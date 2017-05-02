High School Sports

River Bluff moves up in the USA Today Super 25 boys soccer poll

By Lou Bezjak

River Bluff moved up one spot in the USA Today/National Soccer Association Super 25 boys soccer polls released Tuesday.

The Gators are up to the sixth in the poll and are 17-1-1 on the season. River Bluff opens the 5A playoffs Tuesday at home against West Ashley.

Wando remains No. 1 in the poll. River Bluff and Wando could meet in the lower state championship May 9 if both teams win their first three games of the playoffs.

USA Today/National Soccer Association Poll

1. Wando (SC) 21-0-0 1

2. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 18-0-0 2

3. Dalton (Ga.) 18-1-0 3

4. McIntosh (Ga.) 18-1-0 4

5. Houston (Tenn.) 12-0-1 NR

5. First Colonial (Va.) 3-0-0 NR

6. River Bluff (SC) 17-1-1 7

7. Edmond North (Okla.) 12-1-0 18

8. Archbishop Murphy (Wash.) 14-0-0 16

9. Clarkston (Ga.) 16-1-1 10

10. Bingham (Utah) 10-1-0 NR

11. Berkmar (Ga.) 14-1-1 13

12. Stadium (Wash.) 13-0-0 19

13. Battlefield (Va.) 9-0-0 NR

14. Har-ber (Ark.) 15-2-1 15

15. Westside (Neb.) 12-2-0 NR

16. Walton (Ga.) 15-2-2 20

17. Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) 7-0-1 NR

18. First Colonial (Va.) 7-0-1 5

19. Patriot (Va.) 8-0-0 NR

20. Carrollton (Ga.) 14-2-0 NR

21. Union (Okla.) 11-2-0 NR

22. North Star (Neb.) 13-2-1 21

23. Todd Beamer (Va.) 12-1-1 NR

24. Broken Arrow (Okla.) 12-2-0 24

25. (tie) Mercer Island (Wash.) 14-1-0 NR

Father Ryan (Tenn.) 15-1-2 12

Also receiving votes: Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), Park View (Sterling, Va.), Berea (SC), Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.)

