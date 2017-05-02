River Bluff moves up in the USA Today Super 25 boys soccer poll

River Bluff moved up one spot in the USA Today/National Soccer Association Super 25 boys soccer polls released Tuesday.
The Gators are up to the sixth in the poll and are 17-1-1 on the season. River Bluff opens the 5A playoffs Tuesday at home against West Ashley.
Wando remains No. 1 in the poll. River Bluff and Wando could meet in the lower state championship May 9 if both teams win their first three games of the playoffs.
USA Today/National Soccer Association Poll
1. Wando (SC) 21-0-0 1
2. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 18-0-0 2
3. Dalton (Ga.) 18-1-0 3
4. McIntosh (Ga.) 18-1-0 4
5. Houston (Tenn.) 12-0-1 NR
5. First Colonial (Va.) 3-0-0 NR
6. River Bluff (SC) 17-1-1 7
7. Edmond North (Okla.) 12-1-0 18
8. Archbishop Murphy (Wash.) 14-0-0 16
9. Clarkston (Ga.) 16-1-1 10
10. Bingham (Utah) 10-1-0 NR
11. Berkmar (Ga.) 14-1-1 13
12. Stadium (Wash.) 13-0-0 19
13. Battlefield (Va.) 9-0-0 NR
14. Har-ber (Ark.) 15-2-1 15
15. Westside (Neb.) 12-2-0 NR
16. Walton (Ga.) 15-2-2 20
17. Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) 7-0-1 NR
18. First Colonial (Va.) 7-0-1 5
19. Patriot (Va.) 8-0-0 NR
20. Carrollton (Ga.) 14-2-0 NR
21. Union (Okla.) 11-2-0 NR
22. North Star (Neb.) 13-2-1 21
23. Todd Beamer (Va.) 12-1-1 NR
24. Broken Arrow (Okla.) 12-2-0 24
25. (tie) Mercer Island (Wash.) 14-1-0 NR
Father Ryan (Tenn.) 15-1-2 12
Also receiving votes: Creighton Prep (Omaha, Neb.), Park View (Sterling, Va.), Berea (SC), Stillwater (Stillwater, Okla.)
