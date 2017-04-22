Past shapes the present for Gilbert players

The Gilbert baseball program has come a long way since Ashley Burnett took over 20 years ago.
If you need proof, just take a stroll inside the Indians’ clubhouse. In it, you will see the usual batting equipment, couches, TV, weight equipment. But what will catch your attention are the gloves that line two of the walls in the building. The gloves are those of former Gilbert players who went on to play college baseball since Burnett took over the program.
Burnett doesn’t do an end of the year awards banquet, except if they win a state championship. Then, he has the team over for dinner, so the gloves are a lasting memory of his former players.
“I don’t know why I did it. It seemed like a good idea at the time. I enjoy it,” said Burnett, who has won more than 400 games during his tenure. “Everyone knows the guys like Christopher (Owings), but it is the other ones too. They all were a big piece to the puzzle. That is just huge. “
There are almost 40 gloves on the makeshift wall of fame, and Burnett said he has a few more in his office that haven’t been put up from last year. Each glove has a tag on it with the player’s name, the year they played and college they attended.
This year’s team will add to the collection with Tyler Berry (Anderson), Chase Swygert (USC Sumter), Mark Kneece (USC Lancaster), Jacob Rye (USC Aiken) and Austin Medlock (Erskine) signing to play college baseball.
Bryan Triplett was the first to have his glove put up there in 1999. He went on to play at South Carolina and in the Houston Astros organization. Other notables on the wall include Drew Moyer (Clemson) and Jason Cochcroft (USC Aiken). Cochcroft is on the Indians’ coaching staff.
All three of the Owings brothers (Kyle, Chris and Connor) have their gloves there.
Chris didn’t go to college, but his glove and his Arizona Diamondback No. 16 jersey is framed above it. He was a first-round draft pick in 2009 and is the team’s starting second baseman.
Kyle went on to play at College of Charleston and in the Diamondbacks’ organization. Connor and Mike Morrison both played on Coastal’s national title team last year and were taken in the Major League Baseball draft. Owings is with the Diamondback organization and Morrison in the Chicago White Sox system.
Framed newspapers of Morrison and Owings from CCU’s championship season hang below their gloves.
Guys like Morrison, the Owings brothers and others remain a part of the program and come to use the school’s facilities in the offseason. Connor Owings and Morrison took some upperclassmen out to dinner before the season started and discussed what it takes to play in the program and how to be leaders on the team.
“They are like brothers to me. Means a lot to care enough to do it,” senior pitcher Jacob Rye said of the dinner. “They are on to better things, and they want to come back to improve this program. It was special to be with those guys and learn from them.”
Rye, who leads the team with seven wins, and most of the guys on this year’s squad grew up coming to Gilbert games. They are proud to be part of maintaining the tradition it has built over the years. The Indians have won three state titles (2006, 2008, 2012) since 2006 and are one of the favorites in Class 3A heading into the playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
Gilbert finished the regular season with a 24-0 record after Friday’s 7-1 over North Augusta. The Indians are the lone unbeaten Midlands team and ranked third in the latest S.C. Baseball Coaches poll.
“We are trying to take it one game at a time, but it is hard not to think about the future,” junior Chase Mims said. “That’s what coach Burnett is here to do. To make sure we are focused on the next game, next practice and not two weeks down the road.”
