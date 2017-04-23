High School Sports

Sunday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School

Baseball

Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork at West Florence, 7 p.m.

James Island at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Blythewood at Sumter, 7 p.m.

Fort Dorchester at River Bluff, 7 p.m.

White Knoll at Summerville, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Wren at Airport, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Eastside

Berkeley at A.C. Flora

Lower Richland at Colleton County

Hilton Head at Chapin

Marlboro County at Lugoff-Elgin, 7 p.m.

Dreher at Beaufort

Class 3A

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina

Battery Creek at Gilbert, 6 p.m.

Swansea at Bluffton

May River at Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m.

Clinton or Woodruff at Camden

Class 2A

Keenan at Chesnee

North Central at Ninety Six, 7 p.m.

Saluda at Landrum, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate

Garrett Tech or Burke at Batesburg-Leesville

Lacrosse

Playoff schedule

BOYS

Class 5A

Tuesday

Nation Ford at Blythewood

Class 4A

Christ Church at A.C. Flora

GIRLS

Class 4A

Tuesday

Christ Church at Chapin

Soccer

S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association Polls

As of April 23

BOYS

Class 5A

1. Wando, 19-0; 2. River Bluff, 15-1-1; 3. J.L. Mann, 12-3-1; 4. Mauldin, 15-2-1; 5. James Island Charter, 14-3-2; 6. Clover, 15-5-1; 7. Socastee, 19-3; 8. Wade Hampton-G, 16-3-1; 9. Gaffney, 13-6-1; 10. Nation Ford, 8-5-1

Class 4A

1. Eastside, 15-1; 2. Chapin, 13-4; 3. South Aiken, 12-5-1; 4. Myrtle Beach, 13-4-1; 5. St. James, 17-3; 6. A.C. Flora, 13-6; 7. Daniel, 9-3; 8. Hartsville, 14-4-1; 9. North Myrtle Beach, 12-6-2; 10. Dreher, 7-7

Class 3A

1. Berea, 15-0; 2. Bishop England, 13-3; 3. Bluffton, 14-2; 4. Brookland-Cayce, 17-5; 5. Walhalla, 10-2-1; 6. Wade Hampton-H, 13-4; 7. Indian Land, 13-6-1; 8. Powdersville, 12-4; 9. Georgetown, 10-5; 10. Newberry, 11-2

Class 2A

1. Academic Magnet, 13-3-1; 2. St. Joseph's Catholic, 8-5; 3. Christ Church11-4; 4. Silver Bluff, 10-1; 5. Southside Christian, 11-5; 6. Woodland, 9-4; 7. Brashier Middle College, 10-5-1; 8. Barnwell, 9-4; 9. Buford, 10-6; 10. Saluda, 8-4-1

Class A

1. Governor's School, 6-6; 2. Dixie, 14-3; 3. Palmetto Scholars Academy, 10-3; 4. Charleston Science & Math, 11-3; 5. Denmark-Olar, 6-7

SCISA 3A

1. Cardinal Newman, 8-1-1; 2. Porter-Gaud, 11-5; 3. Hammond, 4-4; 4. Northwood Academy, 11-3; 5. Augusta Christian, 6-5

SCISA A/2A

1. Thomas Sumter, 10-1; 2. Oakbrook Prep, 12-1; 3. Hilton Head Christian, 4-1-1; 4. Trinity-Byrnes, 7-4; 5. John Paul II Catholic, 10-6

GIRLS

Class 5A

1. J.L. Mann, 18-1; 2. Lexington, 16-2; 3. Fort Mill, 15-4-1; 4. Mauldin, 20-1-1; 5. Clover, 12-3-2; 6. River Bluff, 12-3; 7. Wando, 14-2; 8. Dorman, 11-5; 9. Riverside, 11-5-1; 10. James Island Charter, 12-5-3

Class 4A

1. Chapin, 14-3; 2. Dreher, 13-2; 3. Hilton Head Island, 13-4-2; 4. South Aiken, 11-3-1

5. Eastside, 13-6-1; 6. Wren, 14-4-2; 7. St. James, 14-4-1; 8. Daniel, 10-3-1; 9. Myrtle Beach, 11-6; 10. York Comprehensive, 17-2

Class 3A

1. Bluffton, 17-6; 2. Bishop England, 12-6-1; 3. Waccamaw, 13-5; 4. Brookland-Cayce, 13-6-2; 5. Swansea, 17-4; 6. Woodruff, 10-2-1; 7. Indian Land, 12-5-1; 8. Pendleton, 15-2; 9. Oceanside Collegiate, 7-2-1; 10. Powdersville, 11-4

Class A/2A

1. Academic Magnet, 14-4; 2. St. Joseph's Catholic, 10-3-1; 3. Landrum, 9-5; 4. Southside Christian, 10-5; 5. Christ Church, 8-7-2

SCISA A/2A/3A

1. Porter-Gaud, 14-1-2; 2. Cardinal Newman, 8-3; 3. Pinewood Prep, 3-3-1; 4. Hammond, 6-6; 5. Hilton Head Prep, 8-4

