May 01, 2017 10:39 PM

Monday’s Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

Staff Reports

High schools

Baseball

Chapin 12, Hilton Head 8

W: Cade Austin. L: Collin Kaiser. Hitters: C: Tanner Steffy (1-2, 3 RBI), Kale Rhame (1-5, HR 4 RBI), Nick Price (2-4), Kareem Bowers (2-4), Colin Kitchens (2-4).HH: Koty Brigham (2-5), Carmen Mldozinski (2-4, HR), Eric Foggo (2-3), Chris Brubaker (2-3), Jake Roberts (2-4).

Playoff Schedule

Monday

District Championships

Class 5A

West Ashley at River Bluff, ppd.

Conway at Dutch Fork, ppd

South Florence at Lexington, ppd.

Class 4A

North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora, ppd.

Chapin 12, Hilton Head 8

Chapin at Hilton Head (deciding game), ppd.

Airport at Eastside, ppd

Colleton County 4, Lugoff-Elgin 2 (5)

Class 3A

Camden 2, Powdersville 0

Powdersville 3, Camden 1

Swansea 14, Lake City 3

Lake City 6, Swansea 3

Bishop England 4, Brookland-Cayce 1

Gilbert 11, Aynor 9

Gilbert at Aynor (deciding game, suspended 0-0 in 1st)

Emerald at Mid-Carolina, ppd.

Class 2A

Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville, ppd

Tuesday

Class 5A

South Florence at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

West Ashley at River Bluff, 5:30 p.m.

Conway at Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.

Airport at Eastside, 5 p.m.

Chapin at Hilton Head

Class 3A

Emerald at Mid-Carolina, 5 p.m.

Gilbert at Aynor

Class 2A

Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville, 5 p.m.

SCISA

Best-of-3 series

Class 3A

Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian

Monday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen, ppd

Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

Wednesday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen (DH,) if necessary

Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist

Monday: First Baptist 1, Cardinal Newman 0, First Baptist leads series 1-0

Tuesday: First Baptist at Cardinal Newman

Thursday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist, if necessary

Hammond vs. Wilson Hall

Monday: Hammond 4, Wilson Hall 1 (susp., 6th inning)

Tuesday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, completion of suspended game

Wednesday: Wilson Hall at Hammond

Thursday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, if necessary

Boys golf

Region 5-5A Tournament

Team Scores: Lexington 602; River Bluff 676; White Knoll 678; Spring Valley 683; Blythewood 703; Dutch Fork 712; Irmo 855.

Top 10 Individuals: Connor Patterson, Lexington 148; Gracyn Burgess, Lexington 151; Alec Vardas, Lexington 152; Dillon Hite, Lexington 152; Fulton Jones, Spring Valley 153; Justin Fowler, White Knoll 154; Palmer Mason, Dutch Fork 155; Mavrick Mullinax, Lexington 158; Jensen Castle, White Knoll 161; Logan Biggers, River Bluff 163

Boys Soccer

Playoff Schedule

Monday

Class 3A

Dreher 2, St. James 0

Tuesday

Class 5A

Spring Valley at Wando

West Florence at Lexington

Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork

Blythewood at Socastee

Irmo at James Island

West Ashley at River Bluff

Class 4A

Airport at Eastside

Ridge View at Wren

Wilson at Chapin

Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach

Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort

North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora

Class 3A

Columbia at Chapman

Newberry at Camden

Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce

Swansea at Wade Hampton

May River at Gilbert

Class 2A

Greenville Tech at Saluda

Gray Collegiate at Buford

Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville

Keenan at Marion

Boys Tennis

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 5A

Lexington at Wando

West Florence at River Bluff

Spring Valley at Socastee

West Ashley at Irmo

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora

Chapin at Darlington’

Class 3A

Woodruff at Camden

Mid-Carolina at Columbia

Battery Creek at Gilbert

Brookland-Cayce has a bye

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Class 3A

Wednesday

Pinewood Prep/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Wilson Hall/Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Girls soccer

Chapin 7, Wilson 0

Goals: C: Salley Slice(2), Jordan Whiteside, Katie Waites, Kennedy Waring, Malori Lescene. Records: C: 16-4. W: 5-14.

Lexington 6, West Ashley 1

Goals: L: Brooke Power (2), Megan Classer, Callaway Grady, Mary Katherine Waters, Julia Gherardi. WA: Lailia Hall. Records: L: 19-2. WA: 4-12-2.

Brookland-Cayce 3, Battery Creek 0

Goals: Lizzy McGee, Catherine McKeown 2

Airport 2, Blue Ridge 1

Goals: A: Baileigh Cheeks, Cassidy Tronco

River Bluff 6, Fort Dorchester 1

Goals: RB: Sara Kelly 2, Jordan Thomas 2, Hannah Coates, Kennedy Duffie

Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

Monday

Wando 8, Spring Valley 0

Carolina Forest at Blythewood

Rver Bluff 6, Fort Dorchester 1

Dutch Fork 4, Socastee 0

James Island 2, Irmo 1

Lexington 6, West Ashley 1

Class 4A

Airport 2, Blue Ridge 1

Daniel 2, Richland Northeast 1

Chapin 7, Wilson 0

Colleton County at Lugoff-Elgin

Dreher 2, North Myrtle Beach 0

St. James 5, A.C. Flora 2

Class 3A

Indian Land 10, Mid-Carolina 0

Woodruff 8, Columbia 0

Camden 4, Chapman 1

Bluffton 6, Pelion 0

Brookland-Cayce 3, Battery Creek 0

Wade Hampton 3, Gilbert 1

May River at Swansea

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate 7, Eau Claire 0

Saluda (first-round bye)

Batesburg-Leesville (first-round bye)

Wednesday

Class 5A

Dutch Fork at James Island

Ashley Ridge at Lexington

Summerville at River Bluff

Class 4A

Airport at Wren

Dreher vs Lugoff-Elgin/Colleton County

Berkeley at Chapin

Class 3A

Brookland-Cayce vs. Lake City/Hanahan

Camden at Powdersville

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Woodland at Batesburg-Leesville

Softball

Playoff schedule

Monday

Class 5A

Wando at Dutch Fork, ppd

Conway 7, River Bluff 6

Lexington at West Florence, ppd

Class 4A

Airport 3, Daniel 2

Chapin 5, North Myrtle Beach 1

St. James 7, Lower Richland 0

Class 3A

Battery Creek 6, Swansea 3 (6)

Berea at Mid-Carolina, ppd

Camden at Seneca, ppd

Class 2A

Ninety Six at Gray Collegiate, ppd

St. Joseph at Saluda

Tuesday

Class 5A

Lexington at West Florence

Wando at Dutch Fork

Class 3A

Camden at Seneca

Berea at Mid-Carolina

Class 2A

Ninety Six at Gray Collegiate

Wednesday

Class 5A

Summerville at White Knoll

Class 4A

Wilson/Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin

Chapin at Hartsville

Airport at Union County

Class 3A

Timberland at Gilbert

Class 2A

Marion at Batesburg-Leesville

