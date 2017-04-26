Zion Williamson, nine Midlands players on USA Today’s all-state team

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson and nine Midlands players were selected to the USA Today’s American Family Insurance All-USA state team released Wednesday.
Williamson, one of the top prospects for the Class of 2018, averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds per game in helping Spartanburg Day to its second straight SCISA 2A title.
Midlands players on the first team were Gray Collegiate’s Jalek Felton, Dutch Fork’s Jordan Davis, Blythewood’s Keith Matthews and Brookland-Cayce’s Lloyd Hemming.
Felton, a North Carolina signee, is rated one of the top 30 prospects in the country by recruiting services. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year, Class 2A Player of the Year and selected to play in three national all-star games.
Davis, a Dayton signee, was the Class 5A Player of Year and Hemming the 3A Player of the year South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. Matthews is signed to play at Stetson and helped the Bengals to their first state championship appearance.
Second-team selections were Lower Richland’s Clyde Trapp, Keenan’s Tariq Simmons, A.C. Flora’s Christian Brown, Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary and Ridge View’s Kaiden Rice.
Lexington native Thomas Ryan was named the Coach of the Year. He led Dorman to its first state title.
