmes, Irmo; Triple Jump: DeDe Johnston, Irmo; High Jump: Taylor Buchanan, Irmo; Shot put: India Wright, Dutch Fork; Discus: Noelle Jackson, Dutch Fork; Pole Vault: Morgan McLeod, Spring Valley
Boys Team Results: Spring Valley 189, White Knoll 122.3; Blythewood 111; Lexington 77.83; River Bluff 61; Irmo 58.33; Dutch Fork 38.5
Boys event winners: Kenny Benton, Blythewood; 200: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll; 400: Alan Alvarez, White Knoll; 800: Blake Newcomb, River Bluff; 1,600: Jake Mueller, Irmo; 3,200: 3,200: Jackson Jordan, Dutch Fork; 110 hurdles: LJ Gray White Knoll; 400 hurdles: Carter Freeman, Spring Valley; 4x100 relay: Blythewood; 4x400 relay: Spring Valley; 4x800 relay: Spring Valley; Long Jump: DJ Ledell, River Bluff; Triple jump: DJ Ledell, River Bluff; High Jump: Robert Braswell, Blythewood; Shot put: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley; Discus: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley; Pole Vault: Sam Wallick, Spring Valley
