Midlands baseball teams gear up for postseason

No Midlands baseball teams played for a state title last season for the first time since 2011.
But there are several teams that want to make sure it doesn’t happen again this year when the postseason begins Tuesday around the Palmetto State. Here are some of the top contenders from the Midlands:
Class 5A
River Bluff – The Gators won their second straight region title and also defended their title at the Forest Acres Classic. River Bluff has a strong offensive team, led by College of Charleston signee Aaron Adams.
Lexington – With 10 seniors on the roster, the Wildcats hope to use their experience and deep pitching for a playoff run. Lexington finished the season by winning eight of their last games, including a victory over A.C. Flora, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
White Knoll – The Timberwolves have kept things together after the death of standout Brett Williams before the season started. White Knoll started fast but struggled by losing seven straight games. Still, they have the pieces to make a run in the playoffs.
Dutch Fork – The Silver Foxes earned the No. 3 spot in the region with a win over region champ River Bluff in the regular-season finale. Dutch Fork opens against West Florence and is in same district as No. 9 Wando.
Blythewood – The Bengals have had their share of ups and downs in coach Banks Faulkner’s first year. They went 3-1 in the S.C. Diamond Invitational and open the playoffs against Sumter, which they lost to 12-11 in the NaturChem Invitational.
Class 4A
A.C. Flora – The Falcons seem to be in mix every year under Andy Hallett. They won three straight titles from 2012-2014 but didn’t it make out of the district round last year. A.C. Flora is the top ranked team in Class 4A.
Lugoff-Elgin – The Demons were the preseason No. 1 team in the S.C. Baseball Coaches poll, and their only two region losses were to Hartsville.
Chapin – The Eagles were one of two Midlands teams to make it out of the districts last season. Chapin, ranked No. 10, open against Hilton Head and are in the same district as No. 3 Myrtle Beach.
Airport – The Eagles won the Region 4-4A title after a slow start to the season. Airport made it out of districts last year. Airport is in the same district with No. 9 Eastside.
Class 3A
Gilbert – The Indians is the only team in the area to finish unbeaten, going 24-0. Gilbert has a strong pitching staff and the pieces to get back to the state championship.
Camden – The Bulldogs won the region championship and ranked No. 7 in 3A. They will have a challenging district which includes No. 4 Powdersville.
Brookland-Cayce – The Bearcats are back in the postseason and finished second in Region 5-3A.
Mid-Carolina – The Rebels won the region title and feature Gamecocks signee Corey Stone.
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville – The Panthers were region runner-up in 5-2A and enter the playoffs ranked No. 4. in 2A.
Gray Collegiate – The War Eagles made the postseason in their first year of eligibility. They face powerhouse St. Joseph’s in the opener.
Comments