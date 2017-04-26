Wednesday’s high school scores and playoff schedules

Boys Tennis
Playoff Schedule
Thursday
Class 5A
South Florence at Lexington
James Island/West Ashley at River Bluff
Dutch Fork at Socastee
Spring Valley at Summerville
Ashley Ridge at Irmo
Class 4A
Ridge View at Greenville
St. James at A.C. Flora
Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin
Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at Chapin
Dreher at Wilson
Girls track and field
SCISA 1-3A meet
Team scores: Heathwood Hall 210; Ben Lippen 122; Hammond 106; Cardinal Newman 42; Augusta Christian 8
100M: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 12.83 200M: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 26.22 400M: Lily Meetze (BL) 1:05.00 800M: Maryah Nasir (HH) 2:22.19 1600M: Maryah Nasir (HH) 5:14.00 3200M: Maryah Nasir (HH) 11:48.00 100H: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 17.11 400H: Brianca Beckford (H) 1:13.59 400 relay: BL 51.26 1600 relay: BL 4:36.00 3200 relay: BL 11:51.00 HJ: Mikayla Turner (H) 5-02 PV: Louise Tester (HH) 7-00 LJ: Nadia Deas (HH) 15-09 TJ: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 32-02 Shot: Cleo Ogburu (H) 35-10 Discus: Cleo Ogburu (H) 103-06
Boys track and field
SCISA 1-3A meet
Team scores: Ben Lippen 173; Heathwood Hall 97; Cardinal Newman 93 Hammond 84
100M: Michael Ogburu (H) 11.28 200M: Wynston Andrews (CN) 23.40 400M: Emmanuel Cunningham (CN) 52.98 800M: Trey Schmoyer (BL) 2:20.92 1600M: Camden Abrams (BL) 5:30.00 3200M: Jack Nahigian (CN) 11:30.00 100H: Cameron Obioha (H) 18.27 400H: Cleo Canty (H) 1:03.65 400 relay: BL 43.81 1600 relay: CN 3:48.14 3200 relay: BL 10:05.00 HJ: Will Cureton (BL) 6-00 PV: Lane Clarkson (HH) 11-00 LJ: Trevor Squirewell (HH) 19-04.25 TJ: Trevor Squirewell (HH) 42-01 Shot: Emon Reeves (AC) 47-00 Discus: Emon Reeves (AC) 120-00
Baseball
Playoff scores
Wednesday
Class 5A
Sumter 1, Blythewood 0
Class 4A
Eastside 11, Westwood 0
Class 2A
Chesnee 10, Keenan 0 (6)
Thursday
Class 5A
Ashley Ridge at Lexington
Dutch Fork at Wando
West Ashley at River Bluff
Blythewood at White Knoll
Class 4A
Darlington at A.C. Flora
Lugoff-Elgin at Colleton County
Lower Richland at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Chapin
Dreher at Hartsville
Westwood at Airport
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce at Bishop England
Aynor at Gilbert
Crescent at Mid-Carolina
Fairfield Central at Emerald
Powdersville at Camden
Swansea at Bluffton
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet
Liberty at Gray Collegiate
Andrew Jackson at Saluda
Keenan at North Central
W: Rylan Williamson L: Todd Mattox S: Jordan Holladay. Hitters: S; Jordan Holladay 2-3; Andrew Twitty 1-2 RBI. B: Brady Beasley 1-3; Todd Lanier 1-3.
Softball
Playoff schedule
Wednesday
Class 5A
Dutch Fork 14, Stratford 4
Class 3A
Gilbert 17, Bluffton 2 (3)
Class 2A
Chesnee 16, Keenan 0
Thursday
Class 5A
Lexington at West Florence
Spring Valley at Conway
River Bluff at Fort Dorchester
Goose Creek at White Knoll
Class 4A
Ridge View at Union County
Daniel at Airport
Colleton County at Chapin
Dreher at Cane Bay
Wilson at Lugoff-Elgin
Beaufort at Lower Richland
A.C. Flora at Berkeley
Class 3A
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina
Camden at Woodruff
Swansea at Battery Creek
Class 2A
Blacksburg at Gray Collegiate
St. Joseph at Saluda
Batesburg-Leesville has 1st round bye
Friday
Class 5A
Dutch Fork at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Timberland/Georgetown winner at Gilbert
Class 2A
Keenan at Liberty
Gilbert 17, Bluffton 2 (3 innings)
W: Savana Rosson; L: Paulmeier Top Hitters: (G) Meredith Hendrix: 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Miranda Hass: 2-3, RBI, 2B, 2 R; Kaylee Price: 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Amaya Kearse: 1-1, RBI; Leah Kearse: 1-1, R.
Girls soccer
River Bluff 3, PAC 1
Goals: Nicolle Malpartida 2; Sara Kelly
Cardinal Newman 5, Heathwood Hall 0
Goals: Ayden Boatwright 3, Caitlin Murphy 2.
Airport 4 North Augusta 3
Goals: (A) Ashlen Earl 2, Baileigh Cheeks, Heather Turner Rec: A 11-6 NA 10-7
Spring Valley 2, Camden 1
Goals: (SV) Austin Lea Rec: SV 8-11-2 C 16-5
Late Tuesday
Baseball
Batesburg-Leesville 20, Burke 1
W: Payton Dawkins. Hitters: B-L: Rafeal Gonzalez 2-3 2 RBI; Hunter Bedenbaugh 2-3 2 RBI; Jake Scruggs 2-3 2 RBI
St. Joseph’s 3, Gray Collegiate 0
W: Jack Culumovic. L: Bryce Fields. Hitters: GC: Jay Beebe 2-3
Softball
White Knoll 5, Lexington 3
W: Andrea Lyon. L: Allie Light. Hitters WK: Madison Miller 2-3; Libby Williams 2-3; Ariel Johnson HR
Boys Tennis
Spring Valley 4, Blythewood 2
Singles: Vikranth Reddy (SV) d. Colin Miles (B) 6-2, 6-2; Austin Bridgers (SV) d. Mason Marshall (B) 6-4, 7-5; Reed Broderick (B) d.. Brayden McGuirt (SV) 7-6, 7-5; Ben Cutlip (B) d. Chase Brantley (SV) 7-6, 3-6, 1-0; Siddarth Gianey (SV) d. Garrett Miles 4-6, 7-6, 1-0. Doubles: Ben Wagner/Ethan Bidwell (SV) d. Turner Hoffman/Jonathan Jiang 6-3, 4-6, 1-0
