Sunday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Baseball
Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Dutch Fork at West Florence, 7 p.m.
James Island at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Blythewood at Sumter, 7 p.m.
Fort Dorchester at River Bluff, 7 p.m.
White Knoll at Summerville, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Wren at Airport, 7 p.m.
Westwood at Eastside
Berkeley at A.C. Flora
Lower Richland at Colleton County
Hilton Head at Chapin
Marlboro County at Lugoff-Elgin, 7 p.m.
Dreher at Beaufort
Class 3A
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina
Battery Creek at Gilbert, 6 p.m.
Swansea at Bluffton
May River at Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m.
Clinton or Woodruff at Camden
Class 2A
Keenan at Chesnee
North Central at Ninety Six, 7 p.m.
Saluda at Landrum, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate
Garrett Tech or Burke at Batesburg-Leesville
Lacrosse
Playoff schedule
BOYS
Class 5A
Tuesday
Nation Ford at Blythewood
Class 4A
Christ Church at A.C. Flora
GIRLS
Class 4A
Tuesday
Christ Church at Chapin
Soccer
S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association Polls
As of April 23
BOYS
Class 5A
1. Wando, 19-0; 2. River Bluff, 15-1-1; 3. J.L. Mann, 12-3-1; 4. Mauldin, 15-2-1; 5. James Island Charter, 14-3-2; 6. Clover, 15-5-1; 7. Socastee, 19-3; 8. Wade Hampton-G, 16-3-1; 9. Gaffney, 13-6-1; 10. Nation Ford, 8-5-1
Class 4A
1. Eastside, 15-1; 2. Chapin, 13-4; 3. South Aiken, 12-5-1; 4. Myrtle Beach, 13-4-1; 5. St. James, 17-3; 6. A.C. Flora, 13-6; 7. Daniel, 9-3; 8. Hartsville, 14-4-1; 9. North Myrtle Beach, 12-6-2; 10. Dreher, 7-7
Class 3A
1. Berea, 15-0; 2. Bishop England, 13-3; 3. Bluffton, 14-2; 4. Brookland-Cayce, 17-5; 5. Walhalla, 10-2-1; 6. Wade Hampton-H, 13-4; 7. Indian Land, 13-6-1; 8. Powdersville, 12-4; 9. Georgetown, 10-5; 10. Newberry, 11-2
Class 2A
1. Academic Magnet, 13-3-1; 2. St. Joseph's Catholic, 8-5; 3. Christ Church11-4; 4. Silver Bluff, 10-1; 5. Southside Christian, 11-5; 6. Woodland, 9-4; 7. Brashier Middle College, 10-5-1; 8. Barnwell, 9-4; 9. Buford, 10-6; 10. Saluda, 8-4-1
Class A
1. Governor's School, 6-6; 2. Dixie, 14-3; 3. Palmetto Scholars Academy, 10-3; 4. Charleston Science & Math, 11-3; 5. Denmark-Olar, 6-7
SCISA 3A
1. Cardinal Newman, 8-1-1; 2. Porter-Gaud, 11-5; 3. Hammond, 4-4; 4. Northwood Academy, 11-3; 5. Augusta Christian, 6-5
SCISA A/2A
1. Thomas Sumter, 10-1; 2. Oakbrook Prep, 12-1; 3. Hilton Head Christian, 4-1-1; 4. Trinity-Byrnes, 7-4; 5. John Paul II Catholic, 10-6
GIRLS
Class 5A
1. J.L. Mann, 18-1; 2. Lexington, 16-2; 3. Fort Mill, 15-4-1; 4. Mauldin, 20-1-1; 5. Clover, 12-3-2; 6. River Bluff, 12-3; 7. Wando, 14-2; 8. Dorman, 11-5; 9. Riverside, 11-5-1; 10. James Island Charter, 12-5-3
Class 4A
1. Chapin, 14-3; 2. Dreher, 13-2; 3. Hilton Head Island, 13-4-2; 4. South Aiken, 11-3-1
5. Eastside, 13-6-1; 6. Wren, 14-4-2; 7. St. James, 14-4-1; 8. Daniel, 10-3-1; 9. Myrtle Beach, 11-6; 10. York Comprehensive, 17-2
Class 3A
1. Bluffton, 17-6; 2. Bishop England, 12-6-1; 3. Waccamaw, 13-5; 4. Brookland-Cayce, 13-6-2; 5. Swansea, 17-4; 6. Woodruff, 10-2-1; 7. Indian Land, 12-5-1; 8. Pendleton, 15-2; 9. Oceanside Collegiate, 7-2-1; 10. Powdersville, 11-4
Class A/2A
1. Academic Magnet, 14-4; 2. St. Joseph's Catholic, 10-3-1; 3. Landrum, 9-5; 4. Southside Christian, 10-5; 5. Christ Church, 8-7-2
SCISA A/2A/3A
1. Porter-Gaud, 14-1-2; 2. Cardinal Newman, 8-3; 3. Pinewood Prep, 3-3-1; 4. Hammond, 6-6; 5. Hilton Head Prep, 8-4
