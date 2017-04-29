Saturday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High Schools
Baseball
Gilbert 3, Hanahan 0
W: Boyce Kobleur. L: Luke Litwin. Hitters: G: Tyler Berry 2-3, Mark Kneece 2-3.
Airport 11, Wren 5
W: Dalton Mims. L: Gage J. Hitters: A: Caughman 2-5, Mims 3-4, Owens 3-5.
Summerville 3, White Knoll 2
W: G McCurry. L: Jacob Horton. Hitters: S: Lloyd 2-3. WK: Tanner Lane 1-2.
Brookland Cayce 14, Loris 4 (5 innings)
W: Chandler Sox. L: Kennedy. Hitters: BC: Reed Charpia 3-4, Blair Price 2-4, Sox 2-3 HR. L: Skipper 2-3.
Chapin 14, Myrtle Beach 6
W: William Privette. L: Tyler Burgess. Hitters: C: Will Kroske 1-1, HR 2RBI, Kale Rhame 2-3, RBI. MB: Luke Edwards 2-3, HR, Dalton Todd 2-2, Jay Morris 2-3.
Swansea 11, Bluffton 2
W: Josiah Sightler (21Ks). Hitters: S: Luke Sox, Josiah Sightler and Chase McLeod all homered
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Saturday
Class 5A
Summerville 3, White Knoll 2
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin 7, Marlboro County 0
Chapin 14, Myrtle Beach 6
Airport 11, Wren 5
Class 3A
Gilbert 2, Hanahan 0
Swansea 11, Bluffton 2
Brookland-Cayce 14, Loris 4
Camden 11. Clinton 4
Class 2A
Ninety Six 10, North Central 0
Monday
District Championships
Class 5A
West Ashley at River Bluff
Conway at Dutch Fork
South Florence at Lexington
Class 4A
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Chapin at Hilton Head
Airport at Eastside
Lugoff-Elgin at Colleton County
Class 3A
Emerald at Mid-Carolina
Camden at Powdersville
Swansea at Lake City
Class 2A
Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville
SCISA
Best-of-3 series
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian
Monday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen
Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Thursday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen, if necessary
Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist
Monday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
Tuesday: First Baptist at Cardinal Newman
Thursday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist, if necessary
Hammond vs. Wilson Hall
Monday: Hammond at Wilson Hall
Tuesday: Wilson Hall at Hammond
Thursday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, if necessary
Boys Soccer
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Spring Valley at Wando
West Florence at Lexington
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Blythewood at Socastee
Irmo at James Island
West Ashley at River Bluff
Class 4A
Airport at Eastside
Ridge View at Wren
Wilson at Chapin
Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach
Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Dreher at St. James
Class 3A
Columbia at Chapman
Newberry at Camden
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Wade Hampton
May River at Gilbert
Class 2A
Greenville Tech at Saluda
Gray Collegiate at Buford
Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville
Keenan at Marion
Boys Golf
Southern Cross Tournament
Team Scores: Boiling Springs 432; Gaffney 444; AC Flora 445; Cannon School 448; Hilton Head Christian 450; Christ Church Episcopal 450; Dorman 460; Wando 461; Waccamaw 466; North Myrtle Beach 467; Lexington 469; Hilton Head High 470; Christ School 470; Ninety Six 470; Hartsville 480; South Aiken 487; Gilbert 489; Bishop England 495; Fox Creek 508; North Augusta 508; Aiken 523
Top 10 individuals: Trent Phillips Boiling Springs 136; Harry Reynolds Christ Church 140; Daniel Azallion Hilton Head Christian 143; Ian Stewart AC Flora 144; James May Ninety Six 144; Harrison Corbin Boiling Springs 146; Jacob Bridgeman Chapman 147; Colby Patton Hillcrest 147; Lansdon Robbins Cannon School 147; Seth Taylor Gaffney 147.
Boys Tennis
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lexington vs. Wando/Fort Dorchester
West Florence at River Bluff
Spring Valley at Socastee
West Ashley/Sumter at Irmo
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora
Chapin at Darlington
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Class 3A
Monday
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
Wilson Hall at Hammond
Wednesday
Pinewood Prep/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Wilson Hall/Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Girls Soccer
Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Monday
Spring Valley at Wando
Carolina Forest at Blythewood
Fort Dorchester at River Bluff
Dutch Fork at Socastee
Irmo at James Island
West Ashley at Lexington
Class 4A
Airport at Blue Ridge
Daniel at Richland Northeast
Hartsville at Chapin
Colleton County at Lugoff-Elgin
North Myrtle Beach at Dreher
A.C. Flora at St. James
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina at Indian Land
Columbia at Woodruff
Chapman at Camden
Pelion at Bluffton
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Gilbert at Wade Hampton
May River at Swansea
Class 2A
Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate
Saluda (first-round bye)
Batesburg-Leesville (first-round bye)
Softball
Andrew Jackson 6, Gray Collegiate 0
W: Morgan Hendrix. L: Carsten Puckett. Hitters: GCA: Ashley Evans, 2-3, Double; Carsten Puckett, 1-1. AJ: Cassidy Mckittrick, 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Abby Brewer, 2-4.
River Bluff 10, Spring Valley 4
W: Ashley Willis
Lexington 11, Carolina Forest 1 (5 innings)
W: Allie Light. L: Emma Liles. Hitters: L: Ashley Jacoby grand slam, Allie Light 3-4 HR, Autumn Garling 3-3, Saige Stanley 2-3, Mckenzie Kaiser 2-4. CF: Riley Mctierman 2-3.
White Knoll 6, Summerville 5 (9 innings)
W: Andrea Lyon. L: M. Drawdy. Hitters: WK: Ginna Leaphart 2-4; Andrea Lyon 2-5; Madison Miller 2-4. S: M. Williams 3-4.
Lugoff-Elgin 3, Cane Bay 1
W: Bailey Douglas. L: Haley Rawls. Leading Hitters: L-E: Kelly Graham: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Savannah Grigsby 2-3, 2B; Gracie Holland: 1-3, RBI; Bailey Douglas: 1-1, 2B, BB, Run. CB: Smiley Kinloch: 1-3, 2B
Playoff schedule
Saturday
Class 5A
White Knoll 7, Summerville 5
River Bluff 10, Spring Valley 4
Lexington 11, Carolina Forest 1
Class 4A
Chapin 4, Hartsville 1
Myrtle Beach 19, A.C. Flora 0
Lower Richland 15, Crestwood 14
Wilson 12, Dreher 0
Lugoff-Elgin 3, Cane Bay 1
Class 3A
Camden 11, Powdersville 5
Crescent 4, Mid-Carolina 1
Berea at Fairfield Central
Class 2A
Keenan at Liberty
Andrew Jackson 3, Gray Collegiate 0
Monday
Class 5A
Wando at Dutch Fork
River Bluff at Conway
Class 4A
Daniel at Airport
North Myrtle Beach at Chapin
Lower Richland at St. James
Class 3A
Swansea at Battery Creek
Camden at Seneca
Berea at Mid-Carolina
Class 2A
Blacksburg/Ninety Six at Gray Collegiate
St. Joseph at Saluda
Wednesday
Class 5A
Goose Creek/Summerville at White Knoll
Class 4A
Wilson/Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin
Class 2A
Marion /Woodland at Batesburg-Leesville
