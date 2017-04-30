High School Sports

April 30, 2017 10:43 PM

Sunday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Staff Reports

High School

Baseball

Playoff Schedule

Monday

District Championships

Class 5A

West Ashley at River Bluff, 5:30 p.m.

Conway at Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.

South Florence at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora

Chapin at Hilton Head, 5 p.m.

Airport at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin at Colleton County

Class 3A

Emerald at Mid-Carolina, 5 p.m.

Camden at Powdersville

Swansea at Lake City

Gilbert at Aynor

Brookland-Cayce at Bishop England

Class 2A

Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville

SCISA

Best-of-3 series

Class 3A

Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian

Monday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen

Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

Thursday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen, if necessary

Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist

Monday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist

Tuesday: First Baptist at Cardinal Newman

Thursday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist, if necessary

Hammond vs. Wilson Hall

Monday: Hammond at Wilson Hall

Tuesday: Wilson Hall at Hammond

Thursday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, if necessary

Softball

Playoff schedule

Monday

Class 5A

Wando at Dutch Fork

River Bluff at Conway

Class 4A

Daniel at Airport

North Myrtle Beach at Chapin

Lower Richland at St. James

Class 3A

Swansea at Battery Creek

Camden at Seneca

Berea at Mid-Carolina

Class 2A

Blacksburg/Ninety Six at Gray Collegiate

St. Joseph at Saluda

Wednesday

Class 5A

Goose Creek/Summerville at White Knoll

Class 4A

Wilson/Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin

Class 2A

Marion /Woodland at Batesburg-Leesville

Boys Tennis

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 5A

Lexington vs. Wando/Fort Dorchester

West Florence at River Bluff

Spring Valley at Socastee

West Ashley/Sumter at Irmo

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora

Chapin at Darlington

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Class 3A

Monday

Ben Lippen at Pinewood Prep

Wilson Hall at Hammond

Wednesday

Pinewood Prep/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Wilson Hall/Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Girls Soccer

Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Monday

Spring Valley at Wando

Carolina Forest at Blythewood

Fort Dorchester at River Bluff

Dutch Fork at Socastee

Irmo at James Island

West Ashley at Lexington

Class 4A

Airport at Blue Ridge

Daniel at Richland Northeast

Hartsville at Chapin

Colleton County at Lugoff-Elgin

North Myrtle Beach at Dreher

A.C. Flora at St. James

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina at Indian Land

Columbia at Woodruff

Chapman at Camden

Pelion at Bluffton

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Gilbert at Wade Hampton

May River at Swansea

Class 2A

Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate

Saluda (first-round bye)

Batesburg-Leesville (first-round bye)

Boys Soccer

Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 5A

Spring Valley at Wando

West Florence at Lexington

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

Blythewood at Socastee

Irmo at James Island

West Ashley at River Bluff

Class 4A

Airport at Eastside

Ridge View at Wren

Wilson at Chapin

Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach

Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort

North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora

Dreher at St. James

Class 3A

Columbia at Chapman

Newberry at Camden

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Wade Hampton

May River at Gilbert

Class 2A

Greenville Tech at Saluda

Gray Collegiate at Buford

Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville

Keenan at Marion

