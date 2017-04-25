Blythewood boys fall to Nation Ford in 5A semifinals

Nation Ford boys lacrosse got healthy at the right time. After entering the playoffs as the No. 16 seed, the Falcons find themselves playing for the first-ever Class 5A state title after a 14-12 victory Tuesday against Blythewood.
Alex Ramadanovic scored eight goals, and the Falcons scored twice in the final 5:41 after Blythewood tied it with 9:20 remaining.
The Falcons controlled possession for nearly all of the final six minutes to advance to Saturday’s final at Chapin against Wando.
Blythewood never led and the only tie before Kadden Brown’s goal knotted it at 12 was at 1-1. Coach Dennis Lebaron said his team exerted so much energy trying to get even, once they were able to do it, they didn’t have enough left in the tank to win it.
“Catch-up lacrosse is hard to play,” Lebaron said. “You’re running hard, and it takes a lot out of the kids. We’re young and, even after we tied it, they seemed to press the panic button and played as if they were behind.”
Ramadanovic continuously broke free from the Blythewood defense and was able to get solid looks at the net. He scored twice in the first quarter then added four second-quarter goals to give Nation Ford (7-10) a 9-6 lead at the half.
Blythewood (12-3) pulled within 6-5 on a goal by Landon Barrow with 2:49 remaining in the half before Ramadanovic scored three times in a 1:10 minute span.
Justin Williams, who finished with four goals to pace the Bengals, scored three in a row to get Blythewood within 10-9 in the third quarter. The teams traded goals from that point until Matt Clary and Brown scored twice to open the fourth quarter to tie it.
4A Girls
Chapin 4, Christ Church 3
Angel Tisdale scored what turned into the game-winning goal to place the Eagles in Saturday’s Class 4A championship against Bishop England.
Jordan Green scored two first-half goals, and Ellie Hoos added one in the second half.
Chapin will play Bishop England, a 20-2 winner against St. James, at home at Cecil Woolbright Field this Saturday at 4 pm. The Eagles are making their first appearance in the championship against the defending state champions Bishops.
