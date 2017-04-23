High School Sports

April 23, 2017 7:24 PM

Midlands high school baseball, lacrosse playoffs schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Baseball

All games Tuesday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork at West Florence, 7 p.m.

James Island at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Blythewood at Sumter, 7 p.m.

Fort Dorchester at River Bluff, 7 p.m.

White Knoll at Summerville, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Wren at Airport, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Eastside

Berkeley at A.C. Flora

Lower Richland at Colleton County

Hilton Head at Chapin

Marlboro County at Lugoff-Elgin, 7 p.m.

Dreher at Beaufort

Class 3A

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina

Battery Creek at Gilbert, 6 p.m.

Swansea at Bluffton

May River at Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m.

Woodruff/Clinton at Camden

Class 2A

Keenan at Chesnee

North Central at Ninety Six, 7 p.m.

Saluda at Landrum, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate

Garrett Tech or Burke at Batesburg-Leesville

Lacrosse

Boys

Class 5A

Tuesday

Nation Ford at Blythewood

Class 4A

Christ Church at A.C. Flora

Girls

Class 4A

Tuesday

Christ Church at Chapin

