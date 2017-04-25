Tuesday’s Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

High School
Baseball
Lexington 7, James Island 1
W: Jon Scott. Hitters: L: Evans 2-3 2B, RBI; Huthmaker 1-4 2 RBIs.
Gilbert 9, Battery Creek 0
W: Joseph Mims (8-0). L: Tyler Davis. Hitters: G: Joseph Mims 2-4, Chase Swygert 2-2, Austin Medlock 2-3, Jacob Rye 2-2. Record: G: 25-0.
A.C. Flora 10, Berkeley 0 (5)
W: Charles Chapman. L: Jordan Kullnet. Hitters: ACF: Coleman Pope 1-2, 2 RBI; Lane Botkin 2-3; Leighton Long 1-3 2 RBIs.
Brookland Cayce 6, May River 2
W: Quintin Hook. L: Patterson. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 3-4, Jonathan Teeter 3-4. MR: George 2-3, Gleason 2-3.
Dutch Fork 8, West Florence 2
W: Jordan Beatson. L: Ryan Florio. Hitters: DF: Hugh Ryan 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs; Crosby Jones 2-4, 2 RBIs; Noah Jackson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. WF: Brennan Herndon 1-3, 2B, RBI.
Heathwood Hall 2, Cardinal Newman 1
W: Austin Cox. S: Wade Allen. Hitters: HH: Mac Hardy 2-4, Reagan Olsen 1-2 1 run 3 SB. CN: Doug Crider 1-3, John Thomas Parnell 1-3.
Summerville 5, White Knoll 3
W: AC Heaton. S: Lloyd. L: Ryan Harbin. Hitters: S: O’Brien 2-4, Speciale 2-2. WK: Clayton Lindsay 2-3, Pierceson Nance 2-3.
Hilton Head 3, Chapin 2
W: Middzinski. L: Austin. Hitters: C: Tanner Steffy (2-3, HR 2 RBIs). HH: Shaw (2-3), Brubaker (2-3), Hays (2-3).
River Bluff 12, Fort Dorchester 4
W: Victor Kelly. L: Drew Yniesta. Hitters: RB: Patrick Manley 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Josh Senter 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. FD: Jalen Vasquez 2-4; Drew Yniesta 2-4; Pedro Rios 2-4; Tommy Wiand 2-3. Records: RB: 19-6. FD: 11-9.
Batesburg-Leesville 20, Burke 1
W: Payton Dawkins. Hitters: B-L: Rafeal Gonzalez 2-3 2 RBI; Hunter Bedenbaugh 2-3 2 RBI; Jake Scruggs 2-3 2 RBI
St. Joseph’s 3, Gray Collegiate 0
W: Jack Culumovic. L: Bryce Fields. Hitters: GC: Jay Beebe 2-3
Beaufort 13, Dreher 4
W: Lucky. L: Matthew Campbell. Hitters: D: Nic Webster 2-2; Jacob Collins 1-2 RBI
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
Class 5A
Blythewood at Sumter, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Westwood at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Keenan at Chesnee, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Class 5A
Ashley Ridge at Lexington
Dutch Fork at Wando
West Ashley at River Bluff
White Knoll vs. Blythewood-Sumter loser
Class 4A
Darlington at A.C. Flora
Lugoff-Elgin at Colleton County
Lower Richland at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Chapin
Dreher vs. St. James/Hartsville loser
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce at Bishop England
Aynor at Gilbert
Crescent at Mid-Carolina
Fairfield Central at Emerald
Powdersville at Camden
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet
Liberty/Cheraw loser vs. Gray Collegiate
Andrew Jackson at Saluda
North Central vs. Keenan/Chesnee loser
Boys Soccer
Cardinal Newman 5, Ben Lippen 0
Goals: Lapin (2), Tilton, Boyer, Binette.
Dutch Fork 4, Irmo 0
Goals: DF: Nyal Johnson, Mark Kasir, Damon Williams, Ben O’Connor. Records: DF: 13-7 (7-5). I: 9-8 (5-7).
Ridge View 3, Airport 1
Goals: RV: Leo Moya (2) , Brando Hernandez-Toala. Record: RV: 8-7 (6-4).
Girls Soccer
River Bluff 2, Chapin 1
Goals: RB: Sara Kelly, Jordan Mishoe.
Cardinal Newman 9, Ben Lippen 0
Goals: Caitlin Murphy (2), Ayden Boatwright (3), Baylee Cline (2), Kaitlyn Cote, Hannah Hartel.
Lexington 8, White Knoll 3
Goals: L: Megan Classer (2), Brooke Power (2), Mary Katherine Waters (2), Jessica Fedorka (2). WK: Kaylee Williams (2), Harley King. Records: L: 17-2. WK: 4-13.
Boys Tennis
A.C. Flora 5, River Bluff 1
Singles: Lukas McClamrock (ACF) d. Tyler Thatcher 6-1, 6-3; Zach Kirkland (ACF) d. Dawson Stebbins 6-0, 6-0; Hal Fant (ACF) d. Sol Shafer 6-1, 6-1; Alex Echols (ACF) d. JT Reeves 6-1, 6-4; Michael Davis (ACF) d. Robert Weiss 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Surya Kollapati/Jackson Cox (RB) d. Robert Echols/Talley Moorman 3-6, 6-3, 1-0.
Midland Valley 4, Gilbert 2
Singles: Nick Hightower (MV) d. Noah Richardson 7-6, 0-6, 10-5; Evan Morris (MV) d. Zach Henley 7-6, 6-1; Thomas Spencer (G) d. Austin DeRemigio 6-7, 6-1, 12-10; Kyle Adams (MV) d. Adam Smith 6-3, 6-2; Alex Johnson (MV) d. Peyton Davis 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Blaine Hardee/Saylor Hardee (G) d. Jared Davis/Trey Butler (MV) 6-1, 6-2.
Irmo 6, Dutch Fork 0
Singles: Sean Nguyen (I) d. Drew Gardiner 6-0, 6-0; Andy Reed (I) d. Justin Huynh 6-2, 6-2; Greg Rast (I) d. Tony DiNicola 6-3, 6-2; Henry Cooper (I) d. Matt Herbst 6-1, 6-3; Vihar Dalal (I) d. Jackson Ward 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Adam DiMaggio/Kevin Yang (I) d. Sunjay Jayrham/Will Crittendon 7-5, 3-6 10-5. Record: I: 15-0 (12-0).
Golf
Lake Murray Cup at the Country Club of Lexington
After round 1 (alternate shot) and round 2 (best ball)
Lexington 139, Chapin 151, River Bluff 153, Dutch Fork 174.
Softball
White Knoll 5, Lexington 3
W: Andrea Lyon. L: Allie Light. Hitters WK: Madison Miller 2-3; Libby Williams 2-3; Ariel Johnson HR
Playoff schedule
Thursday
Class 5A
Stratford at Dutch Fork
Lexington at West Florence
Spring Valley at Conway
River Bluff at Fort Dorchester
Goose Creek at White Knoll
Class 4A
Ridge View at Region 2 champion
Daniel at Airport
Colleton County at Chapin
Dreher at Cane Bay
Wilson at Lugoff-Elgin
Beaufort at Lower Richland
A.C. Flora at Berkeley
Class 3A
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina
Camden at Woodruff
Bluffton at Gilbert
Swansea at Battery Creek
Class 2A
Keenan at Chesnee
Blacksburg at Gray Collegiate
St. Joseph at Saluda
Batesburg-Leesville has 1st round bye
