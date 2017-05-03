Irmo’s Canady stepping away from baseball

Longtime Irmo baseball coach Ray Canady is calling it quits after almost 20 years at the school.
Canady will move into an administration role at the school and become the Yellow Jackets’ assistant athletic director. He will continue to coach B team football.
Canady was a pitcher on Irmo’s 1987 state championship baseball team under late hall of fame coach Strother Sligh. He came to his alma mater in 1994-95 as JV baseball and assistant football coach.
Canady replaced Sligh as head baseball coach in 1999 and just finished his 18th year as head coach.
Irmo missed the playoffs this season and its last postseason appearance was in 2011.
