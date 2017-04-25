High School Sports

April 25, 2017 10:57 PM

Tuesday's Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

Staff Reports

High School

Baseball

Lexington 7, James Island 1

W: Jon Scott. Hitters: L: Evans 2-3 2B, RBI; Huthmaker 1-4 2 RBIs.

Gilbert 9, Battery Creek 0

W: Joseph Mims (8-0). L: Tyler Davis. Hitters: G: Joseph Mims 2-4, Chase Swygert 2-2, Austin Medlock 2-3, Jacob Rye 2-2. Record: G: 25-0.

A.C. Flora 10, Berkeley 0 (5)

W: Charles Chapman. L: Jordan Kullnet. Hitters: ACF: Coleman Pope 1-2, 2 RBI; Lane Botkin 2-3; Leighton Long 1-3 2 RBIs.

Brookland Cayce 6, May River 2

W: Quintin Hook. L: Patterson. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 3-4, Jonathan Teeter 3-4. MR: George 2-3, Gleason 2-3.

Dutch Fork 8, West Florence 2

W: Jordan Beatson. L: Ryan Florio. Hitters: DF: Hugh Ryan 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs; Crosby Jones 2-4, 2 RBIs; Noah Jackson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. WF: Brennan Herndon 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Heathwood Hall 2, Cardinal Newman 1

W: Austin Cox. S: Wade Allen. Hitters: HH: Mac Hardy 2-4, Reagan Olsen 1-2 1 run 3 SB. CN: Doug Crider 1-3, John Thomas Parnell 1-3.

Summerville 5, White Knoll 3

W: AC Heaton. S: Lloyd. L: Ryan Harbin. Hitters: S: O’Brien 2-4, Speciale 2-2. WK: Clayton Lindsay 2-3, Pierceson Nance 2-3.

Hilton Head 3, Chapin 2

W: Middzinski. L: Austin. Hitters: C: Tanner Steffy (2-3, HR 2 RBIs). HH: Shaw (2-3), Brubaker (2-3), Hays (2-3).

River Bluff 12, Fort Dorchester 4

W: Victor Kelly. L: Drew Yniesta. Hitters: RB: Patrick Manley 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Josh Senter 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. FD: Jalen Vasquez 2-4; Drew Yniesta 2-4; Pedro Rios 2-4; Tommy Wiand 2-3. Records: RB: 19-6. FD: 11-9.

Batesburg-Leesville 20, Burke 1

W: Payton Dawkins. Hitters: B-L: Rafeal Gonzalez 2-3 2 RBI; Hunter Bedenbaugh 2-3 2 RBI; Jake Scruggs 2-3 2 RBI

St. Joseph’s 3, Gray Collegiate 0

W: Jack Culumovic. L: Bryce Fields. Hitters: GC: Jay Beebe 2-3

Beaufort 13, Dreher 4

W: Lucky. L: Matthew Campbell. Hitters: D: Nic Webster 2-2; Jacob Collins 1-2 RBI

SCORES

Class 5A

Dutch Fork 8, West Florence 2

Lexington 7, James Island 1

Blythewood at Sumter, ppd.

River Bluff 12, Fort Dorchester 4

Summerville 5, White Knoll 3

Class 4A

Wren at Airport, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Eastside, ppd.

A.C. Flora 10, Berkeley 0 (5)

Colleton County 7, Lower Richland 2

Hilton Head 3, Chapin 2

Lugoff-Elgin 3, Marlboro County 1

Beaufort 13, Dreher 4

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina 11, Fairfield Central 1

Gilbert 9, Battery Creek 0

Swansea at Bluffton, late

Brookland-Cayce 6, May River 2

Camden 5, Clinton 0

Class 2A

Keenan at Chesnee, ppd.

Ninety Six 17, North Central 2

Landrum 4, Saluda 0

St. Joseph’s 3, Gray Collegiate 0

Batesburg-Leesville 20, Burke 1

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

Class 5A

Blythewood at Sumter, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Westwood at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Keenan at Chesnee, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 5A

Ashley Ridge at Lexington

Dutch Fork at Wando

West Ashley at River Bluff

White Knoll vs. Blythewood-Sumter loser

Class 4A

Darlington at A.C. Flora

Lugoff-Elgin at Colleton County

Lower Richland at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Chapin

Dreher vs. St. James/Hartsville loser

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce at Bishop England

Aynor at Gilbert

Crescent at Mid-Carolina

Fairfield Central at Emerald

Powdersville at Camden

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet

Liberty/Cheraw loser vs. Gray Collegiate

Andrew Jackson at Saluda

North Central vs. Keenan/Chesnee loser

Boys Soccer

Cardinal Newman 5, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Lapin (2), Tilton, Boyer, Binette.

Dutch Fork 4, Irmo 0

Goals: DF: Nyal Johnson, Mark Kasir, Damon Williams, Ben O’Connor. Records: DF: 13-7 (7-5). I: 9-8 (5-7).

Ridge View 3, Airport 1

Goals: RV: Leo Moya (2) , Brando Hernandez-Toala. Record: RV: 8-7 (6-4).

Girls Soccer

River Bluff 2, Chapin 1

Goals: RB: Sara Kelly, Jordan Mishoe.

Cardinal Newman 9, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Caitlin Murphy (2), Ayden Boatwright (3), Baylee Cline (2), Kaitlyn Cote, Hannah Hartel.

Lexington 8, White Knoll 3

Goals: L: Megan Classer (2), Brooke Power (2), Mary Katherine Waters (2), Jessica Fedorka (2). WK: Kaylee Williams (2), Harley King. Records: L: 17-2. WK: 4-13.

Boys Tennis

A.C. Flora 5, River Bluff 1

Singles: Lukas McClamrock (ACF) d. Tyler Thatcher 6-1, 6-3; Zach Kirkland (ACF) d. Dawson Stebbins 6-0, 6-0; Hal Fant (ACF) d. Sol Shafer 6-1, 6-1; Alex Echols (ACF) d. JT Reeves 6-1, 6-4; Michael Davis (ACF) d. Robert Weiss 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Surya Kollapati/Jackson Cox (RB) d. Robert Echols/Talley Moorman 3-6, 6-3, 1-0.

Midland Valley 4, Gilbert 2

Singles: Nick Hightower (MV) d. Noah Richardson 7-6, 0-6, 10-5; Evan Morris (MV) d. Zach Henley 7-6, 6-1; Thomas Spencer (G) d. Austin DeRemigio 6-7, 6-1, 12-10; Kyle Adams (MV) d. Adam Smith 6-3, 6-2; Alex Johnson (MV) d. Peyton Davis 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Blaine Hardee/Saylor Hardee (G) d. Jared Davis/Trey Butler (MV) 6-1, 6-2.

Irmo 6, Dutch Fork 0

Singles: Sean Nguyen (I) d. Drew Gardiner 6-0, 6-0; Andy Reed (I) d. Justin Huynh 6-2, 6-2; Greg Rast (I) d. Tony DiNicola 6-3, 6-2; Henry Cooper (I) d. Matt Herbst 6-1, 6-3; Vihar Dalal (I) d. Jackson Ward 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Adam DiMaggio/Kevin Yang (I) d. Sunjay Jayrham/Will Crittendon 7-5, 3-6 10-5. Record: I: 15-0 (12-0).

Golf

Lake Murray Cup at the Country Club of Lexington

After round 1 (alternate shot) and round 2 (best ball)

Lexington 139, Chapin 151, River Bluff 153, Dutch Fork 174.

Softball

White Knoll 5, Lexington 3

W: Andrea Lyon. L: Allie Light. Hitters WK: Madison Miller 2-3; Libby Williams 2-3; Ariel Johnson HR

Playoff schedule

Thursday

Class 5A

Stratford at Dutch Fork

Lexington at West Florence

Spring Valley at Conway

River Bluff at Fort Dorchester

Goose Creek at White Knoll

Class 4A

Ridge View at Region 2 champion

Daniel at Airport

Colleton County at Chapin

Dreher at Cane Bay

Wilson at Lugoff-Elgin

Beaufort at Lower Richland

A.C. Flora at Berkeley

Class 3A

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina

Camden at Woodruff

Bluffton at Gilbert

Swansea at Battery Creek

Class 2A

Keenan at Chesnee

Blacksburg at Gray Collegiate

St. Joseph at Saluda

Batesburg-Leesville has 1st round bye

