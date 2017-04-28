Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High Schools
Baseball
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Saturday
Class 5A
White Knoll Summerville
Class 4A
Marlboro County at Lugoff-Elgin
Chapin at Myrtle Beach
Airport at Wren/Eastside
Class 3A
Hanahan at Gilbert
Bluffton at Swansea
Loris at Brookland-Cayce
Clinton/Powdersville at Camden
Class 2A
North Central at Ninety Six
Monday
Class 5A
West Ashley at River Bluff
Conway/Wando at Dutch Fork
South Florence/Ashley Ridge at Lexington
Class 4A
North Myrtle Beach/Darlington at A.C. Flora
Class 3A
Crescent/Emerald at Mid-Carolina
Class 2A
Carvers Bay/Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville
SCISA
Best-of-3 series
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian
Monday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen
Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Thursday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen, if necessary
Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist
Monday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
Tuesday: First Baptist at Cardinal Newman
Thursday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist, if necessary
Hammond vs. Wilson Hall
Monday: Hammond at Wilson Hall
Tuesday: Wilson Hall at Hammond
Thursday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, if necessary
Boys Golf
Southern Cross Tournament
Round One
Team Scores: Gaffney 216; Boiling Springs 220; Christ Church Episcopal 224; Hilton Head Christian 224; Cannon School 227; AC Flora 228; Lexington 232; Hilton Head 233; Christ School 234; Waccamaw 234; Dorman 237; North Myrtle Beach 237; Wando 238; Hartsville 240; Ninety Six 240; South Aiken 242; Bishop England 250; Fox Creek 252; Gilbert 255; North Augusta 257; Aiken 267
Top 10 individuals (including ties): Harry Reynolds, Christ Church Episcopal 70; Cody Transeau Gaffney 70; Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs 70; Daniel Azallion Hilton Head Christian 71; Zack Gordon Gaffney 72; Dillon Hite, Lexington 73; Ian Stewart, AC Flora 73; Jacob Bridgeman, Chapman 73; Colby Patton, Hillcrest 73; Carson Ownby, Christ School 74 Lansdon Robbins Cannon School 74 Chandler Casey, North Myrtle Beach 74; Graham Corbin, Boiling Springs 74; Seth Taylor, Gaffney 74; Ryan Marter, AC Flora 74; Rafe Reynolds, Christ Church 74
Boys Soccer
Heathwood Hall 2, Augusta Christian 1
Goals: HH: Brandon McCullough, Aidan Powers. AC: Parker Wingard. Goalkeepers: HH: Phillip Brewer, Mitesh Das. AC: Garrison Bates. AC: Chase Beall. Records: HH: 8-6, 4-3. AC: 6-8, 2-5.
Boys Tennis
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Friday
Class 4A
Ridge View at Greenville
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lexington vs. Wando
West Florence at River Bluff
Spring Valley at Socastee
West Ashley/Sumter at Irmo
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora
Chapin at Darlington
Girls soccer
Heathwood Hall 4, Augusta Christian 1
Goals: HH: Anna Davis 3, Flinn Christian. AC: Keeley Marchant. Goalkeepers: HH: Isabelle Lord. AC: Keeley Marchant. Record: HH: 3-8, 2-5. AC: 2-8, 1-6.
Lacrosse
State Championship Schedule
At Chapin
Saturday
Class 5A Girls
Wando vs. J.L. Mann, 11 a.m.
Class 5A Boys
Wando vs. Nation Ford, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A Girls
Chapin vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Boys
A.C. Flora vs. Bishop England, 6:30 p.m.
All-State teams
Boys
Class 5A
First Team
Attack: Keegan O’Connell, JL Mann; Zach Greenway, Mauldin; Sam Weis, Wando; Joe Venazio, Carolina Forest
Midfield: Griffin Bailey, Clover; Jack McCullough, Nation Ford; Wade Summer, Clover; Riley Seay, Wando; Kadden Brown, Blythewood; Ethan Hennesy, Wando
Defense: Darcey Muttillo, Nation Ford; Christian Sanchez, Ian Kennedy, Wando; Nathan Baxley, Lexington
LSM: Austin Meade, Byrnes; Owen Broucqsault, Wando
Faceoff: Carter Blackwell, JL Mann; Alec Dowd, Socastee
Goalie: Mac Beats, Nation Ford; David Gottesman, Wando
Second Team
Attack: Mike Lyon, Dorman; Walker Starr, Mauldin; Landon Barrow, Blythewood; Ryan Zuba, Lexington
Midfield: Saxton Nelson, Fort Mill; Connor Thompson, Mauldin; Walker Wakefield, Spartanburg; Kyle Zuba, Lexington; Stephen Sperbeck, Socastee; Jimmy Byme, Dutch Fork
Defense: Jackson Wood, Clover; Austin Hilton, Dorman; Jack McCall, Wando; Pat Coyne, Blythewood
LSM: Alex Boone, Nation Ford; Zach Davies, Lexington
Faceoff: Addison Wilkins, Dorman; Zach Dadabo, Lexington
Goalie: Matt Butler, Mauldin; Tanner Lewis, Lexington
Class 4A Boys
First team
Attack: Chase Poplin, Christ Church; Duncan Marx, Hilton Head; Sam Duffin, A.C. Flora; Andrew Pizzo. Bishop England;
Midfield: Kian Razzaghy, Greenville; Conrad Pentaleri, Christ Church; Christian Castillo, St. Joseph’s; Connor Malark, Bishop England; Logan Johnson, Hilton Head; Andrew Wadell, Academic Magnett
Defense: Charlie King, A.C. Flora; Will James, Christ Church; Hunter Lane Waccamaw; Kyrese Vereen, St. James
LSM: Josh Fisher, Christ Church; Colin Courtney Hilton Head
Faceoff: Walker Ramsure, Greenville; Logan Johnson, Hilton Head
Goalie: Hunter McMillan, Christ Church; Bryant Blackmon, St. James
Second team
Attack: Jacob Hall, Greenville; Jack Flowers, Hilton Head; Jack Sanders, Christ Church; Hanes Graffe, Waccamaw
Midfield: Austin Hayden, Christ Church, Craig Wall, A.C. Flora; Bryce Black, Eastside; Taylor Rosele, Hilton Head; Brandon Mitchell, St. James; Thomas Atchinson, St. James
Defense: Eric Veach, Chapin; Ethan Coffey, Eastside; Ryan Reich, Bishop England; Jackson Smitherman, Hilton Head
LSM: Christian Jones, Eastside; Justin Lively, Bishop England
Faceoff: Luke Bikulege, St. Joseph’s; Will Frith, Hilton Head
Goalie: Pearce Easley, Greenville; Justin Counasse, Bishop England
Girls
Class 5A
First team
Attack: Ava Alvarez, JL Mann; Maren Lawrence, Riverside; Skylar Horner, Wando; Sophie Moore, Wando
Midfield: Carley Camp, Spartanburg; Olivia Foltz, Dorman; Lindsay Melzer, JL Mann; Morgan Mitchell, Wando; Bethany Holden, Wando; Karly Ripple, Wando
Defender: Ellie Howard, JL Mann; Sandi Boyle, Dorman; Ashton Ledbetter, Wando; Dupre Edens, Wando
Goalie: Anna Lee Henry - JL Mann; Logan Liliie, Wando
Second team
Attack: Megan Bailey, Clover; Courtney Hrubala, Dorman; Lee Adli, Carolina Forest; Alyssa Trussell, Dutch Fork
Midfield: Aly Dixon-Clover; Layla Robinson, Riverside; Kate Geddie, JL Mann; Jessica Evans, Wando; Sarah Ann Livingston, Dutch Fork; Francesca Hribar, Blythewood
Defender: Madysen Santiago, Clover; Haylee Cureton, Byrnes; Callan Curry, Carolina Forest; Ashlin Noonan, Wando
Goalie: Riley Wharton, Riverside; Danielle Johnson, Carolina Forest
Class 4A
First team
Attack: Angel Tisdale, Chapin; Avery Morse, Eastside; Grace Ann Carlson, BE; Sarah Bryson, St James
Midfield: Jordan Green. Chapin; Ellie Hoos, Chapin; Lauren Bergeson, Eastside; Emma Pizzo, BE; Ava Ward, BE; Nicole Iulo, Bluffton
Defender: Olivia Ryan, Christ Church; MacKenzie Clark, Chapin; Beatrice Navarro, BE; Ginger Tompkins BE
Goalie: Olivia Fladung, Chapin; Maile Paulmeier, Bluffton
Second team
Attack: Kate Faris, Christ Church; Glenn Kelaher, Christ Church; Morgan Roberts, BE; Sophie Lesando, St. James
Midfield: Hailey Sanders, Christ Church; Victoria Carsten, Christ Church; Eden Ellison, Chapin; Ellie Long, BE; Kasey Bronco, Oceanside Collegiate; Kate Weiss, St. James
Defender: Zoe Bell, Christ Church; Gabrielle Ivanov, Chapin; Isabel Petyak, BE; Lilu Ku, Academic Magnet
Goalie: McKenna Kees, Eastside; Esther Yu, Academic Magnet
Softball
Swansea 9, Bishop England 2
W: Bri Rogers. L: A. Briggs. Hitters: S: Kaitlyn Studebaker 2-4 HR, Kayla Rabon 2-3.
Gilbert 9, Georgetown 0
W: Savana Rosson. L:Meredith Venters. Hitters:G: Madison Pride 4-4, R, RBI; Gracen Chambless 2-3, R; Miranda Hass 2-4, R, RBI; Savana Rosson 1-2, 2R; Skylar Maroney 1-2, R, RBI; Meredith Hendrix 2-4, 2R, 2 RB.
Playoff schedule
Friday
Class 5A
South Florence 3, Dutch Fork 1
Class 4A
Union County 5, Airport 0
Daniel 18, Ridge View 0
Class 3A
Gilbert 9, Georgetown 0
Swansea 9, Bishop England 2
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Woodland
Saturday
Class 5A
Summerville at White Knoll, 5:30 p.m.
Spring Valley at River Bluff
Carolina Forest at Lexington, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Hartsville at Chapin, 2 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Myrtle Beach
Crestwood at Lower Richland
Wilson at Dreher
Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Camden at Seneca/Powdersville
Mid-Carolina at Crescent
Berea at Fairfield Central
Class 2A
Keenan at Liberty
Andrew Jackson at Gray Collegiate
Southside Christian at Saluda
Monday
Class 5A
Wando/Stratford at Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Daniel at Airport
Class 3A
Swansea at Battery Creek/Aynor
Late Thursday
Lexington 5, South Florence 1
Singles: Nick Neal (L) def Lee Gandy (SF) 6-4 6-4; Will Buckner (SF) def Daniel Mahoney (L) 6-7 6-4 14-12; Zack Howard (L) def Michael Hart (SF) 6-3 7-5; Alex Fellers (L) def Mason Sandifer (SF) 6-1 6-0; Mehul Jain (L) def Landon Pruitt (SF) 6-2 6-0. Doubles: Connor Hewson and Griffin McMillan (L) def Cody Cherry and Benton Wilson (SF) 6-1 6-2
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Class 3A
Monday
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
Wilson Hall at Hammond
Wednesday
Pinewood Prep/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Wilson Hall/Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Girls Soccer
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Monday
Spring Valley at Wando
Carolina Forest at Blythewood
Fort Dorchester at River Bluff
Dutch Fork at Socastee
Irmo at James Island
West Ashley at Lexington
Class 4A
Airport at Blue Ridge
Daniel at Richland Northeast
Hartsville at Chapin
Colleton County at Lugoff-Elgin
North Myrtle Beach at Dreher
A.C. Flora at St. James
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina at Indian Land
Columbia at Woodruff
Chapman at Camden
Pelion at Bluffton
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Gilbert at Wade Hampton
May River at Swansea
Class 2A
Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate
Saluda (first-round bye)
Batesburg-Leesville (first-round bye)
Late Thursday
Hammond 7, Orangeburg Prep 1
Goals: H: Grace Schriabman; Parker Ramsey; Hundley Coleman; Ellie Rickenmann; Graham Jenkins; Anna Peacock; T.J. Hain
Boys Soccer
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Spring Valley at Wando
West Florence at Lexington
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Blythewood at Socastee
Irmo at James Island
West Ashley at River Bluff
Class 4A
Airport at Eastside
Ridge View at Wren
Wilson at Chapin
Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach
Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Dreher at St. James
Class 3A
Columbia at Chapman
Newberry at Camden
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Wade Hampton
May River at Gilbert
Class 2A
Greenville Tech at Saluda
Gray Collegiate at Buford
Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville
Keenan at Marion
