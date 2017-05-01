Monday’s Midlands high school scores, playoff schedules

High schools
Baseball
Chapin 12, Hilton Head 8
W: Cade Austin. L: Collin Kaiser. Hitters: C: Tanner Steffy (1-2, 3 RBI), Kale Rhame (1-5, HR 4 RBI), Nick Price (2-4), Kareem Bowers (2-4), Colin Kitchens (2-4).HH: Koty Brigham (2-5), Carmen Mldozinski (2-4, HR), Eric Foggo (2-3), Chris Brubaker (2-3), Jake Roberts (2-4).
Playoff Schedule
Monday
District Championships
Class 5A
West Ashley at River Bluff, ppd.
Conway at Dutch Fork, ppd
South Florence at Lexington, ppd.
Class 4A
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora, ppd.
Chapin at Hilton Head (deciding game), ppd.
Airport at Eastside, ppd
Colleton County 4, Lugoff-Elgin 2 (5)
Class 3A
Camden 2, Powdersville 0
Powdersville 3, Camden 1
Swansea 14, Lake City 3
Lake City 6, Swansea 3
Bishop England 4, Brookland-Cayce 1
Gilbert 11, Aynor 9
Gilbert at Aynor (deciding game, suspended 0-0 in 1st)
Emerald at Mid-Carolina, ppd.
Class 2A
Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville, ppd
Tuesday
Class 5A
South Florence at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
West Ashley at River Bluff, 5:30 p.m.
Conway at Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.
Airport at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Chapin at Hilton Head
Class 3A
Emerald at Mid-Carolina, 5 p.m.
Gilbert at Aynor
Class 2A
Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville, 5 p.m.
SCISA
Best-of-3 series
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs Augusta Christian
Monday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen, ppd
Tuesday: Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Wednesday: Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen (DH,) if necessary
Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist
Monday: First Baptist 1, Cardinal Newman 0, First Baptist leads series 1-0
Tuesday: First Baptist at Cardinal Newman
Thursday: Cardinal Newman at First Baptist, if necessary
Hammond vs. Wilson Hall
Monday: Hammond 4, Wilson Hall 1 (susp., 6th inning)
Tuesday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, completion of suspended game
Wednesday: Wilson Hall at Hammond
Thursday: Hammond at Wilson Hall, if necessary
Boys golf
Region 5-5A Tournament
Team Scores: Lexington 602; River Bluff 676; White Knoll 678; Spring Valley 683; Blythewood 703; Dutch Fork 712; Irmo 855.
Top 10 Individuals: Connor Patterson, Lexington 148; Gracyn Burgess, Lexington 151; Alec Vardas, Lexington 152; Dillon Hite, Lexington 152; Fulton Jones, Spring Valley 153; Justin Fowler, White Knoll 154; Palmer Mason, Dutch Fork 155; Mavrick Mullinax, Lexington 158; Jensen Castle, White Knoll 161; Logan Biggers, River Bluff 163
Boys Soccer
Playoff Schedule
Monday
Class 3A
Dreher 2, St. James 0
Tuesday
Class 5A
Spring Valley at Wando
West Florence at Lexington
Ashley Ridge at Dutch Fork
Blythewood at Socastee
Irmo at James Island
West Ashley at River Bluff
Class 4A
Airport at Eastside
Ridge View at Wren
Wilson at Chapin
Lower Richland at Myrtle Beach
Lugoff-Elgin at Beaufort
North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora
Class 3A
Columbia at Chapman
Newberry at Camden
Battery Creek at Brookland-Cayce
Swansea at Wade Hampton
May River at Gilbert
Class 2A
Greenville Tech at Saluda
Gray Collegiate at Buford
Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville
Keenan at Marion
Boys Tennis
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lexington at Wando
West Florence at River Bluff
Spring Valley at Socastee
West Ashley at Irmo
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at A.C. Flora
Chapin at Darlington’
Class 3A
Woodruff at Camden
Mid-Carolina at Columbia
Battery Creek at Gilbert
Brookland-Cayce has a bye
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Class 3A
Wednesday
Pinewood Prep/Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Wilson Hall/Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Girls soccer
Chapin 7, Wilson 0
Goals: C: Salley Slice(2), Jordan Whiteside, Katie Waites, Kennedy Waring, Malori Lescene. Records: C: 16-4. W: 5-14.
Lexington 6, West Ashley 1
Goals: L: Brooke Power (2), Megan Classer, Callaway Grady, Mary Katherine Waters, Julia Gherardi. WA: Lailia Hall. Records: L: 19-2. WA: 4-12-2.
Brookland-Cayce 3, Battery Creek 0
Goals: Lizzy McGee, Catherine McKeown 2
Airport 2, Blue Ridge 1
Goals: A: Baileigh Cheeks, Cassidy Tronco
River Bluff 6, Fort Dorchester 1
Goals: RB: Sara Kelly 2, Jordan Thomas 2, Hannah Coates, Kennedy Duffie
Playoff Schedule
Class 5A
Monday
Wando 8, Spring Valley 0
Carolina Forest at Blythewood
Rver Bluff 6, Fort Dorchester 1
Dutch Fork 4, Socastee 0
James Island 2, Irmo 1
Lexington 6, West Ashley 1
Class 4A
Airport 2, Blue Ridge 1
Daniel 2, Richland Northeast 1
Chapin 7, Wilson 0
Colleton County at Lugoff-Elgin
Dreher 2, North Myrtle Beach 0
St. James 5, A.C. Flora 2
Class 3A
Indian Land 10, Mid-Carolina 0
Woodruff 8, Columbia 0
Camden 4, Chapman 1
Bluffton 6, Pelion 0
Brookland-Cayce 3, Battery Creek 0
Wade Hampton 3, Gilbert 1
May River at Swansea
Class 2A
Gray Collegiate 7, Eau Claire 0
Saluda (first-round bye)
Batesburg-Leesville (first-round bye)
Wednesday
Class 5A
Dutch Fork at James Island
Ashley Ridge at Lexington
Summerville at River Bluff
Class 4A
Airport at Wren
Dreher vs Lugoff-Elgin/Colleton County
Berkeley at Chapin
Class 3A
Brookland-Cayce vs. Lake City/Hanahan
Camden at Powdersville
Class 2A
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Woodland at Batesburg-Leesville
Softball
Playoff schedule
Monday
Class 5A
Wando at Dutch Fork, ppd
Conway 7, River Bluff 6
Lexington at West Florence, ppd
Class 4A
Airport 3, Daniel 2
Chapin 5, North Myrtle Beach 1
St. James 7, Lower Richland 0
Class 3A
Battery Creek 6, Swansea 3 (6)
Berea at Mid-Carolina, ppd
Camden at Seneca, ppd
Class 2A
Ninety Six at Gray Collegiate, ppd
St. Joseph at Saluda
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lexington at West Florence
Wando at Dutch Fork
Class 3A
Camden at Seneca
Berea at Mid-Carolina
Class 2A
Ninety Six at Gray Collegiate
Wednesday
Class 5A
Summerville at White Knoll
Class 4A
Wilson/Cane Bay at Lugoff-Elgin
Chapin at Hartsville
Airport at Union County
Class 3A
Timberland at Gilbert
Class 2A
Marion at Batesburg-Leesville
