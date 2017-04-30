Sunday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

High School
Baseball
Playoff Schedule
Monday
District Championships
Class 5A
West Ashley at River Bluff, 5:30 p.m.
Conway at Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.
South Florence at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Chapin at Hilton Head, 5 p.m.
Airport at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin at Colleton County
Class 3A
Emerald at Mid-Carolina, 5 p.m.
Camden at Powdersville
Swansea at Lake City
Gilbert at Aynor
Brookland-Cayce at Bishop England
Class 2A
Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville
SCISA
Best-of-3 series
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian
Monday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen
Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Thursday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen, if necessary
Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist
Monday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
Tuesday: First Baptist at Cardinal Newman
Thursday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist, if necessary
Hammond vs. Wilson Hall
Monday: Hammond at Wilson Hall
Tuesday: Wilson Hall at Hammond
Thursday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, if necessary
Softball
Playoff schedule
Monday
Class 5A
Wando at Dutch Fork
River Bluff at Conway
Class 4A
Daniel at Airport
North Myrtle Beach at Chapin
Lower Richland at St. James
Class 3A
Swansea at Battery Creek
Camden at Seneca
Berea at Mid-Carolina
Class 2A
Blacksburg/Ninety Six at Gray Collegiate
St. Joseph at Saluda
Wednesday
Class 5A
Goose Creek/Summerville at White Knoll
Class 4A
Wilson/Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin
Class 2A
Marion /Woodland at Batesburg-Leesville
Boys Tennis
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lexington vs. Wando/Fort Dorchester
West Florence at River Bluff
Spring Valley at Socastee
West Ashley/Sumter at Irmo
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora
Chapin at Darlington
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Class 3A
Monday
Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep
Wilson Hall at Hammond
Wednesday
Pinewood Prep/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Wilson Hall/Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Girls Soccer
Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Monday
Spring Valley at Wando
Carolina Forest at Blythewood
Fort Dorchester at River Bluff
Dutch Fork at Socastee
Irmo at James Island
West Ashley at Lexington
Class 4A
Airport at Blue Ridge
Daniel at Richland Northeast
Hartsville at Chapin
Colleton County at Lugoff-Elgin
North Myrtle Beach at Dreher
A.C. Flora at St. James
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina at Indian Land
Columbia at Woodruff
Chapman at Camden
Pelion at Bluffton
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Gilbert at Wade Hampton
May River at Swansea
Class 2A
Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate
Saluda (first-round bye)
Batesburg-Leesville (first-round bye)
Boys Soccer
Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Spring Valley at Wando
West Florence at Lexington
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Blythewood at Socastee
Irmo at James Island
West Ashley at River Bluff
Class 4A
Airport at Eastside
Ridge View at Wren
Wilson at Chapin
Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach
Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Dreher at St. James
Class 3A
Columbia at Chapman
Newberry at Camden
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Wade Hampton
May River at Gilbert
Class 2A
Greenville Tech at Saluda
Gray Collegiate at Buford
Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville
Keenan at Marion
