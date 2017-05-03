Midlands baseball teams dominate 5A lower state bracket

Lexington coach Brian Hucks got a text that summed up the Class 5A Lower State baseball bracket.
“A coaching friend of mine called it the bracket of death,” Hucks said.
The bracket, made up of Region 5-5A foes River Bluff, Lexington and Dutch Fork, along with last year’s Class 4A champion Summerville, is full of teams that bring impressive credentials.
River Bluff, Lexington and Summerville were ranked in the final regular-season coaches’ poll, while Dutch Fork was ranked during the year. The Gators open up against the Green Wave, while Dutch Fork hosts Lexington.
“All our region games we played were like playing playoff games, and it was a dog fight,” Dutch Fork coach Casey Waites said. “Our games with these teams were more intense than a playoff. All the teams are well-coached and we, as coaches, are friends that have known each other for a long while.”
All three coaches say the familiarity makes it a little harder when going against each other in the postseason.
“There are no secrets,” Hucks said. “You aren’t going to do anything that the other hasn’t seen.”
River Bluff is in the Lower State tourney for the first time.
“This is just another step to try and build this program,” River Bluff coach Mark Bonnette said. “Lexington County is a hot bed of baseball, and making it this far continues to validate the work the guys have put in from top to bottom
College of Charleston signee Aaron Adams is one of River Bluff’s top hitters, along with Walker McDowell, Josh Senter and Patrick Manley.
River Bluff’s pitching staff began the postseason with a 1.73 ERA, and its pitching depth will help because it will be without some of its top arms early in the tournament because of the new pitch-count rules.
The Gators had to play two games in the district championship Tuesday and will be without Victor Kelly, Hunter Garris and Ricky Williams, who pitched Tuesday. Kelly threw a complete game in the district title win over West Ashley.
North Greenville signee Stephen Kight gets the nod Thursday.
The Silver Foxes are in their first Lower State tourney since 2007.
The Silver Foxes have a balanced offensive attack. Crosby Jones, the No. 9 hitter, leads the team with 20 RBI.
Lexington split with Dutch Fork in the regular season and is in the Lower State tourney for the first time since winning it all in 2013.
Lexington’s roster features nine college signees. Dalton Lansdowne leads the team with a .380 average, and Cole Lemacks is hitting .341 with 25 RBI.
The strength of the Wildcats might be pitching. Lexington has a team ERA of 2.47, led by College of Charleston signee Jon Scott’s 1.33. Scott will get the start against Furman signee Jordan Beatson.
