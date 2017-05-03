White Knoll softball team claims district title

The formula of success for the White Knoll softball team hasn’t changed much this season. The Timberwolves have been led by a highly productive offense that has shown a propensity for hitting the long ball.
White Knoll banged out 15 hits, including home runs from Hannah Goodwin and Ginna Leaphart, in defeating Summerville 8-2 to claim the Class 5A, District VIII title. The Timberwolves will open play in the Lower State championship series on Saturday at Conway.
It’s the first time White Knoll has advanced past district play since 2013.
“It feels awesome right now because we’ve worked so hard for the four years that I’ve been here,” White Knoll coach April Farr said. “The plan was to build this program and work back to that goal. They’ve worked three years to get to this point. The accomplishment is all on them.”
Eight of the nine starters had at least one hit, with six collecting two or more. Andrea Lyon led the hit parade by going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Goodwin went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Leaphart also went 2-for-3 with a home run.
“We feel like we’re a good hitting team,” Farr said. “Our offseason is conditioning, weight room and work hard to get strong. Most of these girls have played since the seventh grade, and that work is paying off now.”
White Knoll (24-2) took control with two runs in each of the first three innings. Lyon had run-scoring single, and Shelby Davies drove in a run when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Goodwin hit a two-run homer in the second, her ninth homer of the season. The Timberwolves scored two in the third on run-scoring singles from Taylor Antley and Goodwin. All six RBI came with two outs.
“We know getting runners in with two outs helps the offense out a lot,” Goodwin said. “We try not to leave anybody on base when we get a chance.”
W: Andrea Lyon. L: Madison Drawdy. Hitters: WK: Lyon 3-4; Hannah Goodwin 2-3, HR; Ginna Leaphart 2-3, HR; Taylor Antley 2-3; Madison Miller 2-3; Shelby Davies 2-3.
