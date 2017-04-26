High School Sports

April 26, 2017 11:24 PM

Wednesday’s high school scores and playoff schedules

Boys Tennis

Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class 5A

South Florence at Lexington

James Island/West Ashley at River Bluff

Dutch Fork at Socastee

Spring Valley at Summerville

Ashley Ridge at Irmo

Class 4A

Ridge View at Greenville

St. James at A.C. Flora

Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin

Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at Chapin

Dreher at Wilson

Girls track and field

SCISA 1-3A meet

Team scores: Heathwood Hall 210; Ben Lippen 122; Hammond 106; Cardinal Newman 42; Augusta Christian 8

100M: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 12.83 200M: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 26.22 400M: Lily Meetze (BL) 1:05.00 800M: Maryah Nasir (HH) 2:22.19 1600M: Maryah Nasir (HH) 5:14.00 3200M: Maryah Nasir (HH) 11:48.00 100H: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 17.11 400H: Brianca Beckford (H) 1:13.59 400 relay: BL 51.26 1600 relay: BL 4:36.00 3200 relay: BL 11:51.00 HJ: Mikayla Turner (H) 5-02 PV: Louise Tester (HH) 7-00 LJ: Nadia Deas (HH) 15-09 TJ: Rachael Whittaker (HH) 32-02 Shot: Cleo Ogburu (H) 35-10 Discus: Cleo Ogburu (H) 103-06

Boys track and field

SCISA 1-3A meet

Team scores: Ben Lippen 173; Heathwood Hall 97; Cardinal Newman 93 Hammond 84

100M: Michael Ogburu (H) 11.28 200M: Wynston Andrews (CN) 23.40 400M: Emmanuel Cunningham (CN) 52.98 800M: Trey Schmoyer (BL) 2:20.92 1600M: Camden Abrams (BL) 5:30.00 3200M: Jack Nahigian (CN) 11:30.00 100H: Cameron Obioha (H) 18.27 400H: Cleo Canty (H) 1:03.65 400 relay: BL 43.81 1600 relay: CN 3:48.14 3200 relay: BL 10:05.00 HJ: Will Cureton (BL) 6-00 PV: Lane Clarkson (HH) 11-00 LJ: Trevor Squirewell (HH) 19-04.25 TJ: Trevor Squirewell (HH) 42-01 Shot: Emon Reeves (AC) 47-00 Discus: Emon Reeves (AC) 120-00

Baseball

Playoff scores

Wednesday

Class 5A

Sumter 1, Blythewood 0

Class 4A

Eastside 11, Westwood 0

Class 2A

Chesnee 10, Keenan 0 (6)

Thursday

Class 5A

Ashley Ridge at Lexington

Dutch Fork at Wando

West Ashley at River Bluff

Blythewood at White Knoll

Class 4A

Darlington at A.C. Flora

Lugoff-Elgin at Colleton County

Lower Richland at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Chapin

Dreher at Hartsville

Westwood at Airport

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce at Bishop England

Aynor at Gilbert

Crescent at Mid-Carolina

Fairfield Central at Emerald

Powdersville at Camden

Swansea at Bluffton

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Academic Magnet

Liberty at Gray Collegiate

Andrew Jackson at Saluda

Keenan at North Central

W: Rylan Williamson L: Todd Mattox S: Jordan Holladay. Hitters: S; Jordan Holladay 2-3; Andrew Twitty 1-2 RBI. B: Brady Beasley 1-3; Todd Lanier 1-3.

Softball

Playoff schedule

Wednesday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork 14, Stratford 4

Class 3A

Gilbert 17, Bluffton 2 (3)

Class 2A

Chesnee 16, Keenan 0

Thursday

Class 5A

Lexington at West Florence

Spring Valley at Conway

River Bluff at Fort Dorchester

Goose Creek at White Knoll

Class 4A

Ridge View at Union County

Daniel at Airport

Colleton County at Chapin

Dreher at Cane Bay

Wilson at Lugoff-Elgin

Beaufort at Lower Richland

A.C. Flora at Berkeley

Class 3A

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina

Camden at Woodruff

Swansea at Battery Creek

Class 2A

Blacksburg at Gray Collegiate

St. Joseph at Saluda

Batesburg-Leesville has 1st round bye

Friday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Timberland/Georgetown winner at Gilbert

Class 2A

Keenan at Liberty

Gilbert 17, Bluffton 2 (3 innings)

W: Savana Rosson; L: Paulmeier Top Hitters: (G) Meredith Hendrix: 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Miranda Hass: 2-3, RBI, 2B, 2 R; Kaylee Price: 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Amaya Kearse: 1-1, RBI; Leah Kearse: 1-1, R.

Girls soccer

River Bluff 3, PAC 1

Goals: Nicolle Malpartida 2; Sara Kelly

Cardinal Newman 5, Heathwood Hall 0

Goals: Ayden Boatwright 3, Caitlin Murphy 2.

Airport 4 North Augusta 3

Goals: (A) Ashlen Earl 2, Baileigh Cheeks, Heather Turner Rec: A 11-6 NA 10-7

Spring Valley 2, Camden 1

Goals: (SV) Austin Lea Rec: SV 8-11-2 C 16-5

Late Tuesday

Baseball

Batesburg-Leesville 20, Burke 1

W: Payton Dawkins. Hitters: B-L: Rafeal Gonzalez 2-3 2 RBI; Hunter Bedenbaugh 2-3 2 RBI; Jake Scruggs 2-3 2 RBI

St. Joseph’s 3, Gray Collegiate 0

W: Jack Culumovic. L: Bryce Fields. Hitters: GC: Jay Beebe 2-3

Softball

White Knoll 5, Lexington 3

W: Andrea Lyon. L: Allie Light. Hitters WK: Madison Miller 2-3; Libby Williams 2-3; Ariel Johnson HR

Boys Tennis

Spring Valley 4, Blythewood 2

Singles: Vikranth Reddy (SV) d. Colin Miles (B) 6-2, 6-2; Austin Bridgers (SV) d. Mason Marshall (B) 6-4, 7-5; Reed Broderick (B) d.. Brayden McGuirt (SV) 7-6, 7-5; Ben Cutlip (B) d. Chase Brantley (SV) 7-6, 3-6, 1-0; Siddarth Gianey (SV) d. Garrett Miles 4-6, 7-6, 1-0. Doubles: Ben Wagner/Ethan Bidwell (SV) d. Turner Hoffman/Jonathan Jiang 6-3, 4-6, 1-0

