Hammond boys win SCISA lacrosse title

For the second straight day, Hammond wins a state championship.
The Skyhawks jumped to a 9-2 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Porter-Gaud 10-6 to win the SCISA lacrosse title. The championship comes a day after the Skyhawks won the 3A boys golf title.
Hammond lost to Porter-Gaud 9-6 and 10-9 during the season but won when it mattered the most. The Skyhawks had lost six times to P-G over the last three years in the regular season.
Hammond wasted no time in getting started against the Cyclones. Corbitt Glick and Michael Borden scored to give Hammond a 2-0 lead.
After P-G got within 2-1, the Skyhawks scored seven straight goals to lead 9-2. Alex Huntley, Cle Pennington and Borden each scored twice in that stretch.
