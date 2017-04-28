High School Sports

Friday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High Schools

Baseball

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Saturday

Class 5A

White Knoll Summerville

Class 4A

Marlboro County at Lugoff-Elgin

Chapin at Myrtle Beach

Airport at Wren/Eastside

Class 3A

Hanahan at Gilbert

Bluffton at Swansea

Loris at Brookland-Cayce

Clinton/Powdersville at Camden

Class 2A

North Central at Ninety Six

Monday

Class 5A

West Ashley at River Bluff

Conway/Wando at Dutch Fork

South Florence/Ashley Ridge at Lexington

Class 4A

North Myrtle Beach/Darlington at A.C. Flora

Class 3A

Crescent/Emerald at Mid-Carolina

Class 2A

Carvers Bay/Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville

SCISA

Best-of-3 series

Class 3A

Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian

Monday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen

Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

Thursday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen, if necessary

Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist

Monday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist

Tuesday: First Baptist at Cardinal Newman

Thursday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist, if necessary

Hammond vs. Wilson Hall

Monday: Hammond at Wilson Hall

Tuesday: Wilson Hall at Hammond

Thursday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, if necessary

Boys Golf

Southern Cross Tournament

Round One

Team Scores: Gaffney 216; Boiling Springs 220; Christ Church Episcopal 224; Hilton Head Christian 224; Cannon School 227; AC Flora 228; Lexington 232; Hilton Head 233; Christ School 234; Waccamaw 234; Dorman 237; North Myrtle Beach 237; Wando 238; Hartsville 240; Ninety Six 240; South Aiken 242; Bishop England 250; Fox Creek 252; Gilbert 255; North Augusta 257; Aiken 267

Top 10 individuals (including ties): Harry Reynolds, Christ Church Episcopal 70; Cody Transeau Gaffney 70; Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs 70; Daniel Azallion Hilton Head Christian 71; Zack Gordon Gaffney 72; Dillon Hite, Lexington 73; Ian Stewart, AC Flora 73; Jacob Bridgeman, Chapman 73; Colby Patton, Hillcrest 73; Carson Ownby, Christ School 74 Lansdon Robbins Cannon School 74 Chandler Casey, North Myrtle Beach 74; Graham Corbin, Boiling Springs 74; Seth Taylor, Gaffney 74; Ryan Marter, AC Flora 74; Rafe Reynolds, Christ Church 74

Boys Soccer

Heathwood Hall 2, Augusta Christian 1

Goals: HH: Brandon McCullough, Aidan Powers. AC: Parker Wingard. Goalkeepers: HH: Phillip Brewer, Mitesh Das. AC: Garrison Bates. AC: Chase Beall. Records: HH: 8-6, 4-3. AC: 6-8, 2-5.

Boys Tennis

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Friday

Class 4A

Ridge View at Greenville

Tuesday

Class 5A

Lexington vs. Wando

West Florence at River Bluff

Spring Valley at Socastee

West Ashley/Sumter at Irmo

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora

Chapin at Darlington

Girls soccer

Heathwood Hall 4, Augusta Christian 1

Goals: HH: Anna Davis 3, Flinn Christian. AC: Keeley Marchant. Goalkeepers: HH: Isabelle Lord. AC: Keeley Marchant. Record: HH: 3-8, 2-5. AC: 2-8, 1-6.

Lacrosse

State Championship Schedule

At Chapin

Saturday

Class 5A Girls

Wando vs. J.L. Mann, 11 a.m.

Class 5A Boys

Wando vs. Nation Ford, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A Girls

Chapin vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Boys

A.C. Flora vs. Bishop England, 6:30 p.m.

All-State teams

Boys

Class 5A

First Team

Attack: Keegan O’Connell, JL Mann; Zach Greenway, Mauldin; Sam Weis, Wando; Joe Venazio, Carolina Forest

Midfield: Griffin Bailey, Clover; Jack McCullough, Nation Ford; Wade Summer, Clover; Riley Seay, Wando; Kadden Brown, Blythewood; Ethan Hennesy, Wando

Defense: Darcey Muttillo, Nation Ford; Christian Sanchez, Ian Kennedy, Wando; Nathan Baxley, Lexington

LSM: Austin Meade, Byrnes; Owen Broucqsault, Wando

Faceoff: Carter Blackwell, JL Mann; Alec Dowd, Socastee

Goalie: Mac Beats, Nation Ford; David Gottesman, Wando

Second Team

Attack: Mike Lyon, Dorman; Walker Starr, Mauldin; Landon Barrow, Blythewood; Ryan Zuba, Lexington

Midfield: Saxton Nelson, Fort Mill; Connor Thompson, Mauldin; Walker Wakefield, Spartanburg; Kyle Zuba, Lexington; Stephen Sperbeck, Socastee; Jimmy Byme, Dutch Fork

Defense: Jackson Wood, Clover; Austin Hilton, Dorman; Jack McCall, Wando; Pat Coyne, Blythewood

LSM: Alex Boone, Nation Ford; Zach Davies, Lexington

Faceoff: Addison Wilkins, Dorman; Zach Dadabo, Lexington

Goalie: Matt Butler, Mauldin; Tanner Lewis, Lexington

Class 4A Boys

First team

Attack: Chase Poplin, Christ Church; Duncan Marx, Hilton Head; Sam Duffin, A.C. Flora; Andrew Pizzo. Bishop England;

Midfield: Kian Razzaghy, Greenville; Conrad Pentaleri, Christ Church; Christian Castillo, St. Joseph’s; Connor Malark, Bishop England; Logan Johnson, Hilton Head; Andrew Wadell, Academic Magnett

Defense: Charlie King, A.C. Flora; Will James, Christ Church; Hunter Lane Waccamaw; Kyrese Vereen, St. James

LSM: Josh Fisher, Christ Church; Colin Courtney Hilton Head

Faceoff: Walker Ramsure, Greenville; Logan Johnson, Hilton Head

Goalie: Hunter McMillan, Christ Church; Bryant Blackmon, St. James

Second team

Attack: Jacob Hall, Greenville; Jack Flowers, Hilton Head; Jack Sanders, Christ Church; Hanes Graffe, Waccamaw

Midfield: Austin Hayden, Christ Church, Craig Wall, A.C. Flora; Bryce Black, Eastside; Taylor Rosele, Hilton Head; Brandon Mitchell, St. James; Thomas Atchinson, St. James

Defense: Eric Veach, Chapin; Ethan Coffey, Eastside; Ryan Reich, Bishop England; Jackson Smitherman, Hilton Head

LSM: Christian Jones, Eastside; Justin Lively, Bishop England

Faceoff: Luke Bikulege, St. Joseph’s; Will Frith, Hilton Head

Goalie: Pearce Easley, Greenville; Justin Counasse, Bishop England

Girls

Class 5A

First team

Attack: Ava Alvarez, JL Mann; Maren Lawrence, Riverside; Skylar Horner, Wando; Sophie Moore, Wando

Midfield: Carley Camp, Spartanburg; Olivia Foltz, Dorman; Lindsay Melzer, JL Mann; Morgan Mitchell, Wando; Bethany Holden, Wando; Karly Ripple, Wando

Defender: Ellie Howard, JL Mann; Sandi Boyle, Dorman; Ashton Ledbetter, Wando; Dupre Edens, Wando

Goalie: Anna Lee Henry - JL Mann; Logan Liliie, Wando

Second team

Attack: Megan Bailey, Clover; Courtney Hrubala, Dorman; Lee Adli, Carolina Forest; Alyssa Trussell, Dutch Fork

Midfield: Aly Dixon-Clover; Layla Robinson, Riverside; Kate Geddie, JL Mann; Jessica Evans, Wando; Sarah Ann Livingston, Dutch Fork; Francesca Hribar, Blythewood

Defender: Madysen Santiago, Clover; Haylee Cureton, Byrnes; Callan Curry, Carolina Forest; Ashlin Noonan, Wando

Goalie: Riley Wharton, Riverside; Danielle Johnson, Carolina Forest

Class 4A

First team

Attack: Angel Tisdale, Chapin; Avery Morse, Eastside; Grace Ann Carlson, BE; Sarah Bryson, St James

Midfield: Jordan Green. Chapin; Ellie Hoos, Chapin; Lauren Bergeson, Eastside; Emma Pizzo, BE; Ava Ward, BE; Nicole Iulo, Bluffton

Defender: Olivia Ryan, Christ Church; MacKenzie Clark, Chapin; Beatrice Navarro, BE; Ginger Tompkins BE

Goalie: Olivia Fladung, Chapin; Maile Paulmeier, Bluffton

Second team

Attack: Kate Faris, Christ Church; Glenn Kelaher, Christ Church; Morgan Roberts, BE; Sophie Lesando, St. James

Midfield: Hailey Sanders, Christ Church; Victoria Carsten, Christ Church; Eden Ellison, Chapin; Ellie Long, BE; Kasey Bronco, Oceanside Collegiate; Kate Weiss, St. James

Defender: Zoe Bell, Christ Church; Gabrielle Ivanov, Chapin; Isabel Petyak, BE; Lilu Ku, Academic Magnet

Goalie: McKenna Kees, Eastside; Esther Yu, Academic Magnet

Softball

Swansea 9, Bishop England 2

W: Bri Rogers. L: A. Briggs. Hitters: S: Kaitlyn Studebaker 2-4 HR, Kayla Rabon 2-3.

Gilbert 9, Georgetown 0

W: Savana Rosson. L:Meredith Venters. Hitters:G: Madison Pride 4-4, R, RBI; Gracen Chambless 2-3, R; Miranda Hass 2-4, R, RBI; Savana Rosson 1-2, 2R; Skylar Maroney 1-2, R, RBI; Meredith Hendrix 2-4, 2R, 2 RB.

Playoff schedule

Friday

Class 5A

South Florence 3, Dutch Fork 1

Class 4A

Union County 5, Airport 0

Daniel 18, Ridge View 0

Class 3A

Gilbert 9, Georgetown 0

Swansea 9, Bishop England 2

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Woodland

Saturday

Class 5A

Summerville at White Knoll, 5:30 p.m.

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Carolina Forest at Lexington, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Hartsville at Chapin, 2 p.m.

A.C. Flora at Myrtle Beach

Crestwood at Lower Richland

Wilson at Dreher

Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Camden at Seneca/Powdersville

Mid-Carolina at Crescent

Berea at Fairfield Central

Class 2A

Keenan at Liberty

Andrew Jackson at Gray Collegiate

Southside Christian at Saluda

Monday

Class 5A

Wando/Stratford at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

Daniel at Airport

Class 3A

Swansea at Battery Creek/Aynor

Late Thursday

Lexington 5, South Florence 1

Singles: Nick Neal (L) def Lee Gandy (SF) 6-4 6-4; Will Buckner (SF) def Daniel Mahoney (L) 6-7 6-4 14-12; Zack Howard (L) def Michael Hart (SF) 6-3 7-5; Alex Fellers (L) def Mason Sandifer (SF) 6-1 6-0; Mehul Jain (L) def Landon Pruitt (SF) 6-2 6-0. Doubles: Connor Hewson and Griffin McMillan (L) def Cody Cherry and Benton Wilson (SF) 6-1 6-2

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Class 3A

Monday

Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep

Wilson Hall at Hammond

Wednesday

Pinewood Prep/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Wilson Hall/Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Girls Soccer

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Monday

Spring Valley at Wando

Carolina Forest at Blythewood

Fort Dorchester at River Bluff

Dutch Fork at Socastee

Irmo at James Island

West Ashley at Lexington

Class 4A

Airport at Blue Ridge

Daniel at Richland Northeast

Hartsville at Chapin

Colleton County at Lugoff-Elgin

North Myrtle Beach at Dreher

A.C. Flora at St. James

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina at Indian Land

Columbia at Woodruff

Chapman at Camden

Pelion at Bluffton

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Gilbert at Wade Hampton

May River at Swansea

Class 2A

Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate

Saluda (first-round bye)

Batesburg-Leesville (first-round bye)

Late Thursday

Hammond 7, Orangeburg Prep 1

Goals: H: Grace Schriabman; Parker Ramsey; Hundley Coleman; Ellie Rickenmann; Graham Jenkins; Anna Peacock; T.J. Hain

Boys Soccer

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 5A

Spring Valley at Wando

West Florence at Lexington

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

Blythewood at Socastee

Irmo at James Island

West Ashley at River Bluff

Class 4A

Airport at Eastside

Ridge View at Wren

Wilson at Chapin

Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach

Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort

North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora

Dreher at St. James

Class 3A

Columbia at Chapman

Newberry at Camden

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Wade Hampton

May River at Gilbert

Class 2A

Greenville Tech at Saluda

Gray Collegiate at Buford

Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville

Keenan at Marion

