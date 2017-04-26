High School Sports

April 26, 2017 11:12 PM

Hammond boys win SCISA lacrosse title

From Staff Reports

For the second straight day, Hammond wins a state championship.

The Skyhawks jumped to a 9-2 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Porter-Gaud 10-6 to win the SCISA lacrosse title. The championship comes a day after the Skyhawks won the 3A boys golf title.

Hammond lost to Porter-Gaud 9-6 and 10-9 during the season but won when it mattered the most. The Skyhawks had lost six times to P-G over the last three years in the regular season.

Hammond wasted no time in getting started against the Cyclones. Corbitt Glick and Michael Borden scored to give Hammond a 2-0 lead.

After P-G got within 2-1, the Skyhawks scored seven straight goals to lead 9-2. Alex Huntley, Cle Pennington and Borden each scored twice in that stretch.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Collin Drafts coming up to speed with A.C. Flora football program

Collin Drafts coming up to speed with A.C. Flora football program 2:03

Collin Drafts coming up to speed with A.C. Flora football program
Gilbert's Wall of Fame pays tribute to past baseball players 1:28

Gilbert's Wall of Fame pays tribute to past baseball players
Savannah Hillmeyer discusses decision to swim at South Carolina 1:55

Savannah Hillmeyer discusses decision to swim at South Carolina

View More Video

Sports Videos