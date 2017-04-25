High School Sports

Hammond wins SCISA 3A boys golf title

Staff Reports

The Hammond boys golf team won its first state title in more than 20 years Tuesday.

The Skyhawks shot 306 to claim the SCISA 3A title. It’s Hammond’s first title since 1994.

The tournament was shortened to 18 holes after Monday’s first round was rained out.

Henry Augenstein led the way with 72 and was followed by Bronson Myers (75) and Blake Weinbach (77). Augenstein finished runner-up for medalist honors.

Cardinal Newman finished fourth in the tournament. Bradley Meade shot 78 and Elliott Pope 79.

